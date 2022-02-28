- (PLX AI) - Q4 revenue USD 1,380 million vs. estimate USD 1,360 million
- • Q4 operating income USD -101 million
- • Q4 adjusted operating income USD 237.1 million
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.82 vs. estimate USD 0.71
- • Q4 EPS USD -0.29
- • Workday raising guidance for fiscal 2023 subscription revenue to be in a range of $5.530 billion to $5.550 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 22%
- • Says also raising fiscal 2023 non-GAAP operating margin guidance to 18.5%
- • Says market position has never been stronger, and investing to support long-term growth remains priority
