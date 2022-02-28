DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 23-25 February 2022



28-Feb-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc release, 28 February 2022



Airbus reports share buyback transactions 23-25 February 2022 Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 23 to 25 February 2022 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").



The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 23 February 2022 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus' long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules. This share buyback programme is expected to be completed by 11 March 2022.



The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 12th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 14 April 2021. Aggregate presentation (per day and market) Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 23.2.2022 NL0000235190 40,800 114.0624 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 24.2.2022 NL0000235190 54,300 108.5933 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 25.2.2022 NL0000235190 54,300 112.3271 XPAR TOTAL 149,400 111.4439 Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.htmlbuyback This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Contacts for the media Guillaume Steuer

Airbus

+33 6 73 82 11 68

guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Rod Stone

Airbus

+33 6 30 52 19 93

