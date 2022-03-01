Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Preliminary -17

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Preliminary Financial Results

A TIME TO LOOK FORWARD

BUSINESS IN RECOVERY WITH AMBITIOUS GROWTH OBJECTIVES

Dublin and London | 1 March 2022: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

EURmillion 2021 2020 2019 Variance to 2020 Revenue 192.0 136.8 429.2 40.3% Segments EBITDAR1 75.1 28.9 182.8 160.2% Adjusted EBITDA1 63.2 18.7 162.2 238.3% (Loss)/profit before tax (11.4) (111.5) 89.7 89.7% Basic (loss)/earnings per share (cents) (2.8) (50.9) 42.4 94.5% Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share1 (cents) (6.4) (27.2) 42.0 76.5% Free Cash Flow1 28.0 (40.8) 100.6 168.6% Free Cash Flow per share1 (cents) 12.6 (20.6) 54.5 161.2% Group key performance indicators (as reported) Occupancy % 39.7% 30.9% 82.6% Average room rate (EUR)1 100.71 88.77 113.14 13.5% RevPAR (EUR)1 40.02 27.45 93.43 45.8%

A TALE OF TWO HALVES: STRONG OPERATING PERFORMANCE AS PANDEMIC RECEDES

-- Revenue growth of 40% to EUR192.0 million, 45% of levels reported in 2019

-- Following the reopening of hotels at the end of Q2 2021, 'like for like' Group RevPAR1 increased from 19%of 2019 levels for the first six months of 2021 to 58% in July and 78% in November as events and domestic corporatebusiness returned

-- Adjusted EBITDA1 of EUR63.2 million and loss before tax of EUR11.4 million

-- Free Cash Flow1 of EUR28.0 million (2019: EUR100.6 million) after payments for interest, rent andrefurbishment capex1 (H2 2021: EUR49.0 million)

-- Maintaining our core management teams at the hotels and central office throughout the pandemic providedstability which enabled us to scale up quickly to meet higher demand and customer expectations as restrictions werereduced

CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON CREATING LONG-TERM VALUE

-- Well positioned for the recovery in demand and to meet the changing needs of our customers with ourstrong financial position, stable and experienced teams and continued focus on innovation

-- Initial growth will be primarily through further recovery of existing portfolio and new hotels fundedpredominantly by long term leases while cash flow generation returns to pre pandemic levels

-- Current pipeline of over 2,000 rooms in prime locations which will see UK footprint surpass Dublin by2025

-- Regional UK and London remains the primary focus but also looking at large European cities for growthopportunities

-- Post year end, announced entry into Continental Europe with operating leasehold interest in Hotel Nikko,Dusseldorf

-- Commitment to responsible operations and growth

ESTABLISHED RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS FRAMEWORK TO SUPPORT FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS

-- Established a framework following an extended materiality assessment with key stakeholders

-- Set near-term environmental targets to reduce energy emissions, food waste and water consumption

-- Committed to diverting 100% of waste from landfill by the end of 2022 and collecting carbon emissionsfrom suppliers to support Scope 3 measurement

-- Achieved gender balance on our Board

-- Developing systems and processes that enable us to gather reliable data and to support better reporting,measurement and target setting

-- Assessing various decarbonisation pathways in line with science-based target initiative criteria

ROBUST BALANCE SHEET PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY

-- Asset backed balance sheet with EUR1.2 billion in property, plant and equipment

-- Conservative gearing with Net Debt to Value1 of 24% (31 December 2020: 23%)

-- Cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR298.5 million (31 December 2020: EUR298.1 million)

-- Debt facilities extended to October 2025 with covenant flexibly (Net Debt to EBITDA and Interest Covernot retested until June 2023)

2021 TRADING OVERVIEW

-- Trading markedly improved once restrictions eased allowing hotels to fully re-open in May (UK) and June(Ireland)

-- 'Like for like' Group occupancy1 increased from 20.8% for the first six months of 2021 to 63.9% in Q3 and59.3% in Q4

-- Trading in December was impacted by Covid-related restrictions as a result of the Omicron variant whichled to reduced occupancy levels and the cancellation of events, albeit to a lesser and shorter extent thanexperienced during previous waves of the pandemic

WELL-PLACED FOR CHALLENGES FACING HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY INCLUDING INFLATION

-- Excellent decentralised teams to optimise pricing and distribution

-- Stable, engaged workforce makes it easier to recruit and retain talent

-- Engagement with our people is a top priority - offer extensive training and development programmes,opportunities for career progression and flexibility

-- Continued focus on innovation and investment in technology - roll out of MICROS Simphony Food andBeverage system and Opera Cloud across our owned and leased portfolio is now complete

CURRENT PIPELINE OF OVER 2,000 ROOMS PROVIDES EXCITING BACKDROP FOR THE FUTURE

-- Following the recent opening, in early 2022, of two hotels in Manchester (607 rooms), we are opening fourmore hotels this year, comprising over 900 rooms in Bristol, Glasgow and Dublin (x2)

-- The construction of Maldron Hotel Shoreditch in London is progressing well and is expected to open in H22023. There are four more hotels due to open 2024 located in Dublin, Brighton, Liverpool and Manchester, three areat the pre-construction phase while the construction of Maldron Hotel Brighton commenced in early 2022

-- New hotels will be managed by existing Dalata teams who will ensure presence and application of theDalata culture and operating model

OUTLOOK

Trade at the start of 2022 was disrupted by restrictions following the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. However, January and February are traditionally our quietest months. Virtually all restrictions in Ireland and the UK were removed at the end of January which resulted in a rise in bookings, with 'like for like' Group occupancy1 increasing from 38% in January to 62% in February. 'Like for like' Group RevPAR1 for February expected to be 91% of the level achieved in 2019.

As we look forward, and in the absence of any further material Covid-19 restrictions, we remain optimistic about the ongoing recovery of the business. There has been significant pent-up demand for travel following the easing of restrictions, and due to a combination of a more benign evolution of the Covid-19 virus and high levels of vaccination, we expect this to continue. As more and more companies return to their physical offices, we expect this to be a catalyst for increased domestic corporate travel and the return of international corporate travel and conferences. The indication of the return of airline capacity and strong calendar of events is also promising.

We remain agile and continue to proactively manage the business in an uncertain environment with potential further Covid-19 variants and the current conflict in Ukraine and its potential wider global implications. We are also cognisant of the challenges currently facing the hospitality industry including staff shortages and inflation across payroll, electricity and gas, linen, and food and beverage purchases and will continue to manage these as we go through 2022. The Group has given payroll increases in line with minimum wage increases in both jurisdictions since 2019. In the UK, the Group brought forward the April 2022 national living wage increase to November 2021. We believe Dalata is well placed to respond to these challenges due to our investment in technology, excellent decentralised teams who will optimise pricing and distribution, our reputation as a great place to work and provide career development and our focus on innovation.

DERMOT CROWLEY, DALATA HOTEL GROUP CEO, COMMENTED:

"As I look back on 2021, I am extremely proud of the agility and commitment demonstrated by our teams in an environment that was constantly changing. We ended the year with revenue of EUR192 million, which is a sizeable achievement considering our hotels were not open to the public for much of the first half of the year. Experienced teams at our Central Office and in each of our hotels enabled us to manage rapid changes in demand levels. Our hotels in Regional Ireland, Regional UK and Northern Ireland benefitted from strong levels of staycation demand following the easing of restrictions in the summer, while the return of domestic corporates and project work later in the year commenced recovery in our Dublin and London markets. By November 2021, before the onset of Omicron, 'like for like' Group RevPAR1 had reached 78% of November 2019 levels.

Our business has been significantly challenged by Covid-19 over the last two years but we have always sought to behave in a fair and ethical manner. We have communicated openly with all our stakeholders and have always been focused on ensuring the health and safety of our guests, our people and our suppliers.

I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the continued support from all our stakeholders. We agreed extended debt facilities with our banking partners in November which also provides additional flexibility. Our institutional landlords remain committed to our long-term partnerships and our shareholders supported us through the equity placing in September 2020 and are impacted by the continued suspension of dividends.

I would like to acknowledge the support of the Irish and UK governments in helping the hospitality sector navigate the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the related restrictions. The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) in Ireland is particularly important as it allows us to keep people in employment. In September 2021, despite room revenue for our Irish portfolio being 50% behind what we achieved in September 2019 on a 'like for like' basis, the number of hours worked reached 85% of the levels for September 2019 showing the value of the EWSS to maintaining employment in one of Ireland's most important sectors.

I have spent the last number of months shaping my own team. Carol Phelan was appointed Chief Financial Officer, Des McCann took up the new position of Chief Operating Officer, while Shane Casserly's role was expanded to include responsibility for innovation and information technology. I have made other changes to the way in which the senior executive team works and communicates to ensure that we are best placed to face the challenges and avail of the opportunities ahead.

As we look forward, it is most definitely a busy and exciting time for Dalata. In the first two months of 2022 we opened two new hotels in Manchester City Centre and we took our first steps into Continental Europe through a new leasehold interest in Hotel Nikko, a 393-bedroom hotel in Dusseldorf which we now operate. On top of this, there are four more hotels opening over the coming four months. Whilst these new hotels provide an exciting backdrop for the year ahead, we remain focused on the recovery of earnings at our existing hotels as restrictions are eased.

Our current pipeline comprises over 2,000 rooms and our Acquisitions and Development Team continue to look for further opportunities. Regional UK and London remains our primary focus for growth at this time. However, we are also looking at large European cities that fit our model. Hotel Nikko, Dusseldorf was our first step into Continental Europe and in time we expect to see further opportunities, leveraging our asset backed balance sheet, strong reliable covenant and hotel operational expertise.

Given the uncertain environment with potential further Covid-19 variants and the current conflict in Ukraine and its potential wider global implication, we continue to remain agile and proactively manage the business as we always have. We remain vigilant in light of the current challenges facing the hospitality industry, particularly inflationary pressures and labour shortages. I am optimistic and truly confident in our abilities to respond to and grow in this emerging environment. We will continue to empower our people, always our greatest asset, through ongoing development and growth opportunities.

The culture of Dalata is ideally suited to ESG. Over the last year, we have worked hard in formalising and putting a structure in place to report our goals and achievements in how we treat our people, interact with our local communities, reduce our impact on the environment and practice good corporate governance. ESG is a journey, and we have plenty of road to travel. I have set an objective for the teams to achieve performance levels in ESG that makes us a preferred partner with our stakeholders - shareholders, real estate investors, banks, suppliers, customers, and employees. As the world emerges from the shadow of the pandemic, with the climate crisis becoming increasingly important, how people behave will inevitably change. This will impact how we attract, develop and retain our people. It will impact how our customers travel, most notably our corporate customers. We will need to be innovative to adapt to these changes, to respond to the challenges and find new ways to operate our hotels and interact with our customers. I am excited about the challenge and confident that we have the team to deliver a competitive strength in the new world.

Here at Dalata we see 2022 as a time to look forward. Covid-19 has changed the world in many ways, yet in Dalata we remain focused on sustainably delivering for all our stakeholders as we always have, and this will guide us in how we adapt to a changing world. Following the removal of restrictions in Ireland and the UK, trade at the hotels has markedly improved reaching 'like for like' occupancy1 of 62% in February. The domestic recovery in Q3 2021 demonstrated the strength of pent-up leisure demand. There is a strong calendar of events for 2022, and as flight capacity increases, I expect a strong return of international leisure travel. As more and more companies return to offices I believe this will provide a catalyst for the recovery of international corporate travel.

