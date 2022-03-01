Netrisk Group today completed the acquisition of durchblicker, Austria's market-leading online rate comparison portal

Leading Online Price Comparison Group is now active across five European countries: Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lithuania, and Slovakia

Netrisk Group is backed by TA Associates and MCI

Netrisk Group ("Netrisk"), a leading player in European online price comparison, today completed the acquisition of durchblicker, Austria's market-leading online price comparison website. durchblicker thereby joins a fast-growing family of online price comparison websites that already includes Netrisk.hu, Biztositas.hu, Klik.cz, Porovnej24.cz, Klik.sk, Netfinancie.sk, and Edrauda.lt.

Since it launched in 2010, durchblicker has been an impressive start-up success story and has evolved into of Austria's most popular and most trusted brands. The company, brand name and the team in Austria will be retained by the new owners.

Following the acquisition, Netrisk is now active across five European countries with a total population of 37 million and an addressable market of 30 million auto insurance contracts, the group's leading product category. Netrisk has now completed six acquisitions since December 2019, enhancing the company's position in insurance and expanding it across other comparison categories, such as banking products, energy and telecom. In 2021, Netrisk companies brokered or renewed over 2 million contracts across all products.

Robert Sokolowski, Group CEO, said: "Today we welcome our new colleagues from durchblicker to Netrisk and begin a new chapter that will help us better serve our customers. We are proud to be a family of seven fast-growing OPC brands which together welcomed around 2 million monthly visits in 2021."

Dávid Kárpáti, director of corporate development at Netrisk Group, added: "Having durchblicker onboard will help Netrisk further enhance its Central and Eastern European online price comparison leadership. We serve a growing and international market where OPC penetration is less than 20%. As a result, we are well positioned to grow for years to come."

"We are impressed by what durchblicker has achieved over the past twelve years and we are excited to see its continued success within Netrisk Group. With this latest acquisition, the Netrisk Group continues its strategy of creating a strong international platform for online price comparisons in Central Europe," said Maxime Cancre, Director at TA Associates.

About durchblicker

durchblicker is Austria's market-leading, independent online tariff comparison portal. durchblicker currently offers comparisons in 28 categories, including insurance, telecommunications, electricity and gas, as well as traditional financial products such as loans, current accounts and savings interest. Further information at www.durchblicker.at.

About the Netrisk Group

The Netrisk Group operates leading Internet portals for online comparisons and for taking out insurance in Central and Eastern Europe. On their websites, consumers can transparently compare the prices and services of property and life insurance such as motor vehicle liability, comprehensive insurance, household, travel and life insurance. The group operates the platforms Netrisk and Biztositas.hu in Hungary, Klik and Porovnej24 in the Czech Republic, Netfinancie in Slovakia, Edrauda in Lithuania, and now durchblicker in Austria.

About TA Associates

TA is a leading international private equity firm focused on growth equity investments across five industry sectors: technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer goods and business services. TA invests in profitable companies with opportunities for sustainable growth and has invested in more than 550 companies worldwide. As a majority or minority shareholder, TA takes a long-term approach and applies its strategic resources to help management teams create lasting value in high-quality growth companies. Since its inception in 1968, TA has raised $47.5 billion. The firm's 100+ investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information at www.ta.com.

About MCI Capital

MCI Capital is one of the largest technology investment funds in Central Europe with assets under management of PLN 2.7 billion (EUR 589 million). Since 1998, MCI has backed 104 companies and divested 68. The fund invests EUR 25 to 100 million in digital champions: in pure technology companies (disruptors), in companies undergoing digital transformation and in IT infrastructure. The fund was invested in Mall.cz (e-commerce, Czech Republic), WP.pl (digital media, Poland), Invia (e-Travel, CEE), Dotpay/eCard (fintech, Poland), iZettle (fintech, worldwide) and ATM SA (data centers, Europe). More information at https://mci.pl/en.

