The Norwegian renewable energy developer said its solar power plants are still intact and can be operated remotely. It is currently assisting its Ukrainian employees by offering transportation, accommodation and other immediate support.Norway's Scatec has provided a short statement on its current operations in Ukraine, where it owns and operates solar assets with a combined capacity of 336 MW. "The solar power plants are still intact and can be operated remotely, but none are currently delivering power due to curtailment instructions issued by the grid operator," the company said in a press release. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...