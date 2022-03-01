- (PLX AI) - Cliq Digital FY revenue EUR 150 million vs. estimate EUR 147 million.
- • Sees 2022 to increase its revenue organically to at least €210 million due to significant investments into additional attractive content as well as stronger marketing in current markets such as Germany, USA, Italy, France and Spain
- • Marketing spend is forecast to be over €70 million and EBITDA is expected to exceed €33 million
- • By the end of 2022, Cliq Digital expects to have grown its network for multi- and single content offerings to a paid membership base ranging between 1.7 and 1.8 million
