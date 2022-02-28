Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Jetzt wichtige News von beiden „Fronten"?!
Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 28 February 2022 - The employees in Novo Nordisk A/S have completed the election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Novo Nordisk A/S.

The following were elected for the next four years:

  • Elisabeth Dahl Christensen (newly elected)
  • Liselotte Hyveled (newly elected)
  • Mette Bøjer Jensen (re-elected)
  • Thomas Rantzau (re-elected)

As substitutes for the employee-elected board members, the following were elected:

  • Anders Kaae
  • Karina Bonde Lenau
  • Jesper Thorning
  • Tanja Villumsen

The new employee-elected board members will join the Board of Directors following the annual general meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S on 24 March 2022. At the same time the current board members Anne Marie Kverneland, who did not run for election, and Stig Strøbæk, who was not re-elected, will resign.

About employee-elected board members
According to the Danish Companies Act, the employees of Novo Nordisk A/S are entitled to be represented by half of the total shareholder-elected Board members. Employee-elected board members serve for a statutory four-year term and have the same rights, duties and responsibilities as shareholder-elected board members.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen,Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Further information

Media:
Mette Kruse Danielsen+45 3079 3883mkd@novonordisk.com (mailto:mkd@novonordisk.com)
Michael Bachner (US)+1 609 664 7308mzyb@novonordisk.com (mailto:mzyb@novonordisk.com)
Investors:
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen+45 3075 2175dabo@novonordisk.com (mailto:dabo@novonordisk.com)
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk+45 3075 2253arnd@novonordisk.com (mailto:arnd@novonordisk.com)
David Heiberg Landsted+45 3077 6915dhel@novonordisk.com (mailto:dhel@novonordisk.com)
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode+45 3075 5956jrde@novonordisk.com (mailto:jrde@novonordisk.com)
Mark Joseph Root (US)+1 848 213 3219mjhr@novonordisk.com (mailto:mjhr@novonordisk.com)

Company announcement No 18 / 2022

Attachment

  • PR220228_Employee_election_BOD_2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/984252e7-eea5-4f6c-bed9-a51c98e60454)

