- (PLX AI) - Zoom Q4 revenue USD 1,071.4 million
- • Q4 operating margin 23.5%
- • Q4 adjusted operating margin 39.2%
- • Q4 net income USD 490.5 million
- • Q4 adjusted net income USD 393.6 million
- • Q1 revenue is expected to be between $1.070 billion and $1.075 billion and non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $345.0 million and $350.0 million. First quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $0.86 and $0.88
- • FY revenue is expected to be between $4.530 billion and $4.550 billion and non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $1.430 billion and $1.450 billion. Full fiscal year non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $3.45 and $3.51
