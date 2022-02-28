Nationwide initiative aligns with the company's 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including achieving carbon neutral operations and 10% absolute energy reduction

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today announced it has joined the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Climate Challenge, a national initiative aimed at mitigating climate change impacts while bolstering the clean energy economy. Today, Keith Sultana, senior vice president of supply chain and operational services for Trane Technologies, joined Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy in an Executive Roundtable on decarbonizing the U.S. economy, while highlighting the announcement.

Trane Technologies joins more than 50 other partners in the DOE's Better Climate Challenge, which prompts companies, states, municipalities and other organizations to set ambitious, portfolio-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions goals, including a 50% or more reduction in both direct (emissions from fossil fuels consumption) and indirect (emissions from use of purchased electricity) emissions also known as "Scope 1" and "Scope 2" emissions.

"Better Climate Challenge partners like Trane Technologies are committing to decarbonize their portfolio of buildings, plants, and fleets and share effective strategies to transition our economy to clean energy," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. "Their leadership and innovation are crucial in our collective fight against climate change while strengthening the U.S. economy."

Managing and reducing energy use for positive environmental impacts has been a long-standing priority for Trane Technologies. Between 2013 and 2020, the company halved its global operational carbon emissions and increased energy efficiency by 27%. Additionally, in 2019, the company launched its Gigaton Challenge to reduce customers' carbon emissions by a billion metric tons the first in the manufacturing industry to have its targets verified by the Science-Based Targets Initiative, and one of only 47 companies to be verified twice. Trane Technologies has also set a goal to reduce GHG emissions by another 50%. The company's 2030 Sustainability Commitments include achieving carbon neutral operations across its global footprint, a 10% absolute energy reduction, zero waste to landfills and net positive water use.

"We're proud to join this important initiative and to lead by example by reducing our operations' impact on the planet," said Keith Sultana, senior vice president of supply chain and operational services for Trane Technologies. "Throughout many years of collaboration with Trane Technologies, including the Better Plants Challenge, the DOE has supported our sustainability leadership. Now, we look forward to joining our fellow Better Climate Challenge partners to build a better future together as we implement more sustainable operations across our industries."

