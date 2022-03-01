Das Instrument 4CN GB00BCCW4X83 CENTRALNIC GROUP LS -,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2022

The instrument 4CN GB00BCCW4X83 CENTRALNIC GROUP LS -,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2022



Das Instrument CD0 CA1373331000 CANBUD DISTRIBUTION CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2022

The instrument CD0 CA1373331000 CANBUD DISTRIBUTION CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2022



Das Instrument SNO HK0083000502 SINO LD CO. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2022

The instrument SNO HK0083000502 SINO LD CO. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2022

