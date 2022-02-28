EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Q4 2021 Results



28.02.2022 / 18:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Results for Q4 2021

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

28 February 2022 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") 28 February 2022 Results for Q4 2021 ("Q4 Results") The Company's Q4 Results are accessible via the following link: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0792D_1-2022-2-28.pdf Enquiries: Travelex

For investor related queries:

Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com

Lan.Tang@travelex.com



For other enquiries:

Press@travelex.com -END- This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

28.02.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



