The Financial Technology Report Awards TruRating's CEO for Achievements in the Financial Technology Sector

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / The Financial Technology Report awards accomplished women leaders in the financial technology sector including TruRating's Founder and CEO, Georgina Nelson.

During her early career as a consumer advocacy lawyer working on the early stages of GDPR, Nelson found a market need for truly representative, actionable, real-time consumer feedback that also protected a consumer's privacy.

"I am delighted to be recognized alongside these incredible and hardworking women," said Georgina Nelson. "We have all put in the work. For me and the team at TruRating, it's been a hard road to get to where we are today as there were so many barriers. I've been told to quit too many times to count! An award like this means the world to me because every single win has been hard-fought. I could not be here without my team, or TruRating's incredible partners and customers who have supported us along the way."

This award highlights women leaders in the financial technology space for their proven ability to lead others, their deep domain expertise, and their impact on the overall fintech sector. They have made invaluable contributions to their companies that have in turn been able to thrive in the competitive, rapidly advancing digital financial space in Europe and around the world.

TruRating captures consumer feedback in-the-moment from 80% of your customers across channels and connects that feedback to 50+ data points surrounding the transaction, via our patented payment software integration. TruRating was recently named "Best Business Intelligence and Analytics Platform" at NRF's Vender in Partnership Awards for the third time in a row. With offices in London, Sydney, and Atlanta, TruRating offers a true omni-channel solution for retailers.

