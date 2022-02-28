- (PLX AI) - Flatex DEGIRO FY revenue EUR 418 million vs. estimate EUR 421 million.
- • FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 223 million (before marketing expenses)
- • At the end of 2021, the number of flatexDEGIRO customer accounts amounted to 2.06 million, an increase of 55 percent compared to the 1.33 million customer accounts reported in the previous year
- • To drive the acceleration of current and future customer growth, flatexDEGIRO has almost doubled its marketing efforts in 2021, investing a total of EUR 46 million
- • Customer acquisition costs EUR 58 per new customer account (gross) in 2021
