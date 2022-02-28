

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices moved higher on Monday with the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine pushing up the demand for the safe-haven asset.



Russia's central bank more than doubled interest rates to 20%, attempting to shore up the plummeting ruble and prevent the run of banks amid crippling Western sanctions over the Russian war in Ukraine.



The Russian currency sank more than 40% to a record low against the dollar while oil prices jumped by as much as $7 a barrel as President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear deterrent on high alert amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



The dollar index, which dropped to 97.42, edged up to 96.82 subsequently, gaining about 0.2%.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $13.10 or about 0.7%, at $1,900.70 an ounce. Gold futures gained about 5.8% in the month.



Silver futures for May ended up by $0.349 at $24.366 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $4.4545 per pound, down $0.0305 from the previous close.



On the U.S. economic front, MNI Indicators released a report showing a significant slowdown in the pace of growth in Chicago-area business activity in the month of February.



The report showed the Chicago business barometer tumbled to 56.3 in February from 65.2 in January. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth, economists had expected the barometer to show a much more modest drop to 63.0.







