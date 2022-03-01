Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Preliminary -10

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Preliminary Financial Results

A TIME TO LOOK FORWARD

BUSINESS IN RECOVERY WITH AMBITIOUS GROWTH OBJECTIVES

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London | 1 March 2022: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

EURmillion 2021 2020 2019 Variance to 2020 Revenue 192.0 136.8 429.2 40.3% Segments EBITDAR1 75.1 28.9 182.8 160.2% Adjusted EBITDA1 63.2 18.7 162.2 238.3% (Loss)/profit before tax (11.4) (111.5) 89.7 89.7% Basic (loss)/earnings per share (cents) (2.8) (50.9) 42.4 94.5% Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share1 (cents) (6.4) (27.2) 42.0 76.5% Free Cash Flow1 28.0 (40.8) 100.6 168.6% Free Cash Flow per share1 (cents) 12.6 (20.6) 54.5 161.2% Group key performance indicators (as reported) Occupancy % 39.7% 30.9% 82.6% Average room rate (EUR)1 100.71 88.77 113.14 13.5% RevPAR (EUR)1 40.02 27.45 93.43 45.8%

A TALE OF TWO HALVES: STRONG OPERATING PERFORMANCE AS PANDEMIC RECEDES

-- Revenue growth of 40% to EUR192.0 million, 45% of levels reported in 2019

-- Following the reopening of hotels at the end of Q2 2021, 'like for like' Group RevPAR1 increased from 19%of 2019 levels for the first six months of 2021 to 58% in July and 78% in November as events and domestic corporatebusiness returned

-- Adjusted EBITDA1 of EUR63.2 million and loss before tax of EUR11.4 million

-- Free Cash Flow1 of EUR28.0 million (2019: EUR100.6 million) after payments for interest, rent andrefurbishment capex1 (H2 2021: EUR49.0 million)

-- Maintaining our core management teams at the hotels and central office throughout the pandemic providedstability which enabled us to scale up quickly to meet higher demand and customer expectations as restrictions werereduced

CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON CREATING LONG-TERM VALUE

-- Well positioned for the recovery in demand and to meet the changing needs of our customers with ourstrong financial position, stable and experienced teams and continued focus on innovation

-- Initial growth will be primarily through further recovery of existing portfolio and new hotels fundedpredominantly by long term leases while cash flow generation returns to pre pandemic levels

-- Current pipeline of over 2,000 rooms in prime locations which will see UK footprint surpass Dublin by2025

-- Regional UK and London remains the primary focus but also looking at large European cities for growthopportunities

-- Post year end, announced entry into Continental Europe with operating leasehold interest in Hotel Nikko,Dusseldorf

-- Commitment to responsible operations and growth

ESTABLISHED RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS FRAMEWORK TO SUPPORT FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS

-- Established a framework following an extended materiality assessment with key stakeholders

-- Set near-term environmental targets to reduce energy emissions, food waste and water consumption

-- Committed to diverting 100% of waste from landfill by the end of 2022 and collecting carbon emissionsfrom suppliers to support Scope 3 measurement

-- Achieved gender balance on our Board

-- Developing systems and processes that enable us to gather reliable data and to support better reporting,measurement and target setting

-- Assessing various decarbonisation pathways in line with science-based target initiative criteria

ROBUST BALANCE SHEET PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY

-- Asset backed balance sheet with EUR1.2 billion in property, plant and equipment

-- Conservative gearing with Net Debt to Value1 of 24% (31 December 2020: 23%)

-- Cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR298.5 million (31 December 2020: EUR298.1 million)

-- Debt facilities extended to October 2025 with covenant flexibly (Net Debt to EBITDA and Interest Covernot retested until June 2023)

2021 TRADING OVERVIEW

-- Trading markedly improved once restrictions eased allowing hotels to fully re-open in May (UK) and June(Ireland)

-- 'Like for like' Group occupancy1 increased from 20.8% for the first six months of 2021 to 63.9% in Q3 and59.3% in Q4

-- Trading in December was impacted by Covid-related restrictions as a result of the Omicron variant whichled to reduced occupancy levels and the cancellation of events, albeit to a lesser and shorter extent thanexperienced during previous waves of the pandemic

WELL-PLACED FOR CHALLENGES FACING HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY INCLUDING INFLATION

-- Excellent decentralised teams to optimise pricing and distribution

-- Stable, engaged workforce makes it easier to recruit and retain talent

-- Engagement with our people is a top priority - offer extensive training and development programmes,opportunities for career progression and flexibility

-- Continued focus on innovation and investment in technology - roll out of MICROS Simphony Food andBeverage system and Opera Cloud across our owned and leased portfolio is now complete

CURRENT PIPELINE OF OVER 2,000 ROOMS PROVIDES EXCITING BACKDROP FOR THE FUTURE

-- Following the recent opening, in early 2022, of two hotels in Manchester (607 rooms), we are opening fourmore hotels this year, comprising over 900 rooms in Bristol, Glasgow and Dublin (x2)

-- The construction of Maldron Hotel Shoreditch in London is progressing well and is expected to open in H22023. There are four more hotels due to open 2024 located in Dublin, Brighton, Liverpool and Manchester, three areat the pre-construction phase while the construction of Maldron Hotel Brighton commenced in early 2022

-- New hotels will be managed by existing Dalata teams who will ensure presence and application of theDalata culture and operating model

OUTLOOK

Trade at the start of 2022 was disrupted by restrictions following the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. However, January and February are traditionally our quietest months. Virtually all restrictions in Ireland and the UK were removed at the end of January which resulted in a rise in bookings, with 'like for like' Group occupancy1 increasing from 38% in January to 62% in February. 'Like for like' Group RevPAR1 for February expected to be 91% of the level achieved in 2019.

As we look forward, and in the absence of any further material Covid-19 restrictions, we remain optimistic about the ongoing recovery of the business. There has been significant pent-up demand for travel following the easing of restrictions, and due to a combination of a more benign evolution of the Covid-19 virus and high levels of vaccination, we expect this to continue. As more and more companies return to their physical offices, we expect this to be a catalyst for increased domestic corporate travel and the return of international corporate travel and conferences. The indication of the return of airline capacity and strong calendar of events is also promising.

We remain agile and continue to proactively manage the business in an uncertain environment with potential further Covid-19 variants and the current conflict in Ukraine and its potential wider global implications. We are also cognisant of the challenges currently facing the hospitality industry including staff shortages and inflation across payroll, electricity and gas, linen, and food and beverage purchases and will continue to manage these as we go through 2022. The Group has given payroll increases in line with minimum wage increases in both jurisdictions since 2019. In the UK, the Group brought forward the April 2022 national living wage increase to November 2021. We believe Dalata is well placed to respond to these challenges due to our investment in technology, excellent decentralised teams who will optimise pricing and distribution, our reputation as a great place to work and provide career development and our focus on innovation.

DERMOT CROWLEY, DALATA HOTEL GROUP CEO, COMMENTED:

"As I look back on 2021, I am extremely proud of the agility and commitment demonstrated by our teams in an environment that was constantly changing. We ended the year with revenue of EUR192 million, which is a sizeable achievement considering our hotels were not open to the public for much of the first half of the year. Experienced teams at our Central Office and in each of our hotels enabled us to manage rapid changes in demand levels. Our hotels in Regional Ireland, Regional UK and Northern Ireland benefitted from strong levels of staycation demand following the easing of restrictions in the summer, while the return of domestic corporates and project work later in the year commenced recovery in our Dublin and London markets. By November 2021, before the onset of Omicron, 'like for like' Group RevPAR1 had reached 78% of November 2019 levels.

Our business has been significantly challenged by Covid-19 over the last two years but we have always sought to behave in a fair and ethical manner. We have communicated openly with all our stakeholders and have always been focused on ensuring the health and safety of our guests, our people and our suppliers.

I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the continued support from all our stakeholders. We agreed extended debt facilities with our banking partners in November which also provides additional flexibility. Our institutional landlords remain committed to our long-term partnerships and our shareholders supported us through the equity placing in September 2020 and are impacted by the continued suspension of dividends.

I would like to acknowledge the support of the Irish and UK governments in helping the hospitality sector navigate the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the related restrictions. The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) in Ireland is particularly important as it allows us to keep people in employment. In September 2021, despite room revenue for our Irish portfolio being 50% behind what we achieved in September 2019 on a 'like for like' basis, the number of hours worked reached 85% of the levels for September 2019 showing the value of the EWSS to maintaining employment in one of Ireland's most important sectors.