We are looking forward to capitalising from a position of strength as we continue to rebuild our existing hotels and focus on growth opportunities. Our strong financial position and ambitious teams provides us with a platform for growth as we now look forward beyond the pandemic and towards long term recovery and sustainable growth. We are ready for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and look forward with enthusiasm".

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 47 three and four-star hotels with 10,201 rooms and a pipeline of over 2,000 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 15 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operate Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Dalata reported revenue of EUR192.0 million and a loss after tax of EUR6.3 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

2021 Financial Performance

EURmillion 2021 2020 Revenue 192.0 136.8 Segments EBITDAR1 75.1 28.9 Hotel variable lease costs (0.1) (0.3) Segments EBITDA1 75.0 28.6 Other income 0.7 0.5 Central costs (10.3) (8.1) Share-based payments expense (2.2) (2.3) Adjusted EBITDA1 63.2 18.7 Adjusting items2 5.3 (44.4) Group EBITDA1 68.5 (25.7) Depreciation of PPE and amortisation (27.6) (27.1) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (19.5) (20.7) Operating profit/(loss) 21.4 (73.5) Interest on lease liabilities (24.4) (22.4) Other interest and finance costs (8.4) (15.6) Loss before tax (11.4) (111.5) Tax credit 5.1 10.8 Loss for the period (6.3) (100.7) Loss per share (cents) - basic (2.8) (50.9) Adjusted loss per share1 (cents) - basic (6.4) (27.2) Hotel EBITDAR margin1 39.1% 21.1%

Summary of hotel performance

The business recovered strongly during the second half of 2021, driving full year revenue to EUR192.0 million (40.3% growth on 2020). For most of the first half of 2021, the Group's hotels were only open for essential business. Hotels were permitted to fully re-open for overnight leisure stays on 17 May in England and Wales, 24 May in Northern Ireland and 2 June in Ireland despite some government restrictions remaining in place at this point. In both Ireland and the UK, international travel was also restricted in the early part of the year and subject to varying degrees of restriction thereafter.

'Like for like' occupancies started to recover from 14.1% for H1 2021 reaching 63.9% on a Group level for Q3 2021 underpinned by strong levels of staycations and the return of domestic corporates and project work later in the period. Q4 2021 was impacted negatively by the emergence of the Omicron variant and the reintroduction of some Covid related restrictions in mid-December, particularly in the Republic of Ireland where an 8pm curfew on non-resident food and beverage hospitality was enforced along with a 50% capacity limit on indoor events. Furthermore, international travel and large conferences have yet to return to a meaningful level.

'Like for like' Group RevPAR increased from 19% of 2019 levels for the first six months of 2021 to 58% in July and 78% in November. H2 2021 'like for like' Group RevPAR1 increased to EUR65.85 (67% of H2 2019).

Segments EBITDAR increased by 160.2% to EUR75.1 million in 2021, albeit remaining 58.9% behind 2019 levels. Pro-active cost control and the continued utilisation of government grants and assistance helped mitigate the financial impact of reduced trading levels.

Performance Review | Segmental Analysis

The following section analyses the results from the Group's portfolio of hotels in Dublin, Regional Ireland and the UK. 1. Dublin Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion 2021 2020 2019 Room revenue 52.1 43.5 176.3 Food and beverage revenue 17.2 16.0 53.0 Other revenue 5.7 5.7 16.1 Total revenue 75.0 65.2 245.4 EBITDAR 31.0 17.5 119.7 Hotel EBITDAR margin % 41.4% 26.8% 48.8% Performance statistics ('like for like')2 Occupancy 37.8% 30.4% 87.7% Average room rate (EUR) 92.29 90.76 124.79 RevPAR (EUR) 34.92 27.62 109.40 RevPAR % change on year ended 31 December 2020 26.4% RevPAR % change on year ended 31 December 2019 (68.1%) Dublin owned and leased portfolio3 Hotels 15 16 16 Room numbers 4,091 4,488 4,482

The Dublin hotel portfolio consists of seven Maldron hotels, seven Clayton hotels and The Gibson Hotel. Nine hotels are owned and six are operated under leases. The lease on the Ballsbridge Hotel matured on 31 December 2021, however, the hotel effectively has not traded since early 2020. An additional three suites were acquired at Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley in October 2021.

RevPAR increased by 26.4% to EUR34.92 but remained 68.1% behind 2019 levels. Following a challenging start to 2021 with demand limited to essential services, the Group's Dublin hotels were permitted to reopen to the general public on 2 June which led to increased occupancy and RevPAR recovery in the second half of the year, with H2 RevPAR of EUR55.18 representing 49% of 2019 levels. The city needs the return of international corporate travel as well as large events and conferences in order for occupancies and ARR to recover fully.

Occupancies increased from 19.1% for the first half of 2021 to 55.3% in Q3 2021 as the hotels targeted the return of domestic leisure. The continued relaxation of Covid-19 related restrictions brought an improvement in the calendar of events for the final quarter of year and the resumption of some domestic corporate and international leisure visitors. This resulted in increased occupancies across both October and November before the emergence of the Omicron variant and re-introduction of government restrictions, which negatively impacted performance in December. That said, Q4 2021 was the best performing period for the Dublin portfolio with occupancy of 57.2%, highlighting there is an appetite for people to return to the city. The hotels continue to maximise rate through dynamic pricing strategies. November 2021 was the strongest month for the portfolio when ARR reached 91% of the same month in 2019 on a 'like for like' basis.

Food and beverage revenue increased by 7.3% to EUR17.2 million compared to 2020, however, remained 67.6% behind 2019 levels with hotels closed to the public until 2 June. In the second half of the year Dublin hotels generated food and beverage revenue of EUR13.3 million, representing 48.5% of 2019 levels over the equivalent period.

Overall, total revenue increased by 15.1% to EUR75.0 million compared to 2020 which had normal trading levels up until the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented in March 2020. EBITDAR increased by 77.7% versus 2020 but remained 74.1% behind 2019 levels. The utilisation of government grants and assistance totalling EUR29.3 million for the year (2020: EUR12.9 million) and the continuation of the proactive cost reductions reduced the impact of lost revenue on EBITDAR.

'Like for like' occupancy2 - Dublin Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021 14% 24% 55% 57% 2020 63% 13% 27% 19% 2019 80% 93% 94% 84% 'Like for like' ARR2 - Dublin 2021 EUR71 EUR77 EUR95 EUR101 2020 EUR103 EUR82 EUR79 EUR73 2019 EUR109 EUR133 EUR136 EUR117

2. Regional Ireland Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion 2021 2020 2019 Room revenue 34.0 21.6 49.7 Food and beverage revenue 15.1 11.1 26.8 Other revenue 4.3 3.6 8.4 Total revenue 53.4 36.3 84.9 EBITDAR 23.4 8.0 24.5 Hotel EBITDAR margin % 43.7% 22.0% 28.9% Performance statistics4 Occupancy 44.7% 36.4% 73.7% Average room rate (EUR) 111.69 87.04 98.90 RevPAR (EUR) 49.89 31.64 72.93 RevPAR % change on year ended 31 December 2020 57.7% RevPAR % change on year ended 31 December 2019 (31.6%) Regional Ireland owned and leased portfolio Hotels 13 13 13 Room numbers 1,867 1,867 1,867

The Regional Ireland hotel portfolio comprises seven Maldron hotels and six Clayton hotels located in Cork (x4), Galway (x3), Limerick (x2), Wexford (x2), Portlaoise and Sligo. 12 hotels are owned and one is operated under a lease.

RevPAR increased by 57.7% to EUR49.89 but remained 31.6% behind 2019 levels. The Regional Ireland portfolio experienced challenging trading conditions in the first half of the year as hotels remained open for essential business only in line with government restrictions. Hotels were permitted to reopen to the general public on 2 June which led to increased occupancy and RevPAR recovery in the second half of the year, with H2 RevPAR of EUR77.77 representing 97% of 2019 levels.

Occupancy for the portfolio increased from 23.9% for the first six months of 2021 to 76.2% for Q3 2021. The portfolio benefitted strongly from the return of domestic tourism with people opting for staycations in light of international travel restrictions. The level of pent-up demand for staycations also provided opportunity to yield on rate with ARR surpassing 2019 levels at many of our hotels. Occupancy decreased to 54.0% in Q4 which is typically a lower demand period as the portfolio is driven by domestic demand. This, coupled with the emergence of the Omicron variant and associated government restrictions in December 2021, resulted in event and booking cancellations.

Food and beverage revenue increased by 36.5% to EUR15.1 million compared to 2020, however, remained 43.5% behind 2019 levels. In the second half of the year Regional Ireland hotels generated food and beverage revenue of EUR11.8 million, 81.1% of 2019 levels over the equivalent period, as hotels benefitted from pent-up staycation demand.

Overall, total revenue increased by 47.2% to EUR53.4 million compared to 2020 (which had normal trading levels up until the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented in March 2020) but remained 37.1% behind 2019. EBITDAR increased significantly compared to 2020 and reached 95% of 2019 levels. The utilisation of government grants and assistance amounting to EUR18.8 million (2020: EUR8.9 million) and the continuation of proactive cost reductions reduced the impact of lost revenue on EBITDAR.

'Like for like' occupancy4 - Regional Ireland Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021 16% 32% 76% 54% 2020 50% 10% 60% 25% 2019 59% 81% 89% 66% 'Like for like' ARR4 - Regional Ireland 2021 EUR73 EUR100 EUR127 EUR109 2020 EUR87 EUR81 EUR93 EUR75 2019 EUR86 EUR99 EUR108 EUR98

3. UK Hotel Portfolio

Local currency - GBPmillion 2021 2020 2019 Room revenue 40.3 21.7 62.8 Food and beverage revenue 10.9 6.9 17.8 Other revenue 3.1 2.4 6.1 Total revenue 54.3 31.0 86.7 EBITDAR 17.5 2.9 33.8 Hotel EBITDAR margin % 32.2% 9.4% 39.0% Performance statistics (like for like)5 Occupancy 44.5% 30.3% 80.7% Average room rate (GBP) 88.63 75.06 88.79 RevPAR (GBP) 39.48 22.72 71.66 RevPAR % change on year ended 31 December 2020 73.8% RevPAR % change on year ended 31 December 2019 (44.9%) UK owned and leased portfolio3 Hotels 13 12 12 Room numbers 2,949 2,644 2,600

The UK hotel portfolio comprises nine Clayton hotels and four Maldron hotels with three hotels situated in London, seven hotels in regional UK and three hotels in Northern Ireland. Seven hotels are owned, five are operated under long-term leases and one hotel is effectively owned through a 99-year lease. Maldron Hotel Glasgow City opened in August 2021 and the five-bedroom extension at Clayton Hotel Cambridge was completed in October 2021.

