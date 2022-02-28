- (PLX AI) - Groupon Q4 revenue USD 223 million vs. estimate USD 224 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 37 million vs. estimate USD 28 million
- • Groupon expects Q1 to deliver breakeven adjusted EBITDA and $160-170 million of revenue
- • Consensus was for Q1 adj. EBITDA of $39 million and Q1 revenue of $244 million
- • For the full year 2022, Groupon expects Local billings recovery to accelerate throughout the year in both North America and International
- • Regarding adjusted EBITDA, says expect to deliver more than $112 million; consensus $168 million
- • Shares down in aftermarket trading
