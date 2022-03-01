Transparency Market Research: Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market to Exceed Valuation of US$ 13.84 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

- Government support in several countries for the safe mobility of physically challenged individuals for their everyday functioning is boosting the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market

- Collaborations of wheelchair manufacturers with manufacturers of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and vans for wheelchair-friendly vehicle design strengthen the growth of wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market to reach the valuation of US$ 13.84 Bn by 2031. The large population with functional disabilities who are restricted on wheelchair for movement primarily fuels the expansion of the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market. This population needs special access equipment for wheelchair to be loaded and fit into the design of passenger vehicles.

A large elderly population that suffers from various orthopedic conditions faces challenges of limited mobility on wheelchairs. This is leading to the rising adoption of cost-effective wheelchair-friendly supporting platform for access to passenger vehicles.

North America is a key region in the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market. Large population of wheelchair users, high purchasing power, and developed infrastructure that supports use of wheelchairs fuel the expansion of the wheelchair accessible converter market in the region. Governments supporting demand for mobility of disabled individuals for everyday functioning in jobs, education, and sports cements the growth of the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market in the region.

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market - Key Findings of Report

High incidence of trauma-related unexpected disabilities that requires mobility support for everyday functioning of affected individuals boosts the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market

R&D and collaborations undertaken by passenger car manufacturers to introduce novel solutions for wheelchairs users are benefitting the expansion of the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market. Wheelchair accessible vehicle converter manufacturers are collaborating with manufacturers of sports utility vehicle (SUVs) and other classes of passenger vehicles to develop vehicles with access ramp and room designed for wheelchairs.

Initiatives undertaken by small- and medium-sized manufacturers of wheelchair accessible vehicle converters to foray into distribution to strengthen supply chains in regions with high growth potential are favorable for the growth of the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market

Introduction of special service from cab operators such as Uber Cabs for disabled individuals is creating new frontiers in the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market. UberAccess service launched by Uber Cabs in India provides vehicles with high roof and wheelchair accessibility for individuals who are restricted on wheelchairs.

provides vehicles with high roof and wheelchair accessibility for individuals who are restricted on wheelchairs. Increasing government subsidies for ventures to support the mobility of physically challenged individuals assists the growth of the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market. Governments in economically developed countries offer tax incentives for passenger vehicle manufacturers that design special vehicles to fit wheelchairs.

The ramp method segment led the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market vis-à-vis volume and revenue. This is due to the cost-effective and easy attach of ramp for wheelchair to be loaded in the vehicle.

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market - Growth Drivers

Rise in demand for safe mobility of physically challenged people for their functional needs fuels the growth of the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market

Government subsidies in several countries for manufacture of wheelchair-friendly passenger vehicles supports the growth of the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market are;

Kirchoff Mobility

Allied Mobility

Vantage Mobility International

AMS Vans

Universal Motions

GM Coachwork Ltd.

Tripod Mobility

Freedom Motors USA

Brotherwood Automobility Limited

Rollx Vans

Autech Japan Inc.

Growing Mobility Group Limited

Sirius Automotive Ltd.

The wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market is segmented as follows;

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market, by Entry Type

Side Entry

Rear Entry

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market, by Method

Ramps

Lifts

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market, by Vehicle Type

SUVs

Vans

Others

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