RevPAR increased by 73.8% to GBP39.48 but remained 44.9% behind 2019 levels. The Group's UK Hotels were closed to the general public from the start of the year before fully re-opening to the public during May as the vaccination rollout progressed throughout the UK. The UK government announced a mass lifting of Covid-19 related restrictions on 19 July 2021. This led to increased occupancy and RevPAR recovery in the second half of the year, with H2 RevPAR of GBP63.00 representing 82% of 2019 levels on a 'like for like' basis.

Regional UK and Northern Ireland experienced the benefit of reduced restrictions and pent-up staycation demand in the summer months, reaching occupancy of 71.1% in Q3 2021. Recovery in our London hotels was slower due to its reliance on international travel, however, gradual recovery over the second half of the year led to a high of 73.9% occupancy in October. Trading in December was impacted by growing concerns over the Omicron variant during that month, although these resided quickly.

UK food and beverage revenue increased by 58.0% to GBP10.9 million compared to 2020. However, in the second half of the year UK hotels generated food and beverage revenue of GBP8.7 million, representing 92.6% of 2019 levels over the equivalent period, as hotel bars and restaurants benefitted from the substantial easing of government restrictions from 19 July.

Overall, total UK revenue increased by 75.2% to GBP54.3 million compared to 2020 which had normal trading levels up until the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented in March 2020 but remained 37.4% behind 2019. EBITDAR increased to GBP17.5 million but remains 48.2% behind 2019.

The Group received government assistance in the form of grants amounting to GBP1.9 million (2020: GBP0.1 million) and rates waivers of GBP3.7 million during the year (2020: GBP3.3million). The Group also continued to utilise the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (furlough) amounting to GBP1.8 million (2020: GBP4.3 million) allowing it to retain and pay employees who were not working in the business, however, the number of employees on the scheme reduced significantly during the year and the scheme ceased from 30 September 2021.

'Like for like' occupancy5 - UK Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021 13% 30% 69% 66% 2020 58% 8% 36% 19% 2019 71% 83% 88% 81% 'Like for like' ARR5 - UK 2021 GBP62 GBP78 GBP95 GBP91 2020 GBP80 GBP61 GBP73 GBP70 2019 GBP81 GBP91 GBP93 GBP89

Government grants and assistance

As a result of the continued impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Group availed of support schemes from the Irish and UK governments totalling EUR56.5 million during the period. The Group's EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2021 reflects government grants of EUR44.9 million and assistance (by way of commercial rates waivers) of EUR11.6 million.

EURmillion 2021 2020 Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (Ireland) 36.0 9.7 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (Ireland) - 6.3 Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (UK) 2.0 4.7 Other government grants related to income 6.9 1.5 Grants related to income 44.9 22.2 Capital government grants - 0.2 Total grants 44.9 22.4

The Group received wage subsidies from the Irish government amounting to EUR36.0 million in 2021 in the form of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), which replaced the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) on 1 September 2020. The EWSS is available to employers who suffered significant reductions in turnover as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions. In the UK, the Group received government grants in the form of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme amounting to GBP1.8 million (EUR2.0 million) in 2021, the number of employees on the scheme reduced throughout the year before the scheme ended on 30 September 2021.

The Group also availed of government grants totalling EUR6.9 million which were introduced to support businesses during the pandemic and contribute towards re-opening and other operating costs. These principally related in Ireland to the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme and the Failte Ireland Tourism Continuity Grant, and in Northern Ireland to the Large Tourism and Hospitality Business Support Scheme.

In addition, the Group received financial assistance by way of commercial rates waivers which were introduced from 27 March 2020 in Ireland and 1 April 2020 in the UK. In Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, full rates waivers were in place throughout 2021 and will continue in full until March 2022. In England, full rates waivers were available from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021 with the rates relief decreasing to 66% for the period from 1 July 2021 to 31 March 2022. In 2021, this represented a saving of EUR7.3 million at the Group's Irish hotels (2020: EUR5.5 million) and GBP3.7 million (EUR4.3 million) at its UK hotels (2020: GBP3.3 million (EUR3.6 million)).

Under the warehousing of tax liabilities scheme introduced by the Irish government, Irish VAT liabilities of EUR3.6 million and payroll tax liabilities of EUR10.0 million have been deferred during 2021 and these have been added to amounts already warehoused during 2020. As at 31 December 2021, total warehoused tax liabilities of EUR26.3 million were expected to be payable during the year ending 31 December 2022. However, subsequently it was confirmed that EUR23.9 million of the total warehoused tax liabilities may be further deferred to 30 April 2023.

In the UK, VAT liabilities of GBP0.4 million (EUR0.5 million) and payroll tax liabilities of GBP0.3 million (EUR0.3 million) were deferred in 2020 and were paid by instalments during 2021. There were no further deferrals of UK VAT or payroll tax liabilities during 2021.

Central costs

Central costs amounted to EUR10.3 million in 2021, representing an increase of 26.4% on 2020 (EUR8.1 million). The increase was primarily driven by salaries and wages as cuts to pay and hours (in place from 1 April 2020) were reversed for staff from 1 January 2021. Director pay cuts were not reversed until 1 April 2021. This was partially offset by the EUR1.3 million reversal of insurance provisions made in previous accounting periods following the impact of better claims experience than original estimates.

Adjusting items to EBITDA

EURmillion 2021 2020 Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss 6.8 (30.8) Hotel pre-opening expenses (1.9) (0.1) Net reversal of previous impairment charges/(impairment charges) of right-of-use assets - (7.6) Remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets 0.3 - Net reversal of previous impairment charges/(impairment charges) of fixtures, fittings and equipment 0.1 (1.0) Impairment of goodwill - (3.2) Loss on sale and leaseback - (1.7) Adjusting items1 5.3 (44.4)

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as an alternative performance measure to show the underlying operating performance of the Group. Consequently, 'adjusting items', which are not reflective of normal trading activities or distort comparability either year on year or with other similar businesses, are excluded.

The Group recorded a net revaluation gain of EUR21.2 million on the revaluation of its property assets for 2021 of which EUR6.8 million was recorded through profit or loss. The reversal of previous revaluation losses recognised through profit or loss amounted to EUR9.4 million. This was offset by revaluation losses through profit or loss of EUR2.6 million. Further detail is provided in the 'Property, plant and equipment' section of the financial statements.

The Group also incurred EUR1.9 million of pre-opening expenses in 2021. This related to seven hotels, one of which opened in August 2021, another two opened in the first two months of 2022, with the remaining scheduled to open later in 2022.

As a result of the impact of Covid-19, impairment tests were carried out on the Group's cash generating units ('CGUs') at 31 December 2021. Each hotel operating business is deemed to be a CGU as the cash flows generated are independent of other hotels in the Group. As a result of the impairment tests, right-of-use assets were impaired by EUR0.3 million at 31 December 2021 (31 December 2020: EUR7.6 million). Impairment reversal assessments were also carried out on the Group's CGUs where there had been a previous impairment of right-of-use assets and fixtures, fittings and equipment. Following the assessment at 31 December 2021, as a result of improved performance forecasts, a reversal of previous impairments relating to one of the Group's CGUs was recognised in profit or loss. This resulted in a reversal of the impairment on right-of-use assets of EUR0.4 million and fixtures, and fittings and equipment of EUR0.1 million.

During the year ended 31 December 2021, lease amendments, which were not included in the original lease agreements, were made to two of the Group's leases. These modifications of lease liabilities resulted in a decrease in lease liabilities of EUR1.6 million and a EUR1.3 million decrease to the carrying value of the right-of-use assets, as one of the right-of-use assets had been previously impaired. The resulting difference of EUR0.3 million has been recognised as a remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets in profit or loss.

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

Under IFRS 16, the right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis to the end of their estimated useful life, most typically the end of the lease term. The depreciation of right-of-use assets decreased by EUR1.2 million to EUR19.5 million due principally to the impairment of right-of-use assets in 2020 and remeasurement of the Ballsbridge Hotel lease liability which subsequently matured at the end of 2021 , offset by the full year impact of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin which was leased from April 2020 and the impact of entering the lease for Maldron Hotel Glasgow City from July 2021.

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

In 2021, depreciation of property, plant and equipment increased by EUR0.4 million to EUR27.0 million. The increase was driven by the additional charges on the new conference centre at Clayton Cardiff Lane, Dublin, and 44-bedroom extension at Clayton Hotel Birmingham and foreign exchange movements. These increases were offset by the full year impact of the decrease in depreciation arising from the sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin in April 2020.

Finance Costs

EURmillion 2021 2020 Interest expense on bank loans and borrowings 8.9 9.1 Cash flow hedges - reclassified from other comprehensive income 2.6 2.0 Other finance costs 2.3 1.8 Modification (gain)/loss on amended debt facility (2.7) 4.3 Net exchange (gain)/loss on financing activities (0.1) 0.1 Capitalised interest (2.6) (1.7) Finance costs excluding the impact of IFRS 16 8.4 15.6 Interest on lease liabilities 24.4 22.4 Finance costs 32.8 38.0

Interest on lease liabilities increased by EUR2.0 million primarily due to the full year impact of the lease on Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin from April 2020, entering the Maldron Hotel Glasgow City lease from July 2021 and the full year impact of the Clayton Hotel Birmingham extension from November 2020.

As a result of the extended and amended loan facility agreement executed on 2 November 2021, the Group recorded a modification gain of EUR2.7 million in profit or loss during the year ended 31 December 2021, principally due to the impact of the extension on the timing of cash flows.

The Group also incurred higher margins on loans as shown by the increase to the Group's weighted average interest rate of 3.55% (2020: 2.76%) of which 2.68% (2020: 1.94%) related to margin. These increases were largely offset by lower average borrowings held during 2021 compared to 2020 and additional capitalised interest on the site in Shoreditch, London and the new Maldron Hotel and residential units at Merrion Road in Dublin.

Tax charge

As the Group has incurred a loss before tax in 2021, the Group has recognised a tax credit of EUR5.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2021 primarily relating to the net value of tax losses which will be available to offset against future taxable profits and the remeasurement of UK deferred tax assets and liabilities which are forecasted to be realised at a corporation tax rate of 25%. During the year ended 31 December 2021, the UK government substantively enacted an increase in the corporation tax rate from 19% to 25%, with effect from 1 April 2023.

The increase in the effective tax rate1 for the year ended 31 December 2021 relative to the prior year relates mainly to this remeasurement of UK deferred tax assets and liabilities at the 25% rate. In addition, the impact of non-deductible impairment charges reduced the effective tax rate in the prior year, relative to the year ended 31 December 2021.

At 31 December 2021, the Group has deferred tax assets of EUR17.0 million in relation to tax losses to be utilised in future periods.

Loss per share (EPS)

The Group's earnings for the year continued to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, although trade started to recover in the second half of 2021. The Group recorded a basic loss per share of 2.8 cents (2020: loss per share of 50.9 cents; 2019: earnings per share of 42.4 cents) and an adjusted basic loss1 per share of 6.4 cents (2020: loss per share of 27.2 cents; 2019: earnings per share of 42.0 cents).

Strong liquidity position and cash flow generation

The Group continues to maintain a strong liquidity position with significant financial resources. At the end of December 2021, the Group had cash resources of EUR41.1 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR257.4 million (2020: cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR298.1 million).

