DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Preliminary Financial Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Preliminary Financial Results 01-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A TIME TO LOOK FORWARD

BUSINESS IN RECOVERY WITH AMBITIOUS GROWTH OBJECTIVES

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London | 1 March 2022: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

EURmillion 2021 2020 2019 Variance to 2020 Revenue 192.0 136.8 429.2 40.3% Segments EBITDAR1 75.1 28.9 182.8 160.2% Adjusted EBITDA1 63.2 18.7 162.2 238.3% (Loss)/profit before tax (11.4) (111.5) 89.7 89.7% Basic (loss)/earnings per share (cents) (2.8) (50.9) 42.4 94.5% Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share1 (cents) (6.4) (27.2) 42.0 76.5% Free Cash Flow1 28.0 (40.8) 100.6 168.6% Free Cash Flow per share1 (cents) 12.6 (20.6) 54.5 161.2% Group key performance indicators (as reported) Occupancy % 39.7% 30.9% 82.6% Average room rate (EUR)1 100.71 88.77 113.14 13.5% RevPAR (EUR)1 40.02 27.45 93.43 45.8%

A TALE OF TWO HALVES: STRONG OPERATING PERFORMANCE AS PANDEMIC RECEDES

-- Revenue growth of 40% to EUR192.0 million, 45% of levels reported in 2019

-- Following the reopening of hotels at the end of Q2 2021, 'like for like' Group RevPAR1 increased from 19%of 2019 levels for the first six months of 2021 to 58% in July and 78% in November as events and domestic corporatebusiness returned

-- Adjusted EBITDA1 of EUR63.2 million and loss before tax of EUR11.4 million

-- Free Cash Flow1 of EUR28.0 million (2019: EUR100.6 million) after payments for interest, rent andrefurbishment capex1 (H2 2021: EUR49.0 million)

-- Maintaining our core management teams at the hotels and central office throughout the pandemic providedstability which enabled us to scale up quickly to meet higher demand and customer expectations as restrictions werereduced

CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON CREATING LONG-TERM VALUE

-- Well positioned for the recovery in demand and to meet the changing needs of our customers with ourstrong financial position, stable and experienced teams and continued focus on innovation

-- Initial growth will be primarily through further recovery of existing portfolio and new hotels fundedpredominantly by long term leases while cash flow generation returns to pre pandemic levels

-- Current pipeline of over 2,000 rooms in prime locations which will see UK footprint surpass Dublin by2025

-- Regional UK and London remains the primary focus but also looking at large European cities for growthopportunities

-- Post year end, announced entry into Continental Europe with operating leasehold interest in Hotel Nikko,Dusseldorf

-- Commitment to responsible operations and growth

ESTABLISHED RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS FRAMEWORK TO SUPPORT FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS

-- Established a framework following an extended materiality assessment with key stakeholders

-- Set near-term environmental targets to reduce energy emissions, food waste and water consumption

-- Committed to diverting 100% of waste from landfill by the end of 2022 and collecting carbon emissionsfrom suppliers to support Scope 3 measurement

-- Achieved gender balance on our Board

-- Developing systems and processes that enable us to gather reliable data and to support better reporting,measurement and target setting

-- Assessing various decarbonisation pathways in line with science-based target initiative criteria

ROBUST BALANCE SHEET PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY

-- Asset backed balance sheet with EUR1.2 billion in property, plant and equipment

-- Conservative gearing with Net Debt to Value1 of 24% (31 December 2020: 23%)

-- Cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR298.5 million (31 December 2020: EUR298.1 million)

-- Debt facilities extended to October 2025 with covenant flexibly (Net Debt to EBITDA and Interest Covernot retested until June 2023)

2021 TRADING OVERVIEW

-- Trading markedly improved once restrictions eased allowing hotels to fully re-open in May (UK) and June(Ireland)

-- 'Like for like' Group occupancy1 increased from 20.8% for the first six months of 2021 to 63.9% in Q3 and59.3% in Q4