I have spent the last number of months shaping my own team. Carol Phelan was appointed Chief Financial Officer, Des McCann took up the new position of Chief Operating Officer, while Shane Casserly's role was expanded to include responsibility for innovation and information technology. I have made other changes to the way in which the senior executive team works and communicates to ensure that we are best placed to face the challenges and avail of the opportunities ahead.

As we look forward, it is most definitely a busy and exciting time for Dalata. In the first two months of 2022 we opened two new hotels in Manchester City Centre and we took our first steps into Continental Europe through a new leasehold interest in Hotel Nikko, a 393-bedroom hotel in Dusseldorf which we now operate. On top of this, there are four more hotels opening over the coming four months. Whilst these new hotels provide an exciting backdrop for the year ahead, we remain focused on the recovery of earnings at our existing hotels as restrictions are eased.

Our current pipeline comprises over 2,000 rooms and our Acquisitions and Development Team continue to look for further opportunities. Regional UK and London remains our primary focus for growth at this time. However, we are also looking at large European cities that fit our model. Hotel Nikko, Dusseldorf was our first step into Continental Europe and in time we expect to see further opportunities, leveraging our asset backed balance sheet, strong reliable covenant and hotel operational expertise.

Given the uncertain environment with potential further Covid-19 variants and the current conflict in Ukraine and its potential wider global implication, we continue to remain agile and proactively manage the business as we always have. We remain vigilant in light of the current challenges facing the hospitality industry, particularly inflationary pressures and labour shortages. I am optimistic and truly confident in our abilities to respond to and grow in this emerging environment. We will continue to empower our people, always our greatest asset, through ongoing development and growth opportunities.

The culture of Dalata is ideally suited to ESG. Over the last year, we have worked hard in formalising and putting a structure in place to report our goals and achievements in how we treat our people, interact with our local communities, reduce our impact on the environment and practice good corporate governance. ESG is a journey, and we have plenty of road to travel. I have set an objective for the teams to achieve performance levels in ESG that makes us a preferred partner with our stakeholders - shareholders, real estate investors, banks, suppliers, customers, and employees. As the world emerges from the shadow of the pandemic, with the climate crisis becoming increasingly important, how people behave will inevitably change. This will impact how we attract, develop and retain our people. It will impact how our customers travel, most notably our corporate customers. We will need to be innovative to adapt to these changes, to respond to the challenges and find new ways to operate our hotels and interact with our customers. I am excited about the challenge and confident that we have the team to deliver a competitive strength in the new world.

Here at Dalata we see 2022 as a time to look forward. Covid-19 has changed the world in many ways, yet in Dalata we remain focused on sustainably delivering for all our stakeholders as we always have, and this will guide us in how we adapt to a changing world. Following the removal of restrictions in Ireland and the UK, trade at the hotels has markedly improved reaching 'like for like' occupancy1 of 62% in February. The domestic recovery in Q3 2021 demonstrated the strength of pent-up leisure demand. There is a strong calendar of events for 2022, and as flight capacity increases, I expect a strong return of international leisure travel. As more and more companies return to offices I believe this will provide a catalyst for the recovery of international corporate travel.

We are looking forward to capitalising from a position of strength as we continue to rebuild our existing hotels and focus on growth opportunities. Our strong financial position and ambitious teams provides us with a platform for growth as we now look forward beyond the pandemic and towards long term recovery and sustainable growth. We are ready for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and look forward with enthusiasm".

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 47 three and four-star hotels with 10,201 rooms and a pipeline of over 2,000 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 15 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operate Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Dalata reported revenue of EUR192.0 million and a loss after tax of EUR6.3 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

2021 Financial Performance

EURmillion 2021 2020 Revenue 192.0 136.8 Segments EBITDAR1 75.1 28.9 Hotel variable lease costs (0.1) (0.3) Segments EBITDA1 75.0 28.6 Other income 0.7 0.5 Central costs (10.3) (8.1) Share-based payments expense (2.2) (2.3) Adjusted EBITDA1 63.2 18.7 Adjusting items2 5.3 (44.4) Group EBITDA1 68.5 (25.7) Depreciation of PPE and amortisation (27.6) (27.1) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (19.5) (20.7) Operating profit/(loss) 21.4 (73.5) Interest on lease liabilities (24.4) (22.4) Other interest and finance costs (8.4) (15.6) Loss before tax (11.4) (111.5) Tax credit 5.1 10.8 Loss for the period (6.3) (100.7) Loss per share (cents) - basic (2.8) (50.9) Adjusted loss per share1 (cents) - basic (6.4) (27.2) Hotel EBITDAR margin1 39.1% 21.1%

Summary of hotel performance

The business recovered strongly during the second half of 2021, driving full year revenue to EUR192.0 million (40.3% growth on 2020). For most of the first half of 2021, the Group's hotels were only open for essential business. Hotels were permitted to fully re-open for overnight leisure stays on 17 May in England and Wales, 24 May in Northern Ireland and 2 June in Ireland despite some government restrictions remaining in place at this point. In both Ireland and the UK, international travel was also restricted in the early part of the year and subject to varying degrees of restriction thereafter.

'Like for like' occupancies started to recover from 14.1% for H1 2021 reaching 63.9% on a Group level for Q3 2021 underpinned by strong levels of staycations and the return of domestic corporates and project work later in the period. Q4 2021 was impacted negatively by the emergence of the Omicron variant and the reintroduction of some Covid related restrictions in mid-December, particularly in the Republic of Ireland where an 8pm curfew on non-resident food and beverage hospitality was enforced along with a 50% capacity limit on indoor events. Furthermore, international travel and large conferences have yet to return to a meaningful level.

'Like for like' Group RevPAR increased from 19% of 2019 levels for the first six months of 2021 to 58% in July and 78% in November. H2 2021 'like for like' Group RevPAR1 increased to EUR65.85 (67% of H2 2019).

Segments EBITDAR increased by 160.2% to EUR75.1 million in 2021, albeit remaining 58.9% behind 2019 levels. Pro-active cost control and the continued utilisation of government grants and assistance helped mitigate the financial impact of reduced trading levels.

Performance Review | Segmental Analysis

The following section analyses the results from the Group's portfolio of hotels in Dublin, Regional Ireland and the UK. 1. Dublin Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion 2021 2020 2019 Room revenue 52.1 43.5 176.3 Food and beverage revenue 17.2 16.0 53.0 Other revenue 5.7 5.7 16.1 Total revenue 75.0 65.2 245.4 EBITDAR 31.0 17.5 119.7 Hotel EBITDAR margin % 41.4% 26.8% 48.8% Performance statistics ('like for like')2 Occupancy 37.8% 30.4% 87.7% Average room rate (EUR) 92.29 90.76 124.79 RevPAR (EUR) 34.92 27.62 109.40 RevPAR % change on year ended 31 December 2020 26.4% RevPAR % change on year ended 31 December 2019 (68.1%) Dublin owned and leased portfolio3 Hotels 15 16 16 Room numbers 4,091 4,488 4,482

The Dublin hotel portfolio consists of seven Maldron hotels, seven Clayton hotels and The Gibson Hotel. Nine hotels are owned and six are operated under leases. The lease on the Ballsbridge Hotel matured on 31 December 2021, however, the hotel effectively has not traded since early 2020. An additional three suites were acquired at Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley in October 2021.

RevPAR increased by 26.4% to EUR34.92 but remained 68.1% behind 2019 levels. Following a challenging start to 2021 with demand limited to essential services, the Group's Dublin hotels were permitted to reopen to the general public on 2 June which led to increased occupancy and RevPAR recovery in the second half of the year, with H2 RevPAR of EUR55.18 representing 49% of 2019 levels. The city needs the return of international corporate travel as well as large events and conferences in order for occupancies and ARR to recover fully.

Occupancies increased from 19.1% for the first half of 2021 to 55.3% in Q3 2021 as the hotels targeted the return of domestic leisure. The continued relaxation of Covid-19 related restrictions brought an improvement in the calendar of events for the final quarter of year and the resumption of some domestic corporate and international leisure visitors. This resulted in increased occupancies across both October and November before the emergence of the Omicron variant and re-introduction of government restrictions, which negatively impacted performance in December. That said, Q4 2021 was the best performing period for the Dublin portfolio with occupancy of 57.2%, highlighting there is an appetite for people to return to the city. The hotels continue to maximise rate through dynamic pricing strategies. November 2021 was the strongest month for the portfolio when ARR reached 91% of the same month in 2019 on a 'like for like' basis.