The Group's cash inflow of EUR5.9 million (excluding impact of net payment of loans and movement in exchange rates) for the year ended 31 December 2021 despite the challenging trading environment. Net operating cash inflow of EUR90.6 million includes continued support from government. This was offset by spend on committed and essential capital expenditure of EUR20.0 million, contract fulfilment cost payments of EUR12.9 million, costs paid on entering new leases and agreements for lease of EUR3.2 million, fixed lease payments of EUR33.3 million and other interest and finance cost payments of EUR15.3 million (which includes payment of debt facility fees of EUR1.2 million in relation to the amended and restated facility agreement).

Under the Debt Warehousing scheme by the Irish government the Group deferred VAT and payroll tax liabilities totalling EUR13.6 million during 2021. At 31 December 2021, EUR26.3 million in Irish deferred VAT and payroll liabilities, relating to 2020 and 2021, were payable during the year ending 31 December 2022. Subsequently, it was confirmed that EUR23.9 million of the total warehoused tax liabilities may be further deferred to 30 April 2023.

At 31 December 2021, the Group has capital expenditure commitments totalling EUR37.8 million which relates primarily to the new Maldron Hotel at Shoreditch, London (EUR24.1 million) and the Maldron Hotel and residential units at Merrion Road in Dublin (EUR9.5 million). The project at Merrion Road is expected to be completed in Q2 2022 at which point the Group will legally complete the agreed contract to sell the residential units to Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ('I-RES'). The overall sale value of the transaction is EUR42.4 million (excluding VAT). Maldron Hotel Shoreditch is expected to open in H2 2023.

Lease payments payable under current lease contracts as at 31 December 2021 are projected to be EUR38.7 million for the year ending 31 December 2022 and EUR37.1 million for the year ending 31 December 2023. In addition to this, the Group has committed to non-cancellable lease rentals and other contractual obligations payable under agreements for lease which have not yet commenced. These payments are projected to amount to EUR14.5 million for the year ending 31 December 2022 and EUR10.5 million for the year ending 31 December 2023. The timing and amounts payable are subject to change depending on the date of commencement of these leases and final bedroom numbers.

Balance Sheet | Strong asset backing provides security, flexibility and the engine for future growth

31 December EURmillion 31 December 2020 2021 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,243.9 1,202.7 Right-of-use assets 491.9 411.0 Intangible assets and goodwill 32.0 31.7 Contract fulfilment costs - 22.4 Other non-current assets6 29.4 23.5 Current assets Trade and other receivables and inventories 15.4 10.5 Contract fulfilment costs 36.3 - Cash and cash equivalents 41.1 50.2 Total assets 1,890.0 1,752.0 Equity 957.4 932.8 Loans and borrowings 313.5 314.1 Lease liabilities 481.9 399.6 Trade and other payables 84.7 48.7 Other liabilities7 52.5 56.8 Total equity and liabilities 1,890.0 1,752.0

The Group's balance sheet remains robust with property, plant and equipment of EUR1.2 billion in prime locations across Ireland and the UK. At 31 December 2021, the Group had cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR298.5 million and conservative gearing with Net Debt to Value1 of 24% (31 December 2020: 23%). The Group's strong balance sheet ensures it is well positioned to benefit from opportunities in the future as well as withstand challenges.

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment amounted to EUR1,243.9 million at 31 December 2021. The increase of EUR41.2 million in the 12 months is driven principally by revaluation movements on property assets of EUR21.2 million, a foreign exchange gain on the retranslation of Sterling denominated assets of EUR24.3 million and additions of EUR20.4 million, partially offset by the depreciation charge of EUR27.0 million.

The Group revalues its property assets at each reporting date using independent external valuers. The principal valuation technique utilised is discounted cash flows which utilise asset specific risk adjusted discount rates and terminal capitalisation rates. They also have regard to relevant recent data on hotel sales activity metrics.

Revaluation uplifts of EUR21.2 million were recorded on our property assets in 2021, following losses of EUR174.4 million in 2020. EUR14.4 million of the net gains are recorded as an uplift through the revaluation reserve (year ended 31 December 2020: net loss of EUR143.6 million). EUR212.6 million remains in the revaluation reserve as at 31 December 2021 relating to prior year unreversed revaluation gains. EUR6.8 million of the net revaluation uplifts for 2021 is recorded through profit or loss (2020: net loss of EUR30.8 million).

Additions through acquisitions and capital expenditure 2021 2020 EURmillion Development capital expenditure: Acquisition of freeholds or site purchases 0.3 0.7 Construction of new build hotels, hotel extensions and renovations 14.5 11.0 Other development expenditure 1.5 5.3 Total development capital expenditure 16.3 17.0 Total refurbishment capital expenditure 4.1 8.4 Additions to property, plant and equipment 20.4 25.4

The Group typically allocates 4% of revenue to refurbishment capital expenditure. However, government restrictions in Ireland necessitated the closure of most construction sites during the Covid-19 lockdown in the first quarter of 2021 which slowed contracted spend. Furthermore, as a result of the pandemic, the Group temporarily suspended non-committed and non-essential capital expenditure for much of the year in order to preserve cash. The Group incurred EUR4.1 million of refurbishment capital during 2021 (EUR2.6 million relating to the second half of the year) which mainly related to essential works at the hotels.

During the period, the Group incurred EUR16.3 million on development capital expenditure including EUR8.0 million on the development of the new Maldron Hotel Merrion Road, Dublin and EUR4.8 million in relation to the new Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London. During the year, the Group acquired three suites at Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley for EUR0.3 million.

Contract fulfilment costs

Contract fulfilment costs relate to the Group's contractual agreement with I-RES entered into on 16 November 2018, for I-RES to purchase a residential development the Group is developing (comprising 69 residential units) on the site of the former Tara Towers hotel. Dalata incurred development costs in fulfilling the contract of EUR13.2 million during the year (2020: EUR8.7 million).

The overall sale value of the transaction is EUR42.4 million (excluding VAT). As the amount is due to be received in Q2 2022 (upon practical completion), the Group has reclassified these contract fulfilment costs from non-current assets to current assets on the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, as the amount is receivable within 12 months of this date.

EURmillion Contract fulfilment costs at 1 January 2021 22.4 Other costs incurred in fulfilling contract to date 13.2 Capitalised borrowing costs 0.7 Contract fulfilment costs at 31 December 2021 36.3

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

At 31 December 2021, the Group's right-of-use assets amounted to EUR491.9 million and lease liabilities amounted to EUR481.9 million.

Lease Right-of-use EURmillion liabilities assets At 1 January 2021 399.6 411.0 Additions 81.2 90.3 Depreciation charge on right-of-use assets - (19.5) Interest on lease liabilities 24.4 - Impairment charge - (0.3) Reversal of previous impairment charges - 0.4 Remeasurement of lease liabilities 0.5 0.8 Lease payments (33.3) - Translation adjustment 9.5 9.2 At 31 December 2021 481.9 491.9

Right-of-use assets are recorded at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment. The initial cost comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for lease prepayments and accruals at the commencement date, initial direct costs and, where applicable, reclassifications from intangible assets or accounting adjustments related to sale and leasebacks.

Lease liabilities are initially measured at the present value of the outstanding lease payments, discounted using the estimated incremental borrowing rate attributable to the lease. The lease liabilities are subsequently remeasured during the lease term following the completion of rent reviews, a reassessment of the lease term or where a lease contract is modified. The weighted average lease life of future minimum rentals payable under leases is 30.1 years (31 December 2020: 29.4 years).

Additions during the year arise from the Group entering into a 35-year lease for Maldron Hotel Glasgow City in July 2021 which resulted in a EUR32.1 million (GBP27.3 million) lease liability being recognised, and a lease agreement for Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre in December 2021 which resulted in a lease liability of EUR49.1 million (GBP41.4 million). Additions to right-of-use assets includes EUR81.2 million (GBP68.7 million) of lease liabilities and EUR9.1 million (GBP7.7 million) relating to lease prepayments and initial direct costs.

The remeasurement of lease liabilities relates to the impact of lease amendments along with agreed rent reviews and rent adjustments with the respective landlords. As a result of these modifications and reassessments, lease liabilities have increased by EUR0.5 million with an increase of EUR0.8 million to the carrying value of the right-of-use assets, as the right-of-use assets had previously been impaired. The resulting difference has been recognised as a remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets in profit or loss.

Further information on the Group's leases including the unwind of right-of-use assets and release of interest charge is set out in note 13 to the financial statements.

Loans and borrowings

As at 31 December 2021, the Group had loans and borrowings of EUR313.5 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR257.4 million. Loans and borrowings decreased from 31 December 2020 (EUR314.1 million) due to net loan repayments totalling EUR17.6 million and the impact of the accounting of the amended and restated facility agreement in November 2021 of EUR4.0 million, offset by foreign exchange movements which increased the translated value of the loans drawn in Sterling by EUR21.0 million.

Sterling borrowings Euro borrowings At 31 December 2021 Total borrowings EURmillion GBPmillion EURmillion Term Loan 176.5 - 210.1 Revolving credit facility: - Drawn in Sterling 90.0 - 107.1 - Drawn in Euro - - - Impact of IFRS 9 accounting - - (3.7) Loans and borrowings at 31 December 2021 266.5 - 313.5

On 2 November 2021, the Group availed of its option to extend the maturity of its debt facilities by 12 months with its banking club. The Group's debt facilities now consist of a EUR200 million term loan facility, with a maturity date of 26 October 2025 and a EUR364.4 million revolving credit facility ('RCF'): EUR304.9 million with a maturity date of 26 October 2025 and EUR59.5 million with a maturity date of 30 September 2023. As part of the extension of the loan facility agreement, the Group also agreed additional flexibility on covenants to support the Group following the continued impact of Covid-19.

The Group announced in July 2020 that previous covenants comprising Net Debt to EBITDA and Interest Cover would not be tested again until June 2022. These two covenants were replaced, until that date, by a Net Debt to Value covenant and a minimum liquidity test, whereby the Group must have a minimum of EUR50 million available to it in cash and/or an unutilised amount of the RCF. Under the revised facilities agreement reached in November 2021, the previous covenants will now not be tested until June 2023. The Net Debt to Value covenant and the minimum liquidity test will remain in place until that date. At 30 June 2023, the Net Debt to EBITDA covenant maximum is 4.0x and Interest Cover minimum is 4.0x. The Group is in compliance with its covenants as at 31 December 2021.

In line with IFRS 9, a modification gain of EUR2.7 million was recognised in profit or loss in 2021 as a result of the amended and restated facility agreement. Costs of EUR1.2 million incurred in relation to the amendment were capitalised and will be amortised to profit or loss on an effective interest rate basis over the term of the loan facility.

Forecasting of near-term trading performance remains difficult in the current environment. Based on its risk assessment, the Group has modelled severe but plausible scenarios which could affect the viability of the Group taking into account varying assumptions around ongoing Covid-19 impacts on trading levels, structurally reduced levels of international corporate travel and elevated inflation with labour shortages. In all reasonable scenarios, the Group is forecast to have sufficient available funds and liquidity during the forecast period to December 2024 and show compliance with Net Debt to EBITDA and Interest Cover covenants when they are re-instated and tested as of 30 June 2023. In addition, there are various mitigating actions available to the Group should it deem them to be necessary as demonstrated during 2020 and 2021.

