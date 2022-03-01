Terumo Establishes Group-wide 'DE&I Philosophy' to Further Cultivate a Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Culture

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543) today announced that it has established a global "DE&I Philosophy" to further cultivate the culture of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) at the Terumo Group. Additionally, a "DE&I Guiding Principle" has also been defined to ingrain DE&I norms of behavior in policies, processes, and day-to-day work practices.

Terumo provides medical products and solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. Currently, about 70% of the company's revenue is generated outside of its corporate headquarters in Japan*1and out of the 26,000 Terumo Group associates spread across the world, nearly 80% work outside of Japan*2. Terumo believes it is most important for associates to respect and value differences as well as to empower everyone to bring their authentic self to work, in order to bring about innovation which will lead to the company's continued growth.

To create the DE&I Philosophy and DE&I Guiding Principle, associates from various backgrounds in nationality, job, and generation formed a "Global DE&I Council". The DE&I Philosophy and the DE&I Guiding Principle are aligned with Terumo's Core Values and the Terumo Group Code of Conduct and clearly state the commitment to cultivate a globally diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture.

Furthermore, to celebrate and appreciate DE&I at the workplace, a "Terumo DE&I Week" will be carried out for all associates around the world to join. This year, various activities will be held from March 7 to 11; such as video messages from the management team, online DE&I panel discussion, as well as local events at each Group company.

In April 2022, Terumo will launch into the first year of its 5-Year Growth Strategy (GS26). The new strategy also highlights the need to realize an inclusive workplace environment. With the DE&I Philosophy in place, Terumo will further strive to fulfill the company's purpose to advance healthcare and enhance patients' quality of life.

*1 Revenue for FY2020 (April 2020 to March 2021): 613.8 billion yen / Japan: 201.8 billion yen / Outside of Japan: 412.0 billion yen

*2 Breakdown of associates by region: Japan 23.4% / Americas 42.8% / EMEA 8.8% / China 6.6% / APAC 18.4% (As of March 2021)

Additional Information

https://www.terumo.com/about/regulation/diversity-equity-inclusion/

DE&I Philosophy

Terumo is committed to cultivating a globally diverse, equitable and inclusive culture

DE&I Guiding Principle

At Terumo, we respect and value differences, and empower everyone to bring their authentic self to work, which leads to innovation that addresses the diverse healthcare needs of global society.

To promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I):

We commit to living our Core Values and our Code of Conduct.

We ingrain DE&I in our policies, processes and practices.

We do not tolerate words or actions that diminish DE&I such as discrimination, violence or hate.

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for nearly 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 25,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer, and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433176/Terumo_Logo.jpg