Food and beverage revenue increased by 7.3% to EUR17.2 million compared to 2020, however, remained 67.6% behind 2019 levels with hotels closed to the public until 2 June. In the second half of the year Dublin hotels generated food and beverage revenue of EUR13.3 million, representing 48.5% of 2019 levels over the equivalent period.

Overall, total revenue increased by 15.1% to EUR75.0 million compared to 2020 which had normal trading levels up until the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented in March 2020. EBITDAR increased by 77.7% versus 2020 but remained 74.1% behind 2019 levels. The utilisation of government grants and assistance totalling EUR29.3 million for the year (2020: EUR12.9 million) and the continuation of the proactive cost reductions reduced the impact of lost revenue on EBITDAR.

'Like for like' occupancy2 - Dublin Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021 14% 24% 55% 57% 2020 63% 13% 27% 19% 2019 80% 93% 94% 84% 'Like for like' ARR2 - Dublin 2021 EUR71 EUR77 EUR95 EUR101 2020 EUR103 EUR82 EUR79 EUR73 2019 EUR109 EUR133 EUR136 EUR117

2. Regional Ireland Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion 2021 2020 2019 Room revenue 34.0 21.6 49.7 Food and beverage revenue 15.1 11.1 26.8 Other revenue 4.3 3.6 8.4 Total revenue 53.4 36.3 84.9 EBITDAR 23.4 8.0 24.5 Hotel EBITDAR margin % 43.7% 22.0% 28.9% Performance statistics4 Occupancy 44.7% 36.4% 73.7% Average room rate (EUR) 111.69 87.04 98.90 RevPAR (EUR) 49.89 31.64 72.93 RevPAR % change on year ended 31 December 2020 57.7% RevPAR % change on year ended 31 December 2019 (31.6%) Regional Ireland owned and leased portfolio Hotels 13 13 13 Room numbers 1,867 1,867 1,867

The Regional Ireland hotel portfolio comprises seven Maldron hotels and six Clayton hotels located in Cork (x4), Galway (x3), Limerick (x2), Wexford (x2), Portlaoise and Sligo. 12 hotels are owned and one is operated under a lease.

RevPAR increased by 57.7% to EUR49.89 but remained 31.6% behind 2019 levels. The Regional Ireland portfolio experienced challenging trading conditions in the first half of the year as hotels remained open for essential business only in line with government restrictions. Hotels were permitted to reopen to the general public on 2 June which led to increased occupancy and RevPAR recovery in the second half of the year, with H2 RevPAR of EUR77.77 representing 97% of 2019 levels.

Occupancy for the portfolio increased from 23.9% for the first six months of 2021 to 76.2% for Q3 2021. The portfolio benefitted strongly from the return of domestic tourism with people opting for staycations in light of international travel restrictions. The level of pent-up demand for staycations also provided opportunity to yield on rate with ARR surpassing 2019 levels at many of our hotels. Occupancy decreased to 54.0% in Q4 which is typically a lower demand period as the portfolio is driven by domestic demand. This, coupled with the emergence of the Omicron variant and associated government restrictions in December 2021, resulted in event and booking cancellations.

Food and beverage revenue increased by 36.5% to EUR15.1 million compared to 2020, however, remained 43.5% behind 2019 levels. In the second half of the year Regional Ireland hotels generated food and beverage revenue of EUR11.8 million, 81.1% of 2019 levels over the equivalent period, as hotels benefitted from pent-up staycation demand.

Overall, total revenue increased by 47.2% to EUR53.4 million compared to 2020 (which had normal trading levels up until the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented in March 2020) but remained 37.1% behind 2019. EBITDAR increased significantly compared to 2020 and reached 95% of 2019 levels. The utilisation of government grants and assistance amounting to EUR18.8 million (2020: EUR8.9 million) and the continuation of proactive cost reductions reduced the impact of lost revenue on EBITDAR.

'Like for like' occupancy4 - Regional Ireland Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021 16% 32% 76% 54% 2020 50% 10% 60% 25% 2019 59% 81% 89% 66% 'Like for like' ARR4 - Regional Ireland 2021 EUR73 EUR100 EUR127 EUR109 2020 EUR87 EUR81 EUR93 EUR75 2019 EUR86 EUR99 EUR108 EUR98

3. UK Hotel Portfolio

Local currency - GBPmillion 2021 2020 2019 Room revenue 40.3 21.7 62.8 Food and beverage revenue 10.9 6.9 17.8 Other revenue 3.1 2.4 6.1 Total revenue 54.3 31.0 86.7 EBITDAR 17.5 2.9 33.8 Hotel EBITDAR margin % 32.2% 9.4% 39.0% Performance statistics (like for like)5 Occupancy 44.5% 30.3% 80.7% Average room rate (GBP) 88.63 75.06 88.79 RevPAR (GBP) 39.48 22.72 71.66 RevPAR % change on year ended 31 December 2020 73.8% RevPAR % change on year ended 31 December 2019 (44.9%) UK owned and leased portfolio3 Hotels 13 12 12 Room numbers 2,949 2,644 2,600

The UK hotel portfolio comprises nine Clayton hotels and four Maldron hotels with three hotels situated in London, seven hotels in regional UK and three hotels in Northern Ireland. Seven hotels are owned, five are operated under long-term leases and one hotel is effectively owned through a 99-year lease. Maldron Hotel Glasgow City opened in August 2021 and the five-bedroom extension at Clayton Hotel Cambridge was completed in October 2021.

RevPAR increased by 73.8% to GBP39.48 but remained 44.9% behind 2019 levels. The Group's UK Hotels were closed to the general public from the start of the year before fully re-opening to the public during May as the vaccination rollout progressed throughout the UK. The UK government announced a mass lifting of Covid-19 related restrictions on 19 July 2021. This led to increased occupancy and RevPAR recovery in the second half of the year, with H2 RevPAR of GBP63.00 representing 82% of 2019 levels on a 'like for like' basis.

Regional UK and Northern Ireland experienced the benefit of reduced restrictions and pent-up staycation demand in the summer months, reaching occupancy of 71.1% in Q3 2021. Recovery in our London hotels was slower due to its reliance on international travel, however, gradual recovery over the second half of the year led to a high of 73.9% occupancy in October. Trading in December was impacted by growing concerns over the Omicron variant during that month, although these resided quickly.

UK food and beverage revenue increased by 58.0% to GBP10.9 million compared to 2020. However, in the second half of the year UK hotels generated food and beverage revenue of GBP8.7 million, representing 92.6% of 2019 levels over the equivalent period, as hotel bars and restaurants benefitted from the substantial easing of government restrictions from 19 July.

Overall, total UK revenue increased by 75.2% to GBP54.3 million compared to 2020 which had normal trading levels up until the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented in March 2020 but remained 37.4% behind 2019. EBITDAR increased to GBP17.5 million but remains 48.2% behind 2019.

The Group received government assistance in the form of grants amounting to GBP1.9 million (2020: GBP0.1 million) and rates waivers of GBP3.7 million during the year (2020: GBP3.3million). The Group also continued to utilise the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (furlough) amounting to GBP1.8 million (2020: GBP4.3 million) allowing it to retain and pay employees who were not working in the business, however, the number of employees on the scheme reduced significantly during the year and the scheme ceased from 30 September 2021.

'Like for like' occupancy5 - UK Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021 13% 30% 69% 66% 2020 58% 8% 36% 19% 2019 71% 83% 88% 81% 'Like for like' ARR5 - UK 2021 GBP62 GBP78 GBP95 GBP91 2020 GBP80 GBP61 GBP73 GBP70 2019 GBP81 GBP91 GBP93 GBP89

Government grants and assistance

As a result of the continued impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Group availed of support schemes from the Irish and UK governments totalling EUR56.5 million during the period. The Group's EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2021 reflects government grants of EUR44.9 million and assistance (by way of commercial rates waivers) of EUR11.6 million.

EURmillion 2021 2020 Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (Ireland) 36.0 9.7 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (Ireland) - 6.3 Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (UK) 2.0 4.7 Other government grants related to income 6.9 1.5 Grants related to income 44.9 22.2 Capital government grants - 0.2 Total grants 44.9 22.4

The Group received wage subsidies from the Irish government amounting to EUR36.0 million in 2021 in the form of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), which replaced the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) on 1 September 2020. The EWSS is available to employers who suffered significant reductions in turnover as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions. In the UK, the Group received government grants in the form of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme amounting to GBP1.8 million (EUR2.0 million) in 2021, the number of employees on the scheme reduced throughout the year before the scheme ended on 30 September 2021.