The Group limits its exposure to foreign currency by using Sterling debt to act as a natural hedge against the impact of Sterling rate fluctuations on the Euro value of the Group's UK assets. The Group is also exposed to floating interest rates on its debt obligations and uses hedging instruments to mitigate the risk associated with interest rate fluctuations. This is achieved by entering into interest rate swaps which hedge the variability in cash flows attributable to the interest rate risk. At 31 December 2021, the interest rate swaps cover 100% of the Group's term Sterling denominated borrowings of GBP176.5 million for the period to 26 October 2024. Until 26 October 2023, interest rate swaps fix the SONIA benchmark rate between 1.27% and 1.39% on the Sterling term denominated borrowings. From 26 October 2023 to 26 October 2024 interest rate swaps fix the SONIA benchmark rate between 0.95% and 0.96% on Sterling term denominated borrowings. The Group does not currently hedge its variable interest rates on its revolving credit facilities.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

Since our last reporting on our principal risks in September 2021, there have been ongoing developments in our risk environment. The principal risks and uncertainties now facing the Group are: 1. Living with the pandemic - Throughout 2020 and 2021, the Group and society has adapted and reacted tochallenges arising from the pandemic. We understand that, despite government announcements in Ireland and the UKending virtually all Covid related restrictions on society, the emergence of new variants and cycle of governmentrestrictions could continue in our operating markets, impacting both the hospitality and international travelmarkets, which could hinder our business strategy and performance. We have also seen other related risks emerge asrestrictions started to ease from mid-2021, including supply chain and cost inflationary pressures.

We continue to be aware of the risks and emerging risks in the current environment. We now have extensive experience operating in this uncertain environment and we leverage our business information and technology advantages to forecast and identify our options. We have accounted for increased business costs in our forecasts and continue to monitor and closely manage business costs on an ongoing basis.

We remain confident that the Group can address any risks as we "live with the pandemic". Our central and hotel management structures are sound, and our key management remains in place. We have embedded any new or updated processes into our standard operational routines. We continue to focus on our people, our business and our financial strength going forward, as well as assessing opportunities that are arising in these times. 2. Geopolitical risks

At the time of writing, there are increased geopolitical risks outside of the Group's control. If tensions increase, or similar events arise, there is a risk that there could be material economic effects on our markets, along with increased uncertainty in international travel and tourism markets. The board remains focused on how developments could affect the Group's performance. We continue to monitor events closely and believe that our upgraded business systems, cost management strategies and structures will enable us to act effectively should any negative impact on our business become evident. 3. Recruitment, retention and development of resources - Dalata's business model is built on our ability togrow and retain expertise, developing our managers and future leaders from within. The effects of the pandemic andissues including the relocation of people, international travel restrictions and Brexit have resulted in changes tothe employment market in many industries, including hospitality. Like many other businesses, the Group is nowoperating in a challenging market to find and retain resources. As such, there is a risk that we are unable torecruit and retain the required level of expertise and experience within the Group to ensure that we havesufficient resources to implement our development strategy, effectively operate our business and continue todeliver the expected service to our guests. Throughout 2020 and 2021, the Group has seen the benefits of itsstrategy to retain the hotel management teams throughout the pandemic and continue investing in developmentprogrammes. In 2021, the Remuneration Committee approved a range of strategies to attract and retain resources andhighlight Dalata as our industry's employer of choice. This strategic investment will continue into 2022 as staffrecruitment and retention at all levels in the Group remains a strategic focus area. 4. Expansion and development strategy - As we continue to grow our business there is a risk that a smallernumber of viable and value-adding opportunities are available or that riskier options are taken. To mitigate this,all new hotel developments and potential expansion plans are rigorously assessed and approved by the Board beforetheir commencements, with regular progress updates provided thereafter. The Group also has a dedicated developmentteam in place with the relevant skills and expertise to identify and assess potential opportunities and associatedrisks. Senior management also have a proven track record of success in opening new hotels, most recently with theopening of Maldron Hotel Glasgow City in August 2021, Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre in January 2022 andMaldron Hotel Manchester City Centre in February 2022. In February 2022, we announced that we had acquired a newoperating leasehold interest in the Hotel Nikko in Dusseldorf, Germany, our first hotel in Continental Europe. Webelieve our experience and our financial strength make us a preferred partner for new hotel developments and wecontinue to assess the risks associated with expanding the business in the UK and Europe. 5. Information Security and Data Protection - As is the case for all businesses, we recognise the threatsassociated with cyber-crime, information technology risks, and the need to protect the data we hold. The securityof our information technology platforms is therefore of crucial importance. A successful cyber event could causedisruption to our business operations and a loss of confidential or personal data could harm the Group's reputationand result in financial penalties. Our Information Security Management System is based on ISO27001, and audits,employee training and policies support this security framework. Additional controls, including systems monitoring,external security testing and business continuity routines, are in also in place. Assisting us in managing theserisks is the Group's investment in a modern, standardised technology platform, along with our trusted IT partners.A data protection and management structure is supported by policies and overseen by the privacy committee. 6. Our Culture and Values - As Dalata expands, there is a risk that our values and culture become diluted,and behaviours do not reflect our established norms. The rollout of our business model is dependent on theretention and growth of our strong culture, which we believe can be a competitive strength and supports us inachieving our business objectives. Culture remains a priority for the board and executive management and issupported by policies and procedures and investment in learning and development. We engage regularly with ouremployees and stakeholders and the ESG committee considers our culture, status and factors affecting our values andbehaviours. We employ a strategy of appointing senior hotel management from within the Group. 7. Climate change, sustainability and responsible business - The Group is keenly aware of the risks tosociety associated with climate change and environmental issues, and of our business responsibilities in thisregard. We understand that environmental and climate change are factors for our guests, customers, suppliers andshareholders when choosing to do business with us. There is a risk that our environmental sustainability andresponsible business programmes do not meet stakeholder expectations or that the opportunities these create are

nottaken. The area of climate change, sustainability and responsible business is an area of strategic focus for theboard; a board sub-committee on ESG is in place as well as an environmental steering committee, tasked withdeveloping appropriate strategies. In 2021, the Group carried out a strategic review of its ESG priorities coveringenvironmental, social, and societal themes, and the board and executive management will continue with ourinitiatives in this area. 8. Health and safety - As a large hotel operator, there is a range of risks associated with life safety,fire safety, food safety and security risks. As a large employer, we also manage workplace related risks. There isa risk that we may not comply with these requirements in our business, resulting in injury, loss of life or hoteldamage. The effective management and mitigation of these risks remain high on our risk agenda, and we continue toinvest in maintaining the hotels' health and safety environments to a high standard. All preventative maintenance,life and fire system servicing, and management oversight of health and safety remains in place. In addition, westandardised the Covid-related hygiene requirements, re-started the external food safety audit programme in 2021and continued our Dalata Keep Safe Programme which is accredited by Bureau Veritas. Our new hotels are all built tohigh health and safety standards and all refurbishments include health and safety as a principal consideration. Wehave a well-established health, safety and security framework in our hotels and investment in our health and safetyprocesses remains a priority. 9. Changing hospitality market and customer behaviour - Broader impacts of the pandemic can be seen in thehospitality sector, international travel and guest expectations. We recognise that changes in behaviour areoccurring and that these changes, while providing opportunities for us, also carry risks. There is a risk that ourbusiness does not adapt to a changing market landscape or that we implement strategies that do not meet customerexpectations. In response, we have invested in modern and standardised technology platforms that support newcustomer initiatives and our decentralised management expertise allows the Group to identify local market andcustomer trends. A new position of Innovation Manager has been established to support our strategy in the changingmarket. The board and executive management remain focused on wider market dynamics and the changes that areoccurring.

See Supplementary Financial Information which contains definitions and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures ('APM') and other definitions

2 Dublin performance statistics reflect a full year performance of all hotels in this portfolio excluding the Ballsbridge Hotel as the hotel effectively has not traded since early 2020

3 Dublin owned and leased portfolio only includes hotels which are operational at year end, therefore excludes the Ballsbridge Hotel as the lease matured on 31 December 2021. UK owned and leased portfolio only includes hotels which are operational at year end, therefore excludes Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre which was opened to the public in January 2022

4 Regional Ireland performance statistics reflect a full year performance of all hotels in this portfolio

5 UK performance statistics reflect a full year performance of all hotels in this portfolio excluding Maldron Hotel Glasgow City which opened in August 2021

6 Other non-current assets comprise investment property, deferred tax assets, derivative assets and other receivables (which include costs of EUR3.8 million associated with future lease agreements for hotels currently being constructed or in planning (31 December 2020: EUR6.3 million)).

7 Other liabilities comprise deferred tax liabilities, derivative liabilities, provision for liabilities and current tax liabilities

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

for the year ended 31 December 2021

2021 2020 Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Continuing operations Revenue 2 191,990 136,821 Cost of sales (61,285) (52,282) Gross profit 130,705 84,539 Administrative expenses 3 (109,918) (158,542) Other income 4 655 495 Operating profit/(loss) 21,442 (73,508) Finance costs 5 (32,878) (37,953) Loss before tax (11,436) (111,461) Tax credit 9 5,107 10,783 Loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company (6,329) (100,678) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Revaluation of property 12 14,382 (143,631) Related deferred tax 23 (1,116) 21,337 13,266 (122,294) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange difference on translating foreign operations 27,256 (23,313) (Loss)/ gain on net investment hedge (20,726) 16,804 Fair value movement on cash flow hedges 22 6,208 (6,511) Cash flow hedges - reclassified to profit or loss 22 2,637 1,992 Related deferred tax 23 - (565) 15,375 (11,593) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year, net of tax 28,641 (133,887) Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year attributable to 22,312 (234,565) owners of the Company Earnings per share Basic loss per share 29 (2.8) cents (50.9) cents Diluted loss per share 29 (2.8) cents (50.9) cents

Consolidated statement of financial position

at 31 December 2021

2021 2020 Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 11 31,994 31,733 Property, plant and equipment 12 1,243,902 1,202,743 Right-of-use assets 13 491,869 411,007 Investment property 2,078 2,089 Derivative assets 22 832 - Deferred tax assets 23 20,161 12,344 Contract fulfilment costs 14 - 22,374 Other receivables 15 6,313 9,059 Total non-current assets 1,797,149 1,691,349 Current assets Contract fulfilment costs 14 36,255 - Trade and other receivables 15 13,774 9,231 Inventories 16 1,665 1,258 Cash and cash equivalents 17 41,112 50,197 Total current assets 92,806 60,686 Total assets 1,889,955 1,752,035 Equity Share capital 18 2,229 2,227 Share premium 18 504,895 504,735 Capital contribution 18 25,724 25,724 Merger reserve 18 81,264 81,264 Share-based payment reserve 18 3,085 3,419 Hedging reserve 18 (197) (9,042) Revaluation reserve 18 212,572 199,306 Translation reserve 18 (6,572) (13,102) Retained earnings 134,413 138,249 Total equity 957,413 932,780 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 21 313,533 314,143 Lease liabilities 13 471,877 388,871 Deferred tax liabilities 23 42,896 39,404 Derivative liabilities 22 1,029 9,042 Provision for liabilities 20 6,454 6,747 Other payables 19 1,896 - Total non-current liabilities 837,685 758,207 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 13 10,049 10,761 Trade and other payables 19 82,792 48,668 Current tax liabilities 282 91 Provision for liabilities 20 1,734 1,528 Total current liabilities 94,857 61,048 Total liabilities 932,542 819,255 Total equity and liabilities 1,889,955 1,752,035

