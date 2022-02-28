Staffbase Inc.: Staffbase Launches Free Educational Program for Internal Comms Community

Award-winning new Masterclass series offers on-demand video modules, a template collection, and email course

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Created to support its global community of internal communications professionals, Staffbase , a leading provider of employee communications management solutions, announced today its Internal Communication Masterclass program.

"The world of work, especially relating to employee communication, is so different than it was just two years ago," said Tara Jaf, Content Marketing Manager at Staffbase.

"The components of this program, that include 13 video modules, templates to aid in strategic planning, and an email course, are designed to show internal communicators how to unlock the full power of their role as a key business unit in companies of all sizes."

About Staffbase Internal Communication Masterclass

Born out of results from the IC Maturity Model , Staffbase developed these classes to cater to the ongoing training needs of the IC community, and to help them get acquainted with the key areas that are part of modern internal communications.

In a series of short video segments (10 minutes or less) focusing on Strategy, Communication, Engagement, and Optimization, Staffbase shares expert industry knowledge with IC colleagues via formats that suit their busy lives.

Some topics covered in the Internal Comms Masterclass video segments include:

Setting Goals for Internal Communications

Understanding Your Internal Audience

Creating Powerful Messages

How to Get More Resources

Mastering Internal Communication Planning

This program also features The Ultimate Internal Comms Template Collection that includes Strategy, Messaging, Content Calendar, and Measurement (coming soon) templates.

Staffbase has also developed a companion Masterclass email course . Twice a week, those registered will get snackable tips, tricks, and ideas to jumpstart the key learnings in each of the 13 topics covered in the videos.

The Staffbase Masterclass series of videos have already received a 2021 MarCom Platinum Award in the Internal Communications Category, and a 2021 Viddy Platinum Award in the Non-Broadcast, Long Form Video, Education Category.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the fastest growing, most experienced employee communications platform provider for enterprise companies. The mobile compatibility of the company's platform allows employers to securely reach their employees everywhere with reduced complexity - whether in the office, at home, on the factory floor, or on the road. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that's relevant to them, along with tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets. With headquarters in Chemnitz, Germany, and offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Cologne, Dresden, Helsinki, Kelowna, London, Montreal, Munich, New York City, and Vancouver, Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 1,000 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee communications, including Adidas, Audi, Paulaner, Spark Power, UC Health, US LBM, and Vestas. Staffbase has received the 2021 Global Employee App Choice Award and 2022 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox Consulting. Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

