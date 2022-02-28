DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AerAdvise Group Debuts Landmark European Headquarters beside Dublin International Airport Ireland. The new AerAdvise European Headquarters are located at the 2nd Floor, No.1 Northwood Avenue, Dublin, Ireland.

AerAdvise Group CEO Patrick Toner commented, "The decision to relocate comes as part of the company's ambitious 5 year growth strategy in Ireland providing specialist services to the international aviation markets. This move is a very pivotal start to the New year for us and highlights a solid commitment to our customers, partners and continued collaboration during a particularly challenging period for our industry globally. Our new European headquarters also provides the necessary new functional working space for staff with the added ability to host our customers and their clients during challenging projects. Moving forward in 2022 we will also see some further exciting news from the group in several areas including new hires to the business."

AerAdvise Chief Technical Officer Mr John Whitty also commented, "To date the market has welcomed or TES "Technical Engineering Solutions" these include both our Technical Services, Records Reviews & CAMO offerings and through this, we will continue to expand these services further in the months ahead starting with our new records storage solution and onsite presentation of aircraft records."

About AerAdvise Group

AerAdvise offers a suite of integrated specialist aviation solution services including Technical Services, Records Reviews & CAMO regulated services to aviation customers internationally.

Reach out to our expert support team at info@aeradvise.com. We will be delighted to assist you with your enquiry.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756037/AerAdvise.jpg