On behalf of the Board:

John Hennessy Dermot Crowley Chair Director

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the year ended 31 December 2021

Attributable to owners of the Company Share-based Share Share Capital Merger payment Hedging Revaluation Translation Retained capital premium contribution reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 2021 2,227 504,735 25,724 81,264 3,419 (9,042) 199,306 (13,102) 138,249 932,780 Comprehensive income: Loss for the year - - - - - - - - (6,329) (6,329) Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on translating - - - - - - - 27,256 - 27,256 foreign operations Loss on net - - - - - - - (20,726) - (20,726) investment hedge Revaluation of - - - - - - 14,382 - - 14,382 properties (note 12) Fair value movement on cash flow hedges - - - - - 6,208 - - - 6,208 (note 22) Cash flow hedges - reclassified to - - - - - 2,637 - - - 2,637 profit or loss (note 22) Related deferred tax - - - - - - (1,116) - - (1,116) (note 23) Total comprehensive - - - - - 8,845 13,266 6,530 (6,329) 22,312 income for the year Transactions with owners of the Company: Equity-settled share-based payments - - - - 2,159 - - - - 2,159 (note 7) Vesting of share awards and options 2 160 - - (2,493) - - - 2,493 162 (note 7) Total transactions with owners of the 2 160 - - (334) - - - 2,493 2,321 Company At 31 December 2021 2,229 504,895 25,724 81,264 3,085 (197) 212,572 (6,572) 134,413 957,413

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the year ended 31 December 2020

Attributable to owners of the Company Share-based Share Share Capital Merger payment Hedging Revaluation Translation Retained capital premium contribution reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 2020 1,851 504,488 25,724 (10,337) 4,900 (3,958) 351,869 (6,593) 204,897 1,072,841 Comprehensive income: Loss for the year - - - - - - - - (100,678) (100,678) Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on translating - - - - - - - (23,313) - (23,313) foreign operations Gain on net - - - - - - - 16,804 - 16,804 investment hedge Revaluation of properties (note - - - - - - (143,631) - - (143,631) 12) Transfer of revaluation gain to retained - - - - - - (30,269) - 30,269 - earnings on sale of property (note 12) Fair value movement on cash - - - - - (6,511) - - - (6,511) flow hedges (note 22) Cash flow hedges - reclassified to - - - - - 1,992 - - - 1,992 profit or loss (note 22) Related deferred - - - - - (565) 21,337 - - 20,772 tax (note 23) Total comprehensive - - - - - (5,084) (152,563) (6,509) (70,409) (234,565) loss for the year Transactions with owners of the Company: Equity-settled share-based - - - - 2,280 - - - - 2,280 payments (note 7) Vesting of share awards and 6 247 - - (3,761) - - - 3,761 253 options (note 7) Equity share placing issuance 370 - - 93,980 - - - - - 94,350 (note 18) Costs of share - - - (2,379) - - - - - (2,379) placing (note 18) Total transactions with 376 247 - 91,601 (1,481) - - - 3,761 94,504 owners of the Company At 31 December 2,227 504,735 25,724 81,264 3,419 (9,042) 199,306 (13,102) 138,249 932,780 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

for the year ended 31 December 2021

2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities EUR'000 EUR'000 Loss for the year (6,329) (100,678) Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 27,033 26,607 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 19,522 20,663 Amortisation of intangible assets 539 558 Net revaluation movements through profit or loss (6,790) 30,836 (Net reversal of previous impairment charges)/ impairment charges of right-of-use assets (39) 7,541 (Net reversal of previous impairment charges)/ impairment charges of fixtures, fittings and (120) 1,015 equipment Impairment of goodwill - 3,226 Remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets (277) - Loss on sale and leaseback - 1,673 Share-based payments expense 2,159 2,280 Interest on lease liabilities 24,409 22,405 Other interest and finance costs 8,469 15,548 Tax credit (5,107) (10,783) 63,469 20,891 Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables and provision for liabilities 31,888 (13,620) (Increase)/decrease in current and non-current receivables (4,223) 12,707 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (407) 650 Tax (paid)/refunded (148) 2,176 Net cash from operating activities 90,579 22,804 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (19,973) (27,915) Contract fulfilment cost payments (12,915) (8,065) Receipt of capital grants - 150 Costs paid on entering new leases and agreements for leases (3,221) (7,178) Proceeds from sale of Clayton Hotel Charlemont - 64,190 Purchase of intangible assets (47) (547) Net cash (used in)/from investing activities (36,156) 20,635 Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid on lease liabilities (24,409) (22,405) Other interest and finance costs paid (15,285) (12,956) Receipt of bank loans 13,000 61,486 Repayment of bank loans (30,575) (146,572) Repayment of lease liabilities (8,930) (5,618) Proceeds from vesting of share awards and options 162 253 Proceeds from share placing - 94,350 Costs of share placing paid - (2,379) Net cash used in financing activities (66,037) (33,841)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,614) 9,598 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 50,197 40,586 Effect of movements in exchange rates 2,529 13 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 41,112 50,197

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

forming part of the consolidated financial statements

1 Significant accounting policies

General information and basis of preparation

Dalata Hotel Group plc (the 'Company') is a Company domiciled in the Republic of Ireland. The Company's registered office is 4th Floor, Burton Court, Burton Hall Drive, Sandyford, Dublin 18.

The financial information presented herein does not comprise full statutory financial statements for 2021 or 2020 and therefore does not include all of the information required for full annual statutory financial statements. The consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 comprise the Company and its subsidiary undertakings (the 'Group') and were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 28 February 2022. Full statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the EU, under Section 391 of the Companies Act 2014, will be annexed to the annual return and filed with the Registrar of Companies.

This financial information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS, as adopted by the EU. In the preparation of this information, the accounting policies set out below have been applied consistently by all Group companies.

The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU requires the Directors to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, as well as disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities, at the date of the financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting year. Such estimates and judgements are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectation of future events, that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances and are subject to continued re-evaluation. Actual outcomes could differ from those estimates.

In preparing this financial information, the key judgements and estimates impacting these financial statements were as follows:

Significant judgements

-- Carrying value of property measured at fair value (note 12).

Key sources of estimation uncertainty

-- Carrying value of property measured at fair value (note 12); and

-- Carrying value of goodwill and right-of-use assets including assumptions underpinning value in use('VIU') calculations in the impairment tests (notes 10, 11, 13).

The value of the Group's property at 31 December 2021 reflects open market valuations carried out as at 31 December 2021 by independent external valuers. As at the valuation date of 31 December 2021 property markets were mostly functioning again, with transaction volumes and other relevant evidence at levels where an adequate quantum of market evidence existed upon which to base opinions of value. Therefore, the valuations as at 31 December 2021 have not been reported by the valuers on the basis of 'material valuation uncertainty', as set out in VPS 3 and VPGA 10 of the RICS Valuation Global Standards. The valuations at 31 December 2020 were reported on the basis of 'material valuation uncertainty' due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic at that time, when less weight could be attached to previous market evidence to fully inform opinions and value as at 31 December 2020.

Measurement of fair values

A number of the Group's accounting policies and disclosures require the measurement of assets and liabilities at fair value. When measuring the fair value of an asset or liability, the Group uses observable market data as far as possible, with non-financial assets being measured on a highest and best-use basis. Fair values are categorised into different levels in a fair value hierarchy based on the inputs used in the valuation techniques as follows:

Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices).

Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

Further information about the assumptions made in measuring fair values is included in note 24 - Financial instruments and risk management (in relation to financial assets and financial liabilities) and note 12 - Property, plant and equipment.

(i) Going concern

2021 saw the Group commence its recovery in earnest from the impact of Covid-19. Government restrictions were in place to varying extents for most of the year, the most impactful of which were in H1 2021 when the Group's hotels were largely closed to all but essential services. However, the successful rollout, in both the UK and Ireland and more widely, of the vaccine programmes and the evolution of the virus itself has led to the lifting of most restrictions and a strong recovery in demand in the hospitality sector. Group revenue increased by EUR55.2 million to EUR192.0 million on 2020. Leisure demand has recovered most quickly with business travel, particularly international, recovering more slowly.

The impact of Covid-19 also impacted other areas of the business, however, to a lesser degree compared to 2020. These are further detailed in the Operating segments note 2, Impairment note 10, Property, plant and equipment note 12, and Financial risk management note 24.

The Group entered the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 with a strong balance sheet and liquidity position and, despite the material impact of Covid-19 has had on the Group's financial performance, the Group remains in a strong position with significant financial headroom. As at 31 December 2021, the Group had property, plant and equipment of EUR1,243.9 million and cash and undrawn facilities of EUR298.5 million.

The Group continued to tightly manage its cash and liquidity in 2021 including, but not limited to, postponement of non-committed, non-essential capital expenditure, tight cost control measures and availing of government support schemes (note 8).

Furthermore, in November 2021, the Group took additional action to provide enhanced flexibility and liquidity of its debt facilities. Firstly, the Group extended the maturity of its debt facilities by 12 months. The Group also extended the period for which amendments applied that provided flexibility during the time of Covid-19 impacted trading. Therefore, the temporary suite of covenants including a Net Debt to Value covenant and a minimum liquidity restriction (whereby either cash, remaining available facilities or a combination of both must not fall below EUR50.0 million), will remain in place for an additional 12 month period, until 30 March 2023 (note 24). The Group's debt facilities now consist of a EUR200 million term loan facility, with a maturity date of 26 October 2025 and a EUR364.4 million revolving credit facility ('RCF'): EUR304.9 million with a maturity date of 26 October 2025 and EUR59.5 million with a maturity date of 30 September 2023.

The Group is in full compliance with its covenants as at 31 December 2021. The Group will revert to the previous covenants comprising Net Debt to EBITDA and Interest Cover covenants for testing at 30 June 2023. At 30 June 2023, the Net Debt to EBITDA covenant limit is 4.0x and the Interest Cover minimum is 4.0x.

In 2020, other liquidity strengthening actions were taken such as the cancellation of the 2019 final dividend originally recommended by the Board, the sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont for EUR64.2 million in April 2020 and an equity raise in September 2020 raising net proceeds of EUR92.0 million.

The Group has successfully navigated the unprecedented circumstances following Covid-19 and the resumption of recovery towards more normal levels of trade. The Group continues to monitor the evolving trade forecasts and pursue proactive and timely mitigating actions if necessary as it has since the start of the pandemic.

The Group has prepared base case projections which assumes a gradual recovery in revenues and earnings at the Group's hotels, with a return to more normalised levels of trade between 2023 and 2025 depending on location and business mix. The Group has also modelled severe but plausible scenarios taking into account varying assumptions around ongoing Covid-19 impacts on trading levels, structurally reduced levels of international travel and elevated inflation with labour shortages. These have been modelled individually and collectively. Based on these projections and in all of the scenarios, the Group is forecast to be in compliance with all covenants and have sufficient liquidity in the 12 month period from the signing of these consolidated financial statements and indeed longer than that. Cash and undrawn facilities is forecast to dip to EUR257.0 million at a minimum during this period.

