

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB134.19 million, or RMB1.11 per share. This compares with RMB116.57 million, or RMB0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.6% to RMB371.20 million from RMB290.80 million last year.



Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): RMB134.19 Mln. vs. RMB116.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB1.11 vs. RMB0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB371.20 Mln vs. RMB290.80 Mln last year.



