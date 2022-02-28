(in compliance with the dispositions of the law of May 2nd, 2007)

Regulatory News:

DMS Imaging (formerly ASIT Biotech) (DMSIM BE0974289218) (BSE:DMSIM) (Paris:DMSIM) publishes today the information in compliance with article 15 of the Belgian law of May 2nd, 2007, regarding the publication of major shareholdings.

Information on February 28th, 2022:

Total amount of social capital: 66 071 856.50

Total number of securities giving a Unique Voting Right: 1 489 607 331

Total number of outstanding common shares: 1 489 607 331

Total number of voting rights: 1 489 607 331

About DMS Imaging

Specialized in high technology for medical diagnosis, DMS Imaging is now the French leader in development, design and manufacture of RF imaging systems dedicated to radiology, bone densitometry, 3D modeling and posturology.

DMS Imaging is quoted on the Paris Euronext Market (ISIN: BE0974289218 memo: DMSIM).

More information on https://www.asitbiotech.com/fr/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005866/en/

Contacts:

DMS Imaging

Samuel SANCERNI

General director

+33 4 67 50 49 00

Delphine de COURSON

Chief Financial Officer

+33 4 67 50 49 00