The Group has also scenario tested Group asset values to test covenant levels and the Group is forecast to be in compliance with all covenants during this period. At current debt levels, valuations on each of the Group's hotels would need to decrease by in excess of 55% to breach covenant levels.

The Group has also prepared a reverse stress test which assumes a full lockdown, like that experienced in the first quarter of 2021 where hotels were closed to the general public and only benefitted from demand from essential services. Despite such a severe stress test which the directors do not consider reasonably plausible, not least because of the success of the vaccination programme and the evolution of the virus, the Group would have sufficient liquidity to continue to the end of quarter two 2024. In such circumstances additional options may be available to the Group beyond what is set out above including: (i) more severe cost cutting and (ii) arrangements to defer or reduce rent payments to landlords (iii) sale of an asset.

The Directors have considered all of the above, with all available information and the current liquidity and capital position of the Group in assessing the going concern of the Group. The extension of the Group's facilities and deferral of EBITDA related covenant testing, places the Group in a strong position to be able to avoid possible breaches in covenants as a result of the delayed recovery from Covid-19. On the basis of these judgements, the Directors have prepared these consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis. Furthermore, they do not believe there is any material uncertainty related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

(ii) Statement of compliance

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and their interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB') as adopted by the EU and those parts of the Companies Act 2014 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS and Article 4 of the IAS Regulation.

The following standards and interpretations were effective for the Group for the first time from 1 January 2021:

-- Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase 2 Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, IFRS 7, IFRS 4 and IFRS 16

-- Amendments to IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts - deferral of effective date of IFRS 9

-- Amendments to IFRS 16 Leases: Covid-19- Related Rent Concessions beyond 30 June 2021

The above standards, amendments and interpretations had no material impact on the consolidated results of the Group.

While the Group had a limited number of rent concessions during the year ended 31 December 2021, the Group has chosen not to avail of the IFRS 16 Leases - Covid-19 Related Rent Concessions during the year ended 31 December 2021.

Additional accounting policies

The accounting policies applied in these consolidated financial statements are consistent with those applied in the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2020. Accounting policies for Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase 2 - Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, IFRS 7, IFRS 4 and IFRS 16 were applied in the year ended 31 December 2021 as there were new amendments which were not effective in the year ended 31 December 2020 or previous periods.

Following a fundamental review and reform of major interest rate benchmarks undertaken globally, the Group replaced LIBOR, the Group's Sterling interest rate, with an alternative risk-free benchmark rate, SONIA 'Sterling Overnight Index Average' plus an agreed credit adjustment spread 'CAS spread' during the year ended 31 December 2021. The impact of the IBOR reform is limited to the Sterling variable interest rate on the Group's loans and borrowings and interest rate swaps.

There were two approaches available to determining the CAS spread applicable on transition to SONIA. The Group elected to use the ISDA (International Swaps and Derivatives Association) historical median approach as its preferred approach. The Group ensured that the CAS spread applicable on the loans and borrowings matched in so far as possible, the CAS spread on the Group's interest rate swaps.

In line with Phase 2 - Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, IFRS 7, IFRS 4 and IFRS 16, the Group has availed of the practical expedient which allows the Group to update the effective interest rate for the transition to SONIA, without having to modify the loans and borrowings and therefore there was no resulting modification impact on profit or loss.

Under the amendments, hedge accounting is not discontinued solely because of the IBOR reform. The Group has updated its hedge documentation to reflect the changes to the hedged item, hedging instrument and hedged risk as a result of the IBOR reform. The Group continues to apply hedge accounting as at 31 December 2021 and all hedges continue to be hedge effective (notes 22, 24).

Standards issued but not yet effective

The following amendments to standards have been endorsed by the EU, are available for early adoption and are effective from 1 January 2022 as indicated below. The Group has not adopted these amendments to standards early, and instead intends to apply them from their effective date as determined by the date of EU endorsement. The potential impact of these amendments to standards on the Group is under review:

-- A number of narrow-scope amendments to IFRS 3, IAS 16 and some annual improvements on IFRS 1, IFRS 9, IAS41 and IFRS 16 (issued May 2020). EU effective date 1 January 2022.

-- IAS 37 onerous contracts, clarification on cost of fulfilling contracts. EU effective date 1 January2022.

The following standards and interpretations are not yet endorsed by the EU. The potential impact of these standards on the Group is under review:

-- Amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements and IFRS Practice Statement 2: Disclosure ofAccounting policies (issued on 12 February 2021). IASB effective date 1 January 2023.

-- Amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements: Classification of Liabilities as Current orNon-current (issued on 23 January 2020). IASB effective date 1 January 2023.

-- Amendments to IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors: Definition ofAccounting Estimates (issued on 12 February 2021). IASB effective date 1 January 2023.

-- Amendments to IAS 12 Income Taxes: Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a SingleTransaction (issued on 7 May 2021). IASB effective date 1 January 2023.

-- Amendments to IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts: Initial Application of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 - ComparativeInformation (issued on 9 December 2021). IASB effective date 1 January 2023.

(iii) Functional and presentation currency

These consolidated financial statements are presented in Euro, being the functional currency of the Company and the majority of

its subsidiaries. All financial information presented in Euro has been rounded to the nearest thousand or million and this is clearly set out in the financial statements where applicable.

(iv) Basis of consolidation

The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company and all of its subsidiary undertakings.

Business combinations

The Group accounts for business combinations using the acquisition method when control is transferred to the Group. The consideration transferred in the acquisition is generally measured at fair value, as are the identifiable net assets acquired. Any goodwill that arises is tested at least annually for impairment. Any gain on a bargain purchase is recognised in profit or loss immediately. Transaction costs are expensed as incurred, except if related to the issue of debt or equity securities.

When an acquisition does not represent a business, it is accounted for as a purchase of a group of assets and liabilities, not as a business combination. The cost of the acquisition is allocated to the assets and liabilities acquired based on their relative fair values, and no goodwill is recognised. Where the Group solely purchases the freehold interest in a property, this is accounted for as an asset purchase and not as a business combination on the basis that the asset(s) purchased do not constitute a business. Asset purchases are accounted for as additions to property, plant and equipment.

Subsidiaries

Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Group. The Group controls an entity when it is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date that control commences until the date that control ceases. Intra-group balances and transactions, and any unrealised income and expenses arising from intra-group transactions, are eliminated.

(v) Revenue recognition

Revenue represents sales (excluding VAT) of goods and services net of discounts provided in the normal course of business and is recognised when services have been rendered.

Revenue is derived from hotel operations and includes the rental of rooms, food and beverage sales, car park revenue and leisure centre membership in leased and owned hotels operated by the Group. Revenue is recognised when rooms are occupied and food and beverages are sold. Car park revenue is recognised when the service is provided. Leisure centre membership revenue is recognised over the life of the membership.

Revenue in respect of a contract with a customer for sale of residential property is based on when the performance obligations inherent in the contract are completed. This relates to the contract to sell a residential development which the Group is developing as part of the overall development of a new hotel on the site of the former Tara Towers hotel. The contract for sale is assessed in line with IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and revenue is recognised when the performance obligations inherent in the contract are met.

Management fees are earned from hotels managed by the Group. Management fees are normally a percentage of hotel revenue and/or profit and are recognised when earned and recoverable under the terms of the management agreement. Management fee income is included within other income.

Rental income from investment property is recognised on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease and is included within other income.

(vi) Sales discounts and allowances

The Group recognises revenue on a gross revenue basis and makes various deductions to arrive at net revenue as reported in profit or loss. These adjustments are referred to as sales discounts and allowances.

(vii) Government grants and government assistance

Government grants and government assistance represent the transfers of resources to the Group from the governments in Ireland and in the UK in return for past or future compliance with certain conditions relating to the Group's operating activities. Income-related government grants are recognised in profit or loss on a systematic basis over the periods in which the Group recognises as expenses the related costs for which the grants are intended to compensate. The Group accounts for these government grants in profit or loss via offset against the related expenditure.

Capital-related government grants received by the Group related to assets are presented in the consolidated statement of financial position by deducting the grant in arriving at the carrying amount of the asset. The grant is recognised in profit or loss over the life of the depreciable asset as a reduced depreciation expense.

Government assistance is action by a government which is designed to provide an economic benefit specific to the Group or subsidiaries who qualify under certain criteria. Government assistance received by the Group includes a waiver of commercial rates for certain hotel properties and also the deferral of payment of payroll taxes and VAT liabilities and has been disclosed in these consolidated financial statements.

(viii) Leases

At inception of a lease contract, the Group assesses whether a contract is, or contains, a lease. If the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration, it is recognised as a lease.

To assess the right to control, the Group assesses whether:

-- the contract involves the use of an identified asset;

-- the Group has the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from the use of the asset;and

-- the Group has the right to direct the use of the asset.

A lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, the Group's incremental borrowing rate. The Group uses its incremental borrowing rate as the discount rate, which is defined as the estimated rate of interest that the lessee would have to pay to borrow, over a similar term and with a similar security, the funds necessary to obtain an asset of a similar value to the right-of-use asset in a similar economic environment. The incremental borrowing rate is calculated for each individual lease.

The estimated incremental borrowing rate for each leased asset is derived from country specific risk-free interest rates over the relevant lease term, adjusted for the finance margin attainable by each lessee and asset specific adjustments designed to reflect the underlying asset's location and condition.

Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability comprise the following:

-- fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable;

-- variable lease costs that depend on an index or a rate, initially measured using the index or rate as atthe commencement date;

-- amounts expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee;

-- the exercise price under a purchase option that the Group is reasonably certain to exercise; and

-- penalties for early termination of a lease unless the Group is reasonably certain not to terminate early.

Variable lease costs linked to future performance or use of an underlying asset are excluded from the measurement of the lease liability and the right-of-use asset. The related payments are recognised as an expense in the period in which the event or condition that triggers those payments occurs and are included in administrative expenses in profit or loss.

The lease liability is subsequently measured by increasing the carrying amount to reflect interest on the lease liability (using the effective interest method) and by reducing the carrying amount to reflect lease payments.

The Group remeasures the lease liability where lease payments change due to changes in an index or rate, changes in expected lease term or where a lease contract is modified. When the lease liability is remeasured, a corresponding adjustment is made to the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset or is recorded in profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset has been reduced to zero.

While the Group had a limited number of rent concessions during the year ended 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020, the Group has chosen not to avail of the IFRS 16 - Covid-19 Related Rent Concessions during the year ended 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020. Consequently, any adjustments to the terms of the impacted leases have been treated as a reassessment.

The right-of-use asset is initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any initial direct costs incurred and an estimate of any costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset or to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located, less any lease incentives received.

The right-of-use asset is subsequently depreciated using the straight-line method from the commencement date to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the right-of-use asset, or a component thereof, or the end of the lease term. Right-of-use assets are reviewed on an annual basis or whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. The Group applies IAS 36 Impairment of Assets to determine whether a cash-generating unit with a right-of-use asset is impaired and accounts for any identified impairments through profit or loss. The right-of-use asset is periodically reduced by impairment losses, if any, and adjusted for certain remeasurements of the lease liability. The Group also applies IAS 36 Impairment of Assets to any cash-generating units, which have right-of-use assets which were previously impaired, to assess whether previous impairments should be reversed. A reversal of a previous impairment charge is accounted for through profit or loss and only increases the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset to a maximum of what it would have been if the original impairment charges had not been recognised in the first place.

