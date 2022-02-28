Anzeige
Montag, 28.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Jetzt wichtige News von beiden „Fronten“?!
PR Newswire
28.02.2022 | 20:40
Marlee Matlin Wears a Custom Lafayette 148 New York Gown by Creative Director, Emily Smith to the 2022 SAG Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlee Matlin wears a custom Lafayette 148 New York gown by Creative Director, Emily Smith to the 2022 SAG Awards in Santa Monica, California. Marlee was nominated with the cast of CODA for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Lafayette 148 New York custom gown in black and white satin with hand beaded embroidery, and custom black satin evening bag with silver hardware detail.

Marlee Matlin in a custom Lafayette 148 New York look at the 2022 SAG Awards

The Look
Lafayette 148 New York custom gown in black and white satin with hand beaded embroidery.
Lafayette 148 New York custom black satin evening bag with silver hardware detail.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1755081/Lafayette_148_New_York_Marlee_Matlin_SAG_Awards.jpg

