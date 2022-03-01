Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) (the "Company" or "Graph ") is pleased to announce that it's wholly owned subsidiary, Niftable Inc. ("Niftable") a charity focused NFT company has successfully helped, One Body Village ("OBV") sell its first NFT.

As a result of this successful launch, OBV has agreed to engage Niftable to assist with the sale of 10 additional NFTs to support their charity.

Angela Nguyen, President of One Body Village Canada, said "We are extremely thrilled at the success of our first NFT! Our debut NFT was a 3D animated version of our logo, which perfectly embodied our mission to give freedom to every child. We are excited to launch our next NFT, which will feature one of our beneficiaries (aka 'the artist'), her hopes, her dreams, and her future. We hope that her story will reach every person across the NFT world, inspire them to take part in the good that we are doing, and play a role in helping the artist rebuild her life. It has been wonderful working with Niftable and its team and recommend other charities in working with them."

"We are extremely happy for OBV on their first successful NFT sale and glad that the funds will help with their cause of fighting to end child sexual exploitation. We look forward in minting more NFTs for OBV and have a pipeline of other opportunities that we hope to announce in the near term. With this first success, it furthers enforces our belief in Niftable's strategy of aiding charities in the new world of NFTs." said Paul Haber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Niftable Inc.

Niftable's core business is to connect charities and their artists to the NFT (non-fungible token) world. Niftable provides the expertise and execution of NFTs from the creation of the NFT to the sale and post-sale of NFTs on behalf of their charity clients. Most charities rely on volunteers and lack expertise in the emerging NFT world and that is where Niftable fills that void.

Additional information on Niftable is available at www.niftable.org

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of decentralized dinance (DeFI). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to the rapidly growing and emerging NFT market.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com www.newworldinc.io and www.niftable.org

