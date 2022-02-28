

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MBIA Inc. (MBI) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$155 million, or -$3.12 per share. This compares with -$81 million, or -$1.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, MBIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$106 million or -$2.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 73.8% to $27 million from $103 million last year.



MBIA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$155 Mln. vs. -$81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$3.12 vs. -$1.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $27 Mln vs. $103 Mln last year.



