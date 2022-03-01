

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in February, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.7.



That's down from 55.4 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



This indicated a thirteenth consecutive monthly improvement in the health of the sector, although the pace of expansion was the softest since last September. The weaker headline reading was partly due to a renewed reduction in output.



Though marginal overall, the decline in production levels was the first for five months, as material shortages and surging COVID-19 cases weighed on production. New order growth slowed considerably in February. While remaining in expansion territory, the increase was only slight and signaled a near-stagnation in growth.







