

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Monday amid rising concerns about supply disruptions in Russia.



Western nations imposed more stringent sanctions on Russia, including cutting off a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank messaging network that could result in severe disruption to its oil exports in the near term. As Russia accounts for about 10% of global oil supply, the move by the West is likely to significantly hurt supplies.



Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday, citing aggressive statements by leading NATO countries.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by 4.13 or about 4.5% at $95.72 a barrel, after climbing to a high of $99.10 a barrel.



Brent crude futures were up $3.71 or 3.94% at $97.83 a barrel a little while ago.



The upcoming meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together called OPEC+, scheduled to take place on Wednesday (March 2), will see the group take a call on increasing output. The group is widely expected to stick to plans to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply in April.



Meanwhile, OPEC+ has revised down its forecast for the oil market surplus for the year by about 200,000 barrels per day to 1.1 million barrels per day.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de