The Group applies the fair value model in IAS 40 Investment Property to right-of-use assets that meet the definition of investment property.

The Group has elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for short-term leases of fixtures, fittings and equipment that have a lease term of 12 months or less and leases of low-value assets. Assets are considered low value if the value of the asset when new is less than EUR5,000. The Group recognises the lease payments associated with these leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

A sale and leaseback occurs where there is a transfer of an asset by the Group to a purchaser/lessor and the Group enters into an agreement with that purchaser/lessor to lease the asset. The Group applies the requirements of IFRS 15 Revenue from contracts with customers in assessing whether a sale has occurred by determining whether a performance obligation has been satisfied.

Where a sale and leaseback of an asset has occurred, the asset is derecognised and a lease liability and corresponding right-of-use asset is recognised. The Group measures the right-of-use asset arising from the leaseback at the proportion of the previous carrying amount of the asset that relates to the right-of-use retained by the Group. Accordingly, the Group recognises only the amount of any gain or loss that relates to the rights transferred to the purchaser/lessor in profit or loss as calculated in accordance with IFRS 16.

(ix) Share-based payments

The grant date fair value of equity-settled share-based payment awards and options granted to employees is recognised as an expense, with a corresponding increase in equity, over the vesting period of the awards and options.

This incorporates the effect of market-based conditions, where applicable, and the estimated fair value of equity-settled share-based payment awards issued with non-market performance conditions.

The amount recognised as an expense is adjusted to reflect the number of awards and options for which the related service and any non-market performance conditions are expected to be met, such that the amount ultimately recognised is based on the number of awards that met the related service and non-market performance conditions at the vesting date. The amount recognised as an expense is not adjusted for market conditions not being met.

On vesting of the equity-settled share-based payment awards and options, the cumulative expense recognised in the share-based payment reserve is transferred directly to retained earnings. An increase in ordinary share capital and share premium, in the case where the price paid per share is higher than the cost per share, is recognised reflecting the issuance of shares as a result of the vesting of the awards and options.

The dilutive effect of outstanding awards is reflected as additional share dilution in calculating diluted earnings per share.

(x) Tax

Tax charge/credit comprises current and deferred tax. Tax charge/credit is recognised in profit or loss except to the extent that it relates to a business combination or items recognised directly in other comprehensive income or equity.

Current tax is the expected tax payable/receivable on the taxable income/loss for the year using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date and any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years.

Deferred tax is recognised in respect of temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and amounts used for taxation purposes except for the initial recognition of goodwill and other assets that do not affect accounting profit or taxable profit at the date of recognition.

Deferred tax is measured at the tax rates that are expected to be applied to the temporary differences when they reverse, based on the laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset if there is a legally enforceable right to offset current tax liabilities and assets, and they relate to income taxes levied by the same tax authority on the same taxable entity, or on different entities, but they intend to settle current tax liabilities and assets on a net basis or their tax assets and liabilities will be realised simultaneously.

Deferred tax liabilities are recognised where the carrying value of land and buildings for financial reporting purposes is greater than their tax cost base.

Deferred tax assets are recognised for unused tax losses, unused tax credits and deductible temporary differences to the extent that it is probable future taxable profits will be available against which the temporary difference can be utilised.

Deferred tax assets are reviewed at each reporting date and are reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that the related tax benefit will be realised. Such reductions are reversed when the probability of future taxable profits improves.

(xi) Earnings per share ('EPS')

Basic earnings per share is calculated based on the profit/ loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company and the basic weighted average number of shares outstanding. Diluted earnings per share is calculated based on the profit/loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company and the diluted weighted average number of shares and potential shares outstanding.

Shares are only treated as dilutive if their dilution results in a decreased earnings per share or increased loss per share.

Dilutive effects arise from share-based payments that are settled in shares. Conditional share awards to employees have a dilutive effect when the average share price during the period exceeds the exercise price of the awards and the market or non-market conditions of the awards are met, as if the current period end were the end of the vesting period. When calculating the dilutive effect, the exercise price is adjusted by the value of future services that have yet to be received related to the awards.

(xii) Property, plant and equipment

Land and buildings are initially stated at cost, including directly attributable transaction costs, (or fair value when acquired through business combinations) and subsequently at fair value.

Assets under construction include sites where new hotels are currently being developed and significant development projects at hotels which are currently operational. These sites and the capital investment made are recorded at cost. Borrowing costs incurred in the construction of major assets or development projects which take a substantial period of time to complete are capitalised in the financial period in which they are incurred. Once construction is complete and the hotel is operating, the assets will be transferred to land and buildings and fixtures, fittings and equipment at cost, The land and buildings element will subsequently be measured at fair value. Depreciation will commence when the assets are available for use.

Fixtures, fittings and equipment are stated at cost, less accumulated depreciation and any impairment provision.

Cost includes expenditure that is directly attributable to the acquisition of property, plant and equipment unless it is acquired as part of a business combination under IFRS 3 Business Combinations, where the deemed cost is its acquisition date fair value. In the application of the Group's accounting policy, judgement is exercised by management in the determination of fair value of land and buildings at each reporting date, residual values and useful lives.

Depreciation is charged through profit or loss on the cost or valuation less residual value on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful lives of the assets which are as follows:

Buildings 50 years

Fixtures, fittings and equipment 3 - 15 years

Land is not depreciated.

Residual values and useful lives are reviewed and adjusted if appropriate at each reporting date.

Land and buildings are revalued by qualified valuers on a sufficiently regular basis using open market value (which reflects a highest and best use basis) so that the carrying value of an asset does not materially differ from its fair value at the reporting date. External revaluations of the Group's land and buildings have been carried out in accordance with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Valuation Standards and IFRS 13 Fair Value Measurement.

Surpluses on revaluation are recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity in the revaluation reserve, except to the extent that they reverse impairment losses previously charged to profit or loss, in which case the reversal is recorded in profit or loss. Decreases in value are charged against other comprehensive income and the revaluation reserve to the extent that a previous gain has been recorded there, and thereafter are charged through profit or loss.

Fixtures, fittings and equipment are reviewed for impairment when events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. Assets that do not generate independent cash flows are combined into cash-generating units. If carrying values exceed estimated recoverable amounts, the assets or cash-generating units are written down to their recoverable amount. Recoverable amount is the greater of fair value less costs to sell and VIU. VIU is assessed based on estimated future cash flows discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and risks specific to the asset.

The Group also applies IAS 36 Impairment of Assets to any cash-generating units, with fixtures, fittings and equipment which were previously impaired and which are not revalued, to assess whether previous impairments should be reversed. A reversal of a previous impairment charge is accounted for through profit or loss and only increases the carrying amount of the fixtures, fittings and equipment to a maximum of what it would have been if the original impairment charges had not been recognised in the first place.

(xiii) Investment property

Investment property is held either to earn rental income, or for capital appreciation, or for both, but not for sale in the ordinary course of business.

Investment property is initially measured at cost, including transaction costs, (or fair value when acquired through business combinations) and subsequently revalued by professional external valuers at their respective fair values. The difference between the fair value of an investment property at the reporting date and its carrying value prior to the external valuation is recognised in profit or loss.

The Group's investment properties are valued by qualified valuers on an open market value basis in accordance with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Valuation Standards and IFRS 13 Fair Value Measurement.

(xiv) Goodwill

Goodwill represents the excess of the fair value of the consideration for an acquisition over the Group's interest in the net fair value of the identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities of the acquiree. Goodwill is the future economic benefits arising from other assets in a business combination that are not individually identified and separately recognised.

Goodwill is measured at its initial carrying amount less accumulated impairment losses. The carrying amount of goodwill is tested annually for impairment, or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate that it might be impaired. For the purposes of impairment testing, assets are grouped together into the smallest group of assets that generate cash inflows from continuing use that are largely independent of the cash inflows of other assets or groups of assets (the 'cash-generating unit').

The goodwill acquired in a business combination, for the purpose of impairment testing, is allocated to cash-generating units that are expected to benefit from the synergies of the combination.

The recoverable amount of a cash-generating unit is the greater of its VIU and its fair value less costs to sell. In assessing VIU, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects a current market assessment of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset.

An impairment loss is recognised in profit or loss if the carrying amount of a cash-generating unit exceeds its estimated recoverable amount. Impairment losses recognised in respect of cash-generating units are allocated first to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the units and then to reduce the carrying amount of the other assets in the units on a pro-rata basis. Impairment losses of goodwill are not reversed once recognised.

The impairment testing process requires management to make significant judgements and estimates regarding the future cash flows expected to be generated by the cash-generating unit. Management evaluates and updates the judgements and estimates which underpin this process on an ongoing basis.

The impairment methodology and key assumptions used by the Group for testing goodwill for impairment are outlined in notes 10 and 11.

The assumptions and conditions for determining impairment of goodwill reflects management's best estimates and judgements, but these items involve significant inherent uncertainties, many of which are not under the control of management. As a result, accounting for such items could result in different estimates or amounts if management used different assumptions or if different conditions occur in the future.

(xv) Intangible assets other than goodwill

An intangible asset is only recognised where the item lacks a physical presence, is identifiable, non-monetary, controlled by the Group and expected to provide future economic benefits to the Group.

Intangible assets are measured at cost (or fair value when acquired through business combinations), less accumulated amortisation and impairment losses.

Intangible assets are amortised over the period of their expected useful lives by charging equal annual instalments to profit or loss. The useful life used to amortise intangible assets relates to the future performance of the asset and management's judgement as to the period over which economic benefits will be derived from the asset. The estimated total useful life of the Group's intangible assets is 5 years.

(xvi) Inventories

Inventories are stated at the lower of cost (using the first-in, first-out (FIFO) basis) and net realisable value. Inventories represent assets that are sold in the normal course of business by the Group and consumables.

(xvii) Contract fulfilment costs

Contract fulfilment costs are stated at the lower of cost or recoverable amount. Contract fulfilment costs represent assets that are to be sold by the Group but do not form part of normal trading. Costs capitalised as contract fulfilment costs include costs incurred in fulfilling the specific contract. The costs must enhance the asset, be used in order to satisfy the obligations inherent in the contractual arrangement and should be recoverable. Costs which are not recoverable are written off to profit or loss as incurred.

(xviii) Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash balances and call deposits with maturities of three months or less, which are carried at amortised cost.

(xix) Trade and other receivables

Trade and other receivables are stated initially at their fair value and subsequently at amortised cost, less any expected credit loss provision. The Group applies the simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses which uses a lifetime expected loss allowance for all trade receivables. Bad debts are written off to profit or loss on identification.

(xx) Trade and other payables

Trade and other payables are initially recorded at fair value, which is usually the original invoiced amount. Fair value for the initial recognition of payroll tax liabilities is the amount payable stated on the payroll submission filed with the tax authorities. Fair value for the initial recognition of VAT liabilities is the net amount of VAT payable to, and recoverable from, the tax authorities. Trade and other payables are subsequently carried at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Liabilities are derecognised when the obligation under the liability is discharged, cancelled or expired.

(xxi) Finance costs

Finