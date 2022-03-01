

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Save for a brief while before noon, and a few minutes before the closing bell, the Indian market was down in negative territory on Monday.



After falling sharply around mid afternoon, the S&P/TSX gradually recovered and finally moved past the flat line to finish with a small gain.



Worries about an escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, imposition of more stringent sanctions on Russia by the West rendered the mood extremely cautious.



Energy stocks found buyers thanks to higher crude oil prices. The Capped Energy Index climbed 2.55%. Utilities, technology and materials shares found some support.



The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 20,991.90, ended with a gain of 20.36 points or 0.1% at 21,126.36.



Consumer staple stocks were the worst hit in the sell-off. Consumer discretionary, realty and financial sector stocks too ended weak. Healthcare, industrials, communications and consumer discretionary stocks closed mixed.



In economic news, data released by Statistics Canada showed Canada posted a current account deficit of C$ 0.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, from the downwardly revised surplus of C$ 0.81 billion in the previous quarter and compared to market expectations of a C$ 2.3 billion surplus.



Another data from Statistics Canada showed the industrial product price in Canada surged 3% from a month earlier in January of 2022, following a downwardly revised 0.5% rise in the previous month. Producer Prices in Canada increased 16.9% in January of 2022 over the same month in the previous year.



The Raw Materials Price Index in Canada rose by 6.5% month-over-month in January of 2022 from a downwardly revised 2.7% decrease in the prior month. Raw materials prices increased to 30.5% (year-on-year) in January from 29% in December of 2021.