The Group also availed of government grants totalling EUR6.9 million which were introduced to support businesses during the pandemic and contribute towards re-opening and other operating costs. These principally related in Ireland to the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme and the Failte Ireland Tourism Continuity Grant, and in Northern Ireland to the Large Tourism and Hospitality Business Support Scheme.

In addition, the Group received financial assistance by way of commercial rates waivers which were introduced from 27 March 2020 in Ireland and 1 April 2020 in the UK. In Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, full rates waivers were in place throughout 2021 and will continue in full until March 2022. In England, full rates waivers were available from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021 with the rates relief decreasing to 66% for the period from 1 July 2021 to 31 March 2022. In 2021, this represented a saving of EUR7.3 million at the Group's Irish hotels (2020: EUR5.5 million) and GBP3.7 million (EUR4.3 million) at its UK hotels (2020: GBP3.3 million (EUR3.6 million)).

Under the warehousing of tax liabilities scheme introduced by the Irish government, Irish VAT liabilities of EUR3.6 million and payroll tax liabilities of EUR10.0 million have been deferred during 2021 and these have been added to amounts already warehoused during 2020. As at 31 December 2021, total warehoused tax liabilities of EUR26.3 million were expected to be payable during the year ending 31 December 2022. However, subsequently it was confirmed that EUR23.9 million of the total warehoused tax liabilities may be further deferred to 30 April 2023.

In the UK, VAT liabilities of GBP0.4 million (EUR0.5 million) and payroll tax liabilities of GBP0.3 million (EUR0.3 million) were deferred in 2020 and were paid by instalments during 2021. There were no further deferrals of UK VAT or payroll tax liabilities during 2021.

Central costs

Central costs amounted to EUR10.3 million in 2021, representing an increase of 26.4% on 2020 (EUR8.1 million). The increase was primarily driven by salaries and wages as cuts to pay and hours (in place from 1 April 2020) were reversed for staff from 1 January 2021. Director pay cuts were not reversed until 1 April 2021. This was partially offset by the EUR1.3 million reversal of insurance provisions made in previous accounting periods following the impact of better claims experience than original estimates.

Adjusting items to EBITDA

EURmillion 2021 2020 Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss 6.8 (30.8) Hotel pre-opening expenses (1.9) (0.1) Net reversal of previous impairment charges/(impairment charges) of right-of-use assets - (7.6) Remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets 0.3 - Net reversal of previous impairment charges/(impairment charges) of fixtures, fittings and equipment 0.1 (1.0) Impairment of goodwill - (3.2) Loss on sale and leaseback - (1.7) Adjusting items1 5.3 (44.4)

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as an alternative performance measure to show the underlying operating performance of the Group. Consequently, 'adjusting items', which are not reflective of normal trading activities or distort comparability either year on year or with other similar businesses, are excluded.

The Group recorded a net revaluation gain of EUR21.2 million on the revaluation of its property assets for 2021 of which EUR6.8 million was recorded through profit or loss. The reversal of previous revaluation losses recognised through profit or loss amounted to EUR9.4 million. This was offset by revaluation losses through profit or loss of EUR2.6 million. Further detail is provided in the 'Property, plant and equipment' section of the financial statements.

The Group also incurred EUR1.9 million of pre-opening expenses in 2021. This related to seven hotels, one of which opened in August 2021, another two opened in the first two months of 2022, with the remaining scheduled to open later in 2022.

As a result of the impact of Covid-19, impairment tests were carried out on the Group's cash generating units ('CGUs') at 31 December 2021. Each hotel operating business is deemed to be a CGU as the cash flows generated are independent of other hotels in the Group. As a result of the impairment tests, right-of-use assets were impaired by EUR0.3 million at 31 December 2021 (31 December 2020: EUR7.6 million). Impairment reversal assessments were also carried out on the Group's CGUs where there had been a previous impairment of right-of-use assets and fixtures, fittings and equipment. Following the assessment at 31 December 2021, as a result of improved performance forecasts, a reversal of previous impairments relating to one of the Group's CGUs was recognised in profit or loss. This resulted in a reversal of the impairment on right-of-use assets of EUR0.4 million and fixtures, and fittings and equipment of EUR0.1 million.

During the year ended 31 December 2021, lease amendments, which were not included in the original lease agreements, were made to two of the Group's leases. These modifications of lease liabilities resulted in a decrease in lease liabilities of EUR1.6 million and a EUR1.3 million decrease to the carrying value of the right-of-use assets, as one of the right-of-use assets had been previously impaired. The resulting difference of EUR0.3 million has been recognised as a remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets in profit or loss.

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

Under IFRS 16, the right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis to the end of their estimated useful life, most typically the end of the lease term. The depreciation of right-of-use assets decreased by EUR1.2 million to EUR19.5 million due principally to the impairment of right-of-use assets in 2020 and remeasurement of the Ballsbridge Hotel lease liability which subsequently matured at the end of 2021 , offset by the full year impact of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin which was leased from April 2020 and the impact of entering the lease for Maldron Hotel Glasgow City from July 2021.

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

In 2021, depreciation of property, plant and equipment increased by EUR0.4 million to EUR27.0 million. The increase was driven by the additional charges on the new conference centre at Clayton Cardiff Lane, Dublin, and 44-bedroom extension at Clayton Hotel Birmingham and foreign exchange movements. These increases were offset by the full year impact of the decrease in depreciation arising from the sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin in April 2020.

Finance Costs

EURmillion 2021 2020 Interest expense on bank loans and borrowings 8.9 9.1 Cash flow hedges - reclassified from other comprehensive income 2.6 2.0 Other finance costs 2.3 1.8 Modification (gain)/loss on amended debt facility (2.7) 4.3 Net exchange (gain)/loss on financing activities (0.1) 0.1 Capitalised interest (2.6) (1.7) Finance costs excluding the impact of IFRS 16 8.4 15.6 Interest on lease liabilities 24.4 22.4 Finance costs 32.8 38.0

Interest on lease liabilities increased by EUR2.0 million primarily due to the full year impact of the lease on Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin from April 2020, entering the Maldron Hotel Glasgow City lease from July 2021 and the full year impact of the Clayton Hotel Birmingham extension from November 2020.

As a result of the extended and amended loan facility agreement executed on 2 November 2021, the Group recorded a modification gain of EUR2.7 million in profit or loss during the year ended 31 December 2021, principally due to the impact of the extension on the timing of cash flows.

The Group also incurred higher margins on loans as shown by the increase to the Group's weighted average interest rate of 3.55% (2020: 2.76%) of which 2.68% (2020: 1.94%) related to margin. These increases were largely offset by lower average borrowings held during 2021 compared to 2020 and additional capitalised interest on the site in Shoreditch, London and the new Maldron Hotel and residential units at Merrion Road in Dublin.

Tax charge

As the Group has incurred a loss before tax in 2021, the Group has recognised a tax credit of EUR5.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2021 primarily relating to the net value of tax losses which will be available to offset against future taxable profits and the remeasurement of UK deferred tax assets and liabilities which are forecasted to be realised at a corporation tax rate of 25%. During the year ended 31 December 2021, the UK government substantively enacted an increase in the corporation tax rate from 19% to 25%, with effect from 1 April 2023.

The increase in the effective tax rate1 for the year ended 31 December 2021 relative to the prior year relates mainly to this remeasurement of UK deferred tax assets and liabilities at the 25% rate. In addition, the impact of non-deductible impairment charges reduced the effective tax rate in the prior year, relative to the year ended 31 December 2021.

At 31 December 2021, the Group has deferred tax assets of EUR17.0 million in relation to tax losses to be utilised in future periods.

Loss per share (EPS)

The Group's earnings for the year continued to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, although trade started to recover in the second half of 2021. The Group recorded a basic loss per share of 2.8 cents (2020: loss per share of 50.9 cents; 2019: earnings per share of 42.4 cents) and an adjusted basic loss1 per share of 6.4 cents (2020: loss per share of 27.2 cents; 2019: earnings per share of 42.0 cents).

Strong liquidity position and cash flow generation

The Group continues to maintain a strong liquidity position with significant financial resources. At the end of December 2021, the Group had cash resources of EUR41.1 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR257.4 million (2020: cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR298.1 million).

