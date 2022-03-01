- (PLX AI) - Hellofresh Q4 revenue EUR 1,580.1 million vs. estimate EUR 1,530 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBITDA EUR 130.8 million vs. estimate EUR 115 million
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 20-26%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 500-580 million; consensus EUR 535 million
- • HelloFresh will continue its strong investment into its long term growth capabilities, most notably the ongoing build out of its fulfillment infrastructure, and the strengthening of its tech and data platform
- • The Company will also continue to pursue and scale new geographies and brands in line with its long term growth strategy
