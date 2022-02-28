Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 21 to February 25, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted average
Amount of
Market
21.02.2022
487,009
50.2703
24,482,094.38
XPAR
21.02.2022
49,938
50.1726
2,505,521.15
CEUX
21.02.2022
25,000
50.2449
1,256,121.95
TQEX
21.02.2022
25,000
50.2482
1,256,204.18
AQEU
22.02.2022
547,899
50.1917
27,499,957.58
XPAR
22.02.2022
CEUX
22.02.2022
TQEX
22.02.2022
AQEU
23.02.2022
551,791
49.8376
27,499,964.52
XPAR
23.02.2022
CEUX
23.02.2022
TQEX
23.02.2022
AQEU
24.02.2022
655,026
48.0896
31,499,944.22
XPAR
24.02.2022
CEUX
24.02.2022
TQEX
24.02.2022
AQEU
25.02.2022
171,473
47.7741
8,191,976.31
XPAR
25.02.2022
CEUX
25.02.2022
TQEX
25.02.2022
AQEU
Total
2,513,136
49.4171
124,191,784.29
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