The Group's cash inflow of EUR5.9 million (excluding impact of net payment of loans and movement in exchange rates) for the year ended 31 December 2021 despite the challenging trading environment. Net operating cash inflow of EUR90.6 million includes continued support from government. This was offset by spend on committed and essential capital expenditure of EUR20.0 million, contract fulfilment cost payments of EUR12.9 million, costs paid on entering new leases and agreements for lease of EUR3.2 million, fixed lease payments of EUR33.3 million and other interest and finance cost payments of EUR15.3 million (which includes payment of debt facility fees of EUR1.2 million in relation to the amended and restated facility agreement).

Under the Debt Warehousing scheme by the Irish government the Group deferred VAT and payroll tax liabilities totalling EUR13.6 million during 2021. At 31 December 2021, EUR26.3 million in Irish deferred VAT and payroll liabilities, relating to 2020 and 2021, were payable during the year ending 31 December 2022. Subsequently, it was confirmed that EUR23.9 million of the total warehoused tax liabilities may be further deferred to 30 April 2023.

At 31 December 2021, the Group has capital expenditure commitments totalling EUR37.8 million which relates primarily to the new Maldron Hotel at Shoreditch, London (EUR24.1 million) and the Maldron Hotel and residential units at Merrion Road in Dublin (EUR9.5 million). The project at Merrion Road is expected to be completed in Q2 2022 at which point the Group will legally complete the agreed contract to sell the residential units to Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ('I-RES'). The overall sale value of the transaction is EUR42.4 million (excluding VAT). Maldron Hotel Shoreditch is expected to open in H2 2023.

Lease payments payable under current lease contracts as at 31 December 2021 are projected to be EUR38.7 million for the year ending 31 December 2022 and EUR37.1 million for the year ending 31 December 2023. In addition to this, the Group has committed to non-cancellable lease rentals and other contractual obligations payable under agreements for lease which have not yet commenced. These payments are projected to amount to EUR14.5 million for the year ending 31 December 2022 and EUR10.5 million for the year ending 31 December 2023. The timing and amounts payable are subject to change depending on the date of commencement of these leases and final bedroom numbers.

Balance Sheet | Strong asset backing provides security, flexibility and the engine for future growth

31 December EURmillion 31 December 2020 2021 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,243.9 1,202.7 Right-of-use assets 491.9 411.0 Intangible assets and goodwill 32.0 31.7 Contract fulfilment costs - 22.4 Other non-current assets6 29.4 23.5 Current assets Trade and other receivables and inventories 15.4 10.5 Contract fulfilment costs 36.3 - Cash and cash equivalents 41.1 50.2 Total assets 1,890.0 1,752.0 Equity 957.4 932.8 Loans and borrowings 313.5 314.1 Lease liabilities 481.9 399.6 Trade and other payables 84.7 48.7 Other liabilities7 52.5 56.8 Total equity and liabilities 1,890.0 1,752.0

The Group's balance sheet remains robust with property, plant and equipment of EUR1.2 billion in prime locations across Ireland and the UK. At 31 December 2021, the Group had cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR298.5 million and conservative gearing with Net Debt to Value1 of 24% (31 December 2020: 23%). The Group's strong balance sheet ensures it is well positioned to benefit from opportunities in the future as well as withstand challenges.

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment amounted to EUR1,243.9 million at 31 December 2021. The increase of EUR41.2 million in the 12 months is driven principally by revaluation movements on property assets of EUR21.2 million, a foreign exchange gain on the retranslation of Sterling denominated assets of EUR24.3 million and additions of EUR20.4 million, partially offset by the depreciation charge of EUR27.0 million.

The Group revalues its property assets at each reporting date using independent external valuers. The principal valuation technique utilised is discounted cash flows which utilise asset specific risk adjusted discount rates and terminal capitalisation rates. They also have regard to relevant recent data on hotel sales activity metrics.

Revaluation uplifts of EUR21.2 million were recorded on our property assets in 2021, following losses of EUR174.4 million in 2020. EUR14.4 million of the net gains are recorded as an uplift through the revaluation reserve (year ended 31 December 2020: net loss of EUR143.6 million). EUR212.6 million remains in the revaluation reserve as at 31 December 2021 relating to prior year unreversed revaluation gains. EUR6.8 million of the net revaluation uplifts for 2021 is recorded through profit or loss (2020: net loss of EUR30.8 million).

Additions through acquisitions and capital expenditure 2021 2020 EURmillion Development capital expenditure: Acquisition of freeholds or site purchases 0.3 0.7 Construction of new build hotels, hotel extensions and renovations 14.5 11.0 Other development expenditure 1.5 5.3 Total development capital expenditure 16.3 17.0 Total refurbishment capital expenditure 4.1 8.4 Additions to property, plant and equipment 20.4 25.4

The Group typically allocates 4% of revenue to refurbishment capital expenditure. However, government restrictions in Ireland necessitated the closure of most construction sites during the Covid-19 lockdown in the first quarter of 2021 which slowed contracted spend. Furthermore, as a result of the pandemic, the Group temporarily suspended non-committed and non-essential capital expenditure for much of the year in order to preserve cash. The Group incurred EUR4.1 million of refurbishment capital during 2021 (EUR2.6 million relating to the second half of the year) which mainly related to essential works at the hotels.

During the period, the Group incurred EUR16.3 million on development capital expenditure including EUR8.0 million on the development of the new Maldron Hotel Merrion Road, Dublin and EUR4.8 million in relation to the new Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London. During the year, the Group acquired three suites at Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley for EUR0.3 million.

Contract fulfilment costs

Contract fulfilment costs relate to the Group's contractual agreement with I-RES entered into on 16 November 2018, for I-RES to purchase a residential development the Group is developing (comprising 69 residential units) on the site of the former Tara Towers hotel. Dalata incurred development costs in fulfilling the contract of EUR13.2 million during the year (2020: EUR8.7 million).

The overall sale value of the transaction is EUR42.4 million (excluding VAT). As the amount is due to be received in Q2 2022 (upon practical completion), the Group has reclassified these contract fulfilment costs from non-current assets to current assets on the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, as the amount is receivable within 12 months of this date.

EURmillion Contract fulfilment costs at 1 January 2021 22.4 Other costs incurred in fulfilling contract to date 13.2 Capitalised borrowing costs 0.7 Contract fulfilment costs at 31 December 2021 36.3

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

At 31 December 2021, the Group's right-of-use assets amounted to EUR491.9 million and lease liabilities amounted to EUR481.9 million.

Lease Right-of-use EURmillion liabilities assets At 1 January 2021 399.6 411.0 Additions 81.2 90.3 Depreciation charge on right-of-use assets - (19.5) Interest on lease liabilities 24.4 - Impairment charge - (0.3) Reversal of previous impairment charges - 0.4 Remeasurement of lease liabilities 0.5 0.8 Lease payments (33.3) - Translation adjustment 9.5 9.2 At 31 December 2021 481.9 491.9

Right-of-use assets are recorded at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment. The initial cost comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for lease prepayments and accruals at the commencement date, initial direct costs and, where applicable, reclassifications from intangible assets or accounting adjustments related to sale and leasebacks.

Lease liabilities are initially measured at the present value of the outstanding lease payments, discounted using the estimated incremental borrowing rate attributable to the lease. The lease liabilities are subsequently remeasured during the lease term following the completion of rent reviews, a reassessment of the lease term or where a lease contract is modified. The weighted average lease life of future minimum rentals payable under leases is 30.1 years (31 December 2020: 29.4 years).

Additions during the year arise from the Group entering into a 35-year lease for Maldron Hotel Glasgow City in July 2021 which resulted in a EUR32.1 million (GBP27.3 million) lease liability being recognised, and a lease agreement for Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre in December 2021 which resulted in a lease liability of EUR49.1 million (GBP41.4 million). Additions to right-of-use assets includes EUR81.2 million (GBP68.7 million) of lease liabilities and EUR9.1 million (GBP7.7 million) relating to lease prepayments and initial direct costs.

The remeasurement of lease liabilities relates to the impact of lease amendments along with agreed rent reviews and rent adjustments with the respective landlords. As a result of these modifications and reassessments, lease liabilities have increased by EUR0.5 million with an increase of EUR0.8 million to the carrying value of the right-of-use assets, as the right-of-use assets had previously been impaired. The resulting difference has been recognised as a remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets in profit or loss.

Further information on the Group's leases including the unwind of right-of-use assets and release of interest charge is set out in note 13 to the financial statements.

Loans and borrowings

As at 31 December 2021, the Group had loans and borrowings of EUR313.5 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR257.4 million. Loans and borrowings decreased from 31 December 2020 (EUR314.1 million) due to net loan repayments totalling EUR17.6 million and the impact of the accounting of the amended and restated facility agreement in November 2021 of EUR4.0 million, offset by foreign exchange movements which increased the translated value of the loans drawn in Sterling by EUR21.0 million.

