Fisker hosts the European debut of its all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

For the US and select European and Scandinavian countries, deliveries of the Fisker Ocean will start shortly after production begins in November 2022.

Fisker recently opened a European office in Munich and is building a brand experience center in Germany with other European countries to follow.

The second paragraph, second sentence should read "The top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme travels 350 miles (EPA estimate)/630 KM (WLTP estimate) on a single charge with dual-motor AWD, three driving modes, and a host of first-to-market safety features." (instead of "The top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme travels 390 miles (EPA estimate)/630 KM (WLTP estimate) on a single charge with dual-motor AWD, three driving modes, and a host of first-to-market safety features.")

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005269/en/

All-electric Fisker Ocean SUV makes its debut at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. For the US and select European and Scandinavian countries, deliveries of the Fisker Ocean will start shortly after production begins in November 2022. In addition to the Fisker Ocean's combination of performance, value, and sustainability, it has industry-first features, such as California mode, a 17.1-inch rotating screen, and the longest range in its segment. (Photo credit: Michael Muller)

The updated release reads:

FISKER OCEAN ALL-ELECTRIC SUV MAKES ITS EUROPEAN DEBUT AT MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS

Fisker hosts the European debut of its all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

For the US and select European and Scandinavian countries, deliveries of the Fisker Ocean will start shortly after production begins in November 2022.

Fisker recently opened a European office in Munich and is building a brand experience center in Germany with other European countries to follow.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions debuted its Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV to the European market at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The five-passenger Fisker Ocean Sport features a range of 440 KM (WLTP estimate) with a starting price of $37,499 in the US (excluding taxes and incentives) and €41.900 in Spain (incl. VAT, excluding subsidies). The top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme travels 350 miles (EPA estimate)/630 KM (WLTP estimate) on a single charge with dual-motor AWD, three driving modes, and a host of first-to-market safety features.

"Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is the ideal place to showcase the Fisker Ocean, as our vehicle is full of advanced technology, including over-the-air offerings that we will take to a new level," CEO Henrik Fisker said. "With the Fisker Ocean's combination of performance, value, and sustainability, I believe we have a unique electric vehicle with industry-first features, such as California mode, a 17.1-inch rotating screen, and the longest range in our segment."

"Europe is critical to the company's success as we work towards building the most sustainable vehicle and starting production in November," he added.

As evidence of progress toward that goal, 47 prototypes of the Fisker Ocean are under construction, and Fisker himself reviewed their development the week before Mobile World Congress.

Fisker is developing a comprehensive and well-integrated European strategy. In 2021, the Manhattan Beach, California-based startup established an office in Munich and is rapidly adding staff to serve a fast-growing electric vehicle market.

The company is constructing its first European-based brand experience center in Munich, with plans for additional centers in other European countries. The company's industry-leading basic warranty of six years, 60,000 miles/100,000 kilometers; powertrain warranty of 10 years, 100,000 miles/160,000 kilometers; and battery warranty of 10 years, 100,000 miles/160,000 kilometers (whichever comes first in all cases) will be supported by service centers throughout the region. For service, the company is offering at-home vehicle pick-up, or Fisker Mobile Service, for customers who prefer skilled technicians come to them. (The Fisker Ocean warranty also includes corrosion coverage and roadside assistance.)

Finally, in 2021, Fisker created its Fisker Magic Works and chose England as the division's headquarters. This branch of the Fisker organization will develop special editions of the company's vehicles alongside new, high-performance projects combining sustainability with Henrik Fisker's commitment to beautiful, emotional design.

Mobile World Congress runs from February 28 to March 3, 2022, and attendees are welcome to visit the show stand to see the Fisker Ocean in person. The full press kit for the Fisker Ocean is available on www.fiskerinc.com/newsroom.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotations of our Chief Executive Officer and statements regarding the planned start of production, range, and MSRP of the Fisker Ocean, the Company's future performance and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna, or other OEMs or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, under the heading "Risk Factors," filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005269/en/

Contacts:

European and Scandinavian Media:

Press.europe@fiskerinc.com

US Media:

Fisker@GoDRIVEN360.com

Fisker Inc. Communications:

Matthew Debord, Sr. Director, Communications

mdebord@fiskerinc.com

Rebecca Lindland, Director, Communications

rlindland@fiskerinc.com

Investor Relations:

FiskerIR@icrinc.com