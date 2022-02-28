Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 21 to February 25, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of

the shares (EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 21.02.2022 487,009 50.2703 24,482,094.38 XPAR 21.02.2022 49,938 50.1726 2,505,521.15 CEUX 21.02.2022 25,000 50.2449 1,256,121.95 TQEX 21.02.2022 25,000 50.2482 1,256,204.18 AQEU 22.02.2022 547,899 50.1917 27,499,957.58 XPAR 22.02.2022 CEUX 22.02.2022 TQEX 22.02.2022 AQEU 23.02.2022 551,791 49.8376 27,499,964.52 XPAR 23.02.2022 CEUX 23.02.2022 TQEX 23.02.2022 AQEU 24.02.2022 655,026 48.0896 31,499,944.22 XPAR 24.02.2022 CEUX 24.02.2022 TQEX 24.02.2022 AQEU 25.02.2022 171,473 47.7741 8,191,976.31 XPAR 25.02.2022 CEUX 25.02.2022 TQEX 25.02.2022 AQEU Total 2,513,136 49.4171 124,191,784.29

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