Sterling borrowings Euro borrowings At 31 December 2021 Total borrowings EURmillion GBPmillion EURmillion Term Loan 176.5 - 210.1 Revolving credit facility: - Drawn in Sterling 90.0 - 107.1 - Drawn in Euro - - - Impact of IFRS 9 accounting - - (3.7) Loans and borrowings at 31 December 2021 266.5 - 313.5

On 2 November 2021, the Group availed of its option to extend the maturity of its debt facilities by 12 months with its banking club. The Group's debt facilities now consist of a EUR200 million term loan facility, with a maturity date of 26 October 2025 and a EUR364.4 million revolving credit facility ('RCF'): EUR304.9 million with a maturity date of 26 October 2025 and EUR59.5 million with a maturity date of 30 September 2023. As part of the extension of the loan facility agreement, the Group also agreed additional flexibility on covenants to support the Group following the continued impact of Covid-19.

The Group announced in July 2020 that previous covenants comprising Net Debt to EBITDA and Interest Cover would not be tested again until June 2022. These two covenants were replaced, until that date, by a Net Debt to Value covenant and a minimum liquidity test, whereby the Group must have a minimum of EUR50 million available to it in cash and/or an unutilised amount of the RCF. Under the revised facilities agreement reached in November 2021, the previous covenants will now not be tested until June 2023. The Net Debt to Value covenant and the minimum liquidity test will remain in place until that date. At 30 June 2023, the Net Debt to EBITDA covenant maximum is 4.0x and Interest Cover minimum is 4.0x. The Group is in compliance with its covenants as at 31 December 2021.

In line with IFRS 9, a modification gain of EUR2.7 million was recognised in profit or loss in 2021 as a result of the amended and restated facility agreement. Costs of EUR1.2 million incurred in relation to the amendment were capitalised and will be amortised to profit or loss on an effective interest rate basis over the term of the loan facility.

Forecasting of near-term trading performance remains difficult in the current environment. Based on its risk assessment, the Group has modelled severe but plausible scenarios which could affect the viability of the Group taking into account varying assumptions around ongoing Covid-19 impacts on trading levels, structurally reduced levels of international corporate travel and elevated inflation with labour shortages. In all reasonable scenarios, the Group is forecast to have sufficient available funds and liquidity during the forecast period to December 2024 and show compliance with Net Debt to EBITDA and Interest Cover covenants when they are re-instated and tested as of 30 June 2023. In addition, there are various mitigating actions available to the Group should it deem them to be necessary as demonstrated during 2020 and 2021.

The Group limits its exposure to foreign currency by using Sterling debt to act as a natural hedge against the impact of Sterling rate fluctuations on the Euro value of the Group's UK assets. The Group is also exposed to floating interest rates on its debt obligations and uses hedging instruments to mitigate the risk associated with interest rate fluctuations. This is achieved by entering into interest rate swaps which hedge the variability in cash flows attributable to the interest rate risk. At 31 December 2021, the interest rate swaps cover 100% of the Group's term Sterling denominated borrowings of GBP176.5 million for the period to 26 October 2024. Until 26 October 2023, interest rate swaps fix the SONIA benchmark rate between 1.27% and 1.39% on the Sterling term denominated borrowings. From 26 October 2023 to 26 October 2024 interest rate swaps fix the SONIA benchmark rate between 0.95% and 0.96% on Sterling term denominated borrowings. The Group does not currently hedge its variable interest rates on its revolving credit facilities.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

Since our last reporting on our principal risks in September 2021, there have been ongoing developments in our risk environment. The principal risks and uncertainties now facing the Group are: 1. Living with the pandemic - Throughout 2020 and 2021, the Group and society has adapted and reacted tochallenges arising from the pandemic. We understand that, despite government announcements in Ireland and the UKending virtually all Covid related restrictions on society, the emergence of new variants and cycle of governmentrestrictions could continue in our operating markets, impacting both the hospitality and international travelmarkets, which could hinder our business strategy and performance. We have also seen other related risks emerge asrestrictions started to ease from mid-2021, including supply chain and cost inflationary pressures.

We continue to be aware of the risks and emerging risks in the current environment. We now have extensive experience operating in this uncertain environment and we leverage our business information and technology advantages to forecast and identify our options. We have accounted for increased business costs in our forecasts and continue to monitor and closely manage business costs on an ongoing basis.

We remain confident that the Group can address any risks as we "live with the pandemic". Our central and hotel management structures are sound, and our key management remains in place. We have embedded any new or updated processes into our standard operational routines. We continue to focus on our people, our business and our financial strength going forward, as well as assessing opportunities that are arising in these times. 2. Geopolitical risks

At the time of writing, there are increased geopolitical risks outside of the Group's control. If tensions increase, or similar events arise, there is a risk that there could be material economic effects on our markets, along with increased uncertainty in international travel and tourism markets. The board remains focused on how developments could affect the Group's performance. We continue to monitor events closely and believe that our upgraded business systems, cost management strategies and structures will enable us to act effectively should any negative impact on our business become evident. 3. Recruitment, retention and development of resources - Dalata's business model is built on our ability togrow and retain expertise, developing our managers and future leaders from within. The effects of the pandemic andissues including the relocation of people, international travel restrictions and Brexit have resulted in changes tothe employment market in many industries, including hospitality. Like many other businesses, the Group is nowoperating in a challenging market to find and retain resources. As such, there is a risk that we are unable torecruit and retain the required level of expertise and experience within the Group to ensure that we havesufficient resources to implement our development strategy, effectively operate our business and continue todeliver the expected service to our guests. Throughout 2020 and 2021, the Group has seen the benefits of itsstrategy to retain the hotel management teams throughout the pandemic and continue investing in developmentprogrammes. In 2021, the Remuneration Committee approved a range of strategies to attract and retain resources andhighlight Dalata as our industry's employer of choice. This strategic investment will continue into 2022 as staffrecruitment and retention at all levels in the Group remains a strategic focus area. 4. Expansion and development strategy - As we continue to grow our business there is a risk that a smallernumber of viable and value-adding opportunities are available or that riskier options are taken. To mitigate this,all new hotel developments and potential expansion plans are rigorously assessed and approved by the Board beforetheir commencements, with regular progress updates provided thereafter. The Group also has a dedicated developmentteam in place with the relevant skills and expertise to identify and assess potential opportunities and associatedrisks. Senior management also have a proven track record of success in opening new hotels, most recently with theopening of Maldron Hotel Glasgow City in August 2021, Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre in January 2022 andMaldron Hotel Manchester City Centre in February 2022. In February 2022, we announced that we had acquired a newoperating leasehold interest in the Hotel Nikko in Dusseldorf, Germany, our first hotel in Continental Europe. Webelieve our experience and our financial strength make us a preferred partner for new hotel developments and wecontinue to assess the risks associated with expanding the business in the UK and Europe. 5. Information Security and Data Protection - As is the case for all businesses, we recognise the threatsassociated with cyber-crime, information technology risks, and the need to protect the data we hold. The securityof our information technology platforms is therefore of crucial importance. A successful cyber event could causedisruption to our business operations and a loss of confidential or personal data could harm the Group's reputationand result in financial penalties. Our Information Security Management System is based on ISO27001, and audits,employee training and policies support this security framework. Additional controls, including systems monitoring,external security testing and business continuity routines, are in also in place. Assisting us in managing theserisks is the Group's investment in a modern, standardised technology platform, along with our trusted IT partners.A data protection and management structure is supported by policies and overseen by the privacy committee. 6. Our Culture and Values - As Dalata expands, there is a risk that our values and culture become diluted,and behaviours do not reflect our established norms. The rollout of our business model is dependent on theretention and growth of our strong culture, which we believe can be a competitive strength and supports us inachieving our business objectives. Culture remains a priority for the board and executive management and issupported by policies and procedures and investment in learning and development. We engage regularly with ouremployees and stakeholders and the ESG committee considers our culture, status and factors affecting our values andbehaviours. We employ a strategy of appointing senior hotel management from within the Group. 7. Climate change, sustainability and responsible business - The Group is keenly aware of the risks tosociety associated with climate change and environmental issues, and of our business responsibilities in thisregard. We understand that environmental and climate change are factors for our guests, customers, suppliers andshareholders when choosing to do business with us. There is a risk that our environmental sustainability andresponsible business programmes do not meet stakeholder expectations or that the opportunities these create are

