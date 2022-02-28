Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument (Code ISIN) Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 24/02/2022 FR0000050809 320 149.6672 Euronext

Detail transaction by transaction

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Name of the Broker Identity code of the Broker Day/Hour of the transaction (CET) (CET) Identity code of the financial instrument Price per unit Currency Quantity bought Identity code of the Market Reference number of the transaction Purpose of the buyback SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2022-02-24T15:29:28+150:00 FR0000050809 149.80 EUR 34 XPAR 64810443 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2022-02-24T15:29:28+150:00 FR0000050809 149.80 EUR 3 XPAR 64810442 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2022-02-24T15:29:24+150:00 FR0000050809 149.80 EUR 34 XPAR 64810412 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2022-02-24T15:29:23+150:00 FR0000050809 149.90 EUR 11 XPAR 64810409 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2022-02-24T15:29:23+150:00 FR0000050809 149.90 EUR 12 XPAR 64810408 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2022-02-24T15:29:23+150:00 FR0000050809 149.90 EUR 30 XPAR 64810407 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2022-02-24T15:29:23+150:00 FR0000050809 150.00 EUR 60 XPAR 64810405 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2022-02-24T15:28:03+150:00 FR0000050809 149.80 EUR 36 XPAR 64809874 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2022-02-24T15:28:03+150:00 FR0000050809 149.80 EUR 1 XPAR 64809873 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2022-02-24T15:24:56+149:00 FR0000050809 149.10 EUR 24.00 XPAR 64809162 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2022-02-24T15:24:56+149:00 FR0000050809 149.10 EUR 11.00 XPAR 64809161 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2022-02-24T15:22:16+149:00 FR0000050809 149 EUR 9.00 XPAR 64809000 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2022-02-24T15:22:16+149:00 FR0000050809 149 EUR 24.00 XPAR 64808999 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2022-02-24T15:20:41+149:00 FR0000050809 149 EUR 13.00 XPAR 64808455 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2022-02-24T15:20:41+149:00 FR0000050809 149 EUR 18.00 XPAR 64808454 Employee share

