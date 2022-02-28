Regulatory News:
Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument (Code ISIN)
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
24/02/2022
FR0000050809
320
149.6672
Euronext
Detail transaction by transaction
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Name of the Broker
Identity code of the Broker
Day/Hour of the transaction (CET)
(CET) Identity code of the financial instrument
Price per unit
Currency
Quantity bought
Identity code of the Market
Reference number of the transaction
Purpose of the buyback
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2022-02-24T15:29:28+150:00
FR0000050809
149.80
EUR
34
XPAR
64810443
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2022-02-24T15:29:28+150:00
FR0000050809
149.80
EUR
3
XPAR
64810442
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2022-02-24T15:29:24+150:00
FR0000050809
149.80
EUR
34
XPAR
64810412
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2022-02-24T15:29:23+150:00
FR0000050809
149.90
EUR
11
XPAR
64810409
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2022-02-24T15:29:23+150:00
FR0000050809
149.90
EUR
12
XPAR
64810408
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2022-02-24T15:29:23+150:00
FR0000050809
149.90
EUR
30
XPAR
64810407
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2022-02-24T15:29:23+150:00
FR0000050809
150.00
EUR
60
XPAR
64810405
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2022-02-24T15:28:03+150:00
FR0000050809
149.80
EUR
36
XPAR
64809874
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2022-02-24T15:28:03+150:00
FR0000050809
149.80
EUR
1
XPAR
64809873
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2022-02-24T15:24:56+149:00
FR0000050809
149.10
EUR
24.00
XPAR
64809162
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2022-02-24T15:24:56+149:00
FR0000050809
149.10
EUR
11.00
XPAR
64809161
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2022-02-24T15:22:16+149:00
FR0000050809
149
EUR
9.00
XPAR
64809000
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2022-02-24T15:22:16+149:00
FR0000050809
149
EUR
24.00
XPAR
64808999
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2022-02-24T15:20:41+149:00
FR0000050809
149
EUR
13.00
XPAR
64808455
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2022-02-24T15:20:41+149:00
FR0000050809
149
EUR
18.00
XPAR
64808454
Employee share
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005524/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33 (0)1 40 67 68 16
Press Relations
Image Sept
Caroline Simon
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65