nottaken. The area of climate change, sustainability and responsible business is an area of strategic focus for theboard; a board sub-committee on ESG is in place as well as an environmental steering committee, tasked withdeveloping appropriate strategies. In 2021, the Group carried out a strategic review of its ESG priorities coveringenvironmental, social, and societal themes, and the board and executive management will continue with ourinitiatives in this area. 8. Health and safety - As a large hotel operator, there is a range of risks associated with life safety,fire safety, food safety and security risks. As a large employer, we also manage workplace related risks. There isa risk that we may not comply with these requirements in our business, resulting in injury, loss of life or hoteldamage. The effective management and mitigation of these risks remain high on our risk agenda, and we continue toinvest in maintaining the hotels' health and safety environments to a high standard. All preventative maintenance,life and fire system servicing, and management oversight of health and safety remains in place. In addition, westandardised the Covid-related hygiene requirements, re-started the external food safety audit programme in 2021and continued our Dalata Keep Safe Programme which is accredited by Bureau Veritas. Our new hotels are all built tohigh health and safety standards and all refurbishments include health and safety as a principal consideration. Wehave a well-established health, safety and security framework in our hotels and investment in our health and safetyprocesses remains a priority. 9. Changing hospitality market and customer behaviour - Broader impacts of the pandemic can be seen in thehospitality sector, international travel and guest expectations. We recognise that changes in behaviour areoccurring and that these changes, while providing opportunities for us, also carry risks. There is a risk that ourbusiness does not adapt to a changing market landscape or that we implement strategies that do not meet customerexpectations. In response, we have invested in modern and standardised technology platforms that support newcustomer initiatives and our decentralised management expertise allows the Group to identify local market andcustomer trends. A new position of Innovation Manager has been established to support our strategy in the changingmarket. The board and executive management remain focused on wider market dynamics and the changes that areoccurring.

See Supplementary Financial Information which contains definitions and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures ('APM') and other definitions

2 Dublin performance statistics reflect a full year performance of all hotels in this portfolio excluding the Ballsbridge Hotel as the hotel effectively has not traded since early 2020

3 Dublin owned and leased portfolio only includes hotels which are operational at year end, therefore excludes the Ballsbridge Hotel as the lease matured on 31 December 2021. UK owned and leased portfolio only includes hotels which are operational at year end, therefore excludes Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre which was opened to the public in January 2022

4 Regional Ireland performance statistics reflect a full year performance of all hotels in this portfolio

5 UK performance statistics reflect a full year performance of all hotels in this portfolio excluding Maldron Hotel Glasgow City which opened in August 2021

6 Other non-current assets comprise investment property, deferred tax assets, derivative assets and other receivables (which include costs of EUR3.8 million associated with future lease agreements for hotels currently being constructed or in planning (31 December 2020: EUR6.3 million)).

7 Other liabilities comprise deferred tax liabilities, derivative liabilities, provision for liabilities and current tax liabilities

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

for the year ended 31 December 2021

2021 2020 Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Continuing operations Revenue 2 191,990 136,821 Cost of sales (61,285) (52,282) Gross profit 130,705 84,539 Administrative expenses 3 (109,918) (158,542) Other income 4 655 495 Operating profit/(loss) 21,442 (73,508) Finance costs 5 (32,878) (37,953) Loss before tax (11,436) (111,461) Tax credit 9 5,107 10,783 Loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company (6,329) (100,678) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Revaluation of property 12 14,382 (143,631) Related deferred tax 23 (1,116) 21,337 13,266 (122,294) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange difference on translating foreign operations 27,256 (23,313) (Loss)/ gain on net investment hedge (20,726) 16,804 Fair value movement on cash flow hedges 22 6,208 (6,511) Cash flow hedges - reclassified to profit or loss 22 2,637 1,992 Related deferred tax 23 - (565) 15,375 (11,593) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year, net of tax 28,641 (133,887) Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year attributable to 22,312 (234,565) owners of the Company Earnings per share Basic loss per share 29 (2.8) cents (50.9) cents Diluted loss per share 29 (2.8) cents (50.9) cents

Consolidated statement of financial position

at 31 December 2021

2021 2020 Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 11 31,994 31,733 Property, plant and equipment 12 1,243,902 1,202,743 Right-of-use assets 13 491,869 411,007 Investment property 2,078 2,089 Derivative assets 22 832 - Deferred tax assets 23 20,161 12,344 Contract fulfilment costs 14 - 22,374 Other receivables 15 6,313 9,059 Total non-current assets 1,797,149 1,691,349 Current assets Contract fulfilment costs 14 36,255 - Trade and other receivables 15 13,774 9,231 Inventories 16 1,665 1,258 Cash and cash equivalents 17 41,112 50,197 Total current assets 92,806 60,686 Total assets 1,889,955 1,752,035 Equity Share capital 18 2,229 2,227 Share premium 18 504,895 504,735 Capital contribution 18 25,724 25,724 Merger reserve 18 81,264 81,264 Share-based payment reserve 18 3,085 3,419 Hedging reserve 18 (197) (9,042) Revaluation reserve 18 212,572 199,306 Translation reserve 18 (6,572) (13,102) Retained earnings 134,413 138,249 Total equity 957,413 932,780 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 21 313,533 314,143 Lease liabilities 13 471,877 388,871 Deferred tax liabilities 23 42,896 39,404 Derivative liabilities 22 1,029 9,042 Provision for liabilities 20 6,454 6,747 Other payables 19 1,896 - Total non-current liabilities 837,685 758,207 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 13 10,049 10,761 Trade and other payables 19 82,792 48,668 Current tax liabilities 282 91 Provision for liabilities 20 1,734 1,528 Total current liabilities 94,857 61,048 Total liabilities 932,542 819,255 Total equity and liabilities 1,889,955 1,752,035

On behalf of the Board:

John Hennessy Dermot Crowley Chair Director

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the year ended 31 December 2021

Attributable to owners of the Company Share-based Share Share Capital Merger payment Hedging Revaluation Translation Retained capital premium contribution reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 2021 2,227 504,735 25,724 81,264 3,419 (9,042) 199,306 (13,102) 138,249 932,780 Comprehensive income: Loss for the year - - - - - - - - (6,329) (6,329) Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on translating - - - - - - - 27,256 - 27,256 foreign operations Loss on net - - - - - - - (20,726) - (20,726) investment hedge Revaluation of - - - - - - 14,382 - - 14,382 properties (note 12) Fair value movement on cash flow hedges - - - - - 6,208 - - - 6,208 (note 22) Cash flow hedges - reclassified to - - - - - 2,637 - - - 2,637 profit or loss (note 22) Related deferred tax - - - - - - (1,116) - - (1,116) (note 23) Total comprehensive - - - - - 8,845 13,266 6,530 (6,329) 22,312 income for the year Transactions with owners of the Company: Equity-settled share-based payments - - - - 2,159 - - - - 2,159 (note 7) Vesting of share awards and options 2 160 - - (2,493) - - - 2,493 162 (note 7) Total transactions with owners of the 2 160 - - (334) - - - 2,493 2,321 Company At 31 December 2021 2,229 504,895 25,724 81,264 3,085 (197) 212,572 (6,572) 134,413 957,413

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the year ended 31 December 2020

Attributable to owners of the Company Share-based Share Share Capital Merger payment Hedging Revaluation Translation Retained capital premium contribution reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 2020 1,851 504,488 25,724 (10,337) 4,900 (3,958) 351,869 (6,593) 204,897 1,072,841 Comprehensive income: Loss for the year - - - - - - - - (100,678) (100,678) Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on translating - - - - - - - (23,313) - (23,313) foreign operations Gain on net - - - - - - - 16,804 - 16,804 investment hedge Revaluation of properties (note - - - - - - (143,631) - - (143,631) 12) Transfer of revaluation gain to retained - - - - - - (30,269) - 30,269 - earnings on sale of property (note 12) Fair value movement on cash - - - - - (6,511) - - - (6,511) flow hedges (note 22) Cash flow hedges - reclassified to - - - - - 1,992 - - - 1,992 profit or loss (note 22) Related deferred - - - - - (565) 21,337 - - 20,772 tax (note 23) Total comprehensive - - - - - (5,084) (152,563) (6,509) (70,409) (234,565) loss for the year Transactions with owners of the Company: Equity-settled share-based - - - - 2,280 - - - - 2,280 payments (note 7) Vesting of share awards and 6 247 - - (3,761) - - - 3,761 253 options (note 7) Equity share placing issuance 370 - - 93,980 - - - - - 94,350 (note 18) Costs of share - - - (2,379) - - - - - (2,379) placing (note 18) Total transactions with 376 247 - 91,601 (1,481) - - - 3,761 94,504 owners of the Company At 31 December 2,227 504,735 25,724 81,264 3,419 (9,042) 199,306 (13,102) 138,249 932,780 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

