

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corporation on Tuesday announced the suspension of operations on all 28 lines at 14 domestic plants in Japan following a system failure at a domestic supplier (Kojima Industries Corporation).



Toyota now expects to resume all operations from the first shift on Wednesday, March 2.



Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation closed Monday's trading at $183.55, up $0.60 or 0.33 percent from previous close.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TOYOTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de