-- Trading in December was impacted by Covid-related restrictions as a result of the Omicron variant whichled to reduced occupancy levels and the cancellation of events, albeit to a lesser and shorter extent thanexperienced during previous waves of the pandemic

WELL-PLACED FOR CHALLENGES FACING HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY INCLUDING INFLATION

-- Excellent decentralised teams to optimise pricing and distribution

-- Stable, engaged workforce makes it easier to recruit and retain talent

-- Engagement with our people is a top priority - offer extensive training and development programmes,opportunities for career progression and flexibility

-- Continued focus on innovation and investment in technology - roll out of MICROS Simphony Food andBeverage system and Opera Cloud across our owned and leased portfolio is now complete

CURRENT PIPELINE OF OVER 2,000 ROOMS PROVIDES EXCITING BACKDROP FOR THE FUTURE

-- Following the recent opening, in early 2022, of two hotels in Manchester (607 rooms), we are opening fourmore hotels this year, comprising over 900 rooms in Bristol, Glasgow and Dublin (x2)

-- The construction of Maldron Hotel Shoreditch in London is progressing well and is expected to open in H22023. There are four more hotels due to open 2024 located in Dublin, Brighton, Liverpool and Manchester, three areat the pre-construction phase while the construction of Maldron Hotel Brighton commenced in early 2022

-- New hotels will be managed by existing Dalata teams who will ensure presence and application of theDalata culture and operating model

OUTLOOK

Trade at the start of 2022 was disrupted by restrictions following the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. However, January and February are traditionally our quietest months. Virtually all restrictions in Ireland and the UK were removed at the end of January which resulted in a rise in bookings, with 'like for like' Group occupancy1 increasing from 38% in January to 62% in February. 'Like for like' Group RevPAR1 for February expected to be 91% of the level achieved in 2019.

As we look forward, and in the absence of any further material Covid-19 restrictions, we remain optimistic about the ongoing recovery of the business. There has been significant pent-up demand for travel following the easing of restrictions, and due to a combination of a more benign evolution of the Covid-19 virus and high levels of vaccination, we expect this to continue. As more and more companies return to their physical offices, we expect this to be a catalyst for increased domestic corporate travel and the return of international corporate travel and conferences. The indication of the return of airline capacity and strong calendar of events is also promising.

We remain agile and continue to proactively manage the business in an uncertain environment with potential further Covid-19 variants and the current conflict in Ukraine and its potential wider global implications. We are also cognisant of the challenges currently facing the hospitality industry including staff shortages and inflation across payroll, electricity and gas, linen, and food and beverage purchases and will continue to manage these as we go through 2022. The Group has given payroll increases in line with minimum wage increases in both jurisdictions since 2019. In the UK, the Group brought forward the April 2022 national living wage increase to November 2021. We believe Dalata is well placed to respond to these challenges due to our investment in technology, excellent decentralised teams who will optimise pricing and distribution, our reputation as a great place to work and provide career development and our focus on innovation.

DERMOT CROWLEY, DALATA HOTEL GROUP CEO, COMMENTED:

"As I look back on 2021, I am extremely proud of the agility and commitment demonstrated by our teams in an environment that was constantly changing. We ended the year with revenue of EUR192 million, which is a sizeable achievement considering our hotels were not open to the public for much of the first half of the year. Experienced teams at our Central Office and in each of our hotels enabled us to manage rapid changes in demand levels. Our hotels in Regional Ireland, Regional UK and Northern Ireland benefitted from strong levels of staycation demand following the easing of restrictions in the summer, while the return of domestic corporates and project work later in the year commenced recovery in our Dublin and London markets. By November 2021, before the onset of Omicron, 'like for like' Group RevPAR1 had reached 78% of November 2019 levels.

Our business has been significantly challenged by Covid-19 over the last two years but we have always sought to behave in a fair and ethical manner. We have communicated openly with all our stakeholders and have always been focused on ensuring the health and safety of our guests, our people and our suppliers.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)