for the year ended 31 December 2021

2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities EUR'000 EUR'000 Loss for the year (6,329) (100,678) Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 27,033 26,607 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 19,522 20,663 Amortisation of intangible assets 539 558 Net revaluation movements through profit or loss (6,790) 30,836 (Net reversal of previous impairment charges)/ impairment charges of right-of-use assets (39) 7,541 (Net reversal of previous impairment charges)/ impairment charges of fixtures, fittings and (120) 1,015 equipment Impairment of goodwill - 3,226 Remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets (277) - Loss on sale and leaseback - 1,673 Share-based payments expense 2,159 2,280 Interest on lease liabilities 24,409 22,405 Other interest and finance costs 8,469 15,548 Tax credit (5,107) (10,783) 63,469 20,891 Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables and provision for liabilities 31,888 (13,620) (Increase)/decrease in current and non-current receivables (4,223) 12,707 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (407) 650 Tax (paid)/refunded (148) 2,176 Net cash from operating activities 90,579 22,804 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (19,973) (27,915) Contract fulfilment cost payments (12,915) (8,065) Receipt of capital grants - 150 Costs paid on entering new leases and agreements for leases (3,221) (7,178) Proceeds from sale of Clayton Hotel Charlemont - 64,190 Purchase of intangible assets (47) (547) Net cash (used in)/from investing activities (36,156) 20,635 Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid on lease liabilities (24,409) (22,405) Other interest and finance costs paid (15,285) (12,956) Receipt of bank loans 13,000 61,486 Repayment of bank loans (30,575) (146,572) Repayment of lease liabilities (8,930) (5,618) Proceeds from vesting of share awards and options 162 253 Proceeds from share placing - 94,350 Costs of share placing paid - (2,379) Net cash used in financing activities (66,037) (33,841)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,614) 9,598 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 50,197 40,586 Effect of movements in exchange rates 2,529 13 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 41,112 50,197

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

forming part of the consolidated financial statements

1 Significant accounting policies

General information and basis of preparation

Dalata Hotel Group plc (the 'Company') is a Company domiciled in the Republic of Ireland. The Company's registered office is 4th Floor, Burton Court, Burton Hall Drive, Sandyford, Dublin 18.

The financial information presented herein does not comprise full statutory financial statements for 2021 or 2020 and therefore does not include all of the information required for full annual statutory financial statements. The consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 comprise the Company and its subsidiary undertakings (the 'Group') and were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 28 February 2022. Full statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the EU, under Section 391 of the Companies Act 2014, will be annexed to the annual return and filed with the Registrar of Companies.

This financial information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS, as adopted by the EU. In the preparation of this information, the accounting policies set out below have been applied consistently by all Group companies.

The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU requires the Directors to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, as well as disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities, at the date of the financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting year. Such estimates and judgements are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectation of future events, that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances and are subject to continued re-evaluation. Actual outcomes could differ from those estimates.

In preparing this financial information, the key judgements and estimates impacting these financial statements were as follows:

Significant judgements

-- Carrying value of property measured at fair value (note 12).

Key sources of estimation uncertainty

-- Carrying value of property measured at fair value (note 12); and

-- Carrying value of goodwill and right-of-use assets including assumptions underpinning value in use('VIU') calculations in the impairment tests (notes 10, 11, 13).

The value of the Group's property at 31 December 2021 reflects open market valuations carried out as at 31 December 2021 by independent external valuers. As at the valuation date of 31 December 2021 property markets were mostly functioning again, with transaction volumes and other relevant evidence at levels where an adequate quantum of market evidence existed upon which to base opinions of value. Therefore, the valuations as at 31 December 2021 have not been reported by the valuers on the basis of 'material valuation uncertainty', as set out in VPS 3 and VPGA 10 of the RICS Valuation Global Standards. The valuations at 31 December 2020 were reported on the basis of 'material valuation uncertainty' due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic at that time, when less weight could be attached to previous market evidence to fully inform opinions and value as at 31 December 2020.

Measurement of fair values

A number of the Group's accounting policies and disclosures require the measurement of assets and liabilities at fair value. When measuring the fair value of an asset or liability, the Group uses observable market data as far as possible, with non-financial assets being measured on a highest and best-use basis. Fair values are categorised into different levels in a fair value hierarchy based on the inputs used in the valuation techniques as follows:

Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices).

Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

Further information about the assumptions made in measuring fair values is included in note 24 - Financial instruments and risk management (in relation to financial assets and financial liabilities) and note 12 - Property, plant and equipment.

(i) Going concern

2021 saw the Group commence its recovery in earnest from the impact of Covid-19. Government restrictions were in place to varying extents for most of the year, the most impactful of which were in H1 2021 when the Group's hotels were largely closed to all but essential services. However, the successful rollout, in both the UK and Ireland and more widely, of the vaccine programmes and the evolution of the virus itself has led to the lifting of most restrictions and a strong recovery in demand in the hospitality sector. Group revenue increased by EUR55.2 million to EUR192.0 million on 2020. Leisure demand has recovered most quickly with business travel, particularly international, recovering more slowly.

The impact of Covid-19 also impacted other areas of the business, however, to a lesser degree compared to 2020. These are further detailed in the Operating segments note 2, Impairment note 10, Property, plant and equipment note 12, and Financial risk management note 24.

The Group entered the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 with a strong balance sheet and liquidity position and, despite the material impact of Covid-19 has had on the Group's financial performance, the Group remains in a strong position with significant financial headroom. As at 31 December 2021, the Group had property, plant and equipment of EUR1,243.9 million and cash and undrawn facilities of EUR298.5 million.

The Group continued to tightly manage its cash and liquidity in 2021 including, but not limited to, postponement of non-committed, non-essential capital expenditure, tight cost control measures and availing of government support schemes (note 8).

Furthermore, in November 2021, the Group took additional action to provide enhanced flexibility and liquidity of its debt facilities. Firstly, the Group extended the maturity of its debt facilities by 12 months. The Group also extended the period for which amendments applied that provided flexibility during the time of Covid-19 impacted trading. Therefore, the temporary suite of covenants including a Net Debt to Value covenant and a minimum liquidity restriction (whereby either cash, remaining available facilities or a combination of both must not fall below EUR50.0 million), will remain in place for an additional 12 month period, until 30 March 2023 (note 24). The Group's debt facilities now consist of a EUR200 million term loan facility, with a maturity date of 26 October 2025 and a EUR364.4 million revolving credit facility ('RCF'): EUR304.9 million with a maturity date of 26 October 2025 and EUR59.5 million with a maturity date of 30 September 2023.

The Group is in full compliance with its covenants as at 31 December 2021. The Group will revert to the previous covenants comprising Net Debt to EBITDA and Interest Cover covenants for testing at 30 June 2023. At 30 June 2023, the Net Debt to EBITDA covenant limit is 4.0x and the Interest Cover minimum is 4.0x.

In 2020, other liquidity strengthening actions were taken such as the cancellation of the 2019 final dividend originally recommended by the Board, the sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont for EUR64.2 million in April 2020 and an equity raise in September 2020 raising net proceeds of EUR92.0 million.

The Group has successfully navigated the unprecedented circumstances following Covid-19 and the resumption of recovery towards more normal levels of trade. The Group continues to monitor the evolving trade forecasts and pursue proactive and timely mitigating actions if necessary as it has since the start of the pandemic.

The Group has prepared base case projections which assumes a gradual recovery in revenues and earnings at the Group's hotels, with a return to more normalised levels of trade between 2023 and 2025 depending on location and business mix. The Group has also modelled severe but plausible scenarios taking into account varying assumptions around ongoing Covid-19 impacts on trading levels, structurally reduced levels of international travel and elevated inflation with labour shortages. These have been modelled individually and collectively. Based on these projections and in all of the scenarios, the Group is forecast to be in compliance with all covenants and have sufficient liquidity in the 12 month period from the signing of these consolidated financial statements and indeed longer than that. Cash and undrawn facilities is forecast to dip to EUR257.0 million at a minimum during this period.

The Group has also scenario tested Group asset values to test covenant levels and the Group is forecast to be in compliance with all covenants during this period. At current debt levels, valuations on each of the Group's hotels would need to decrease by in excess of 55% to breach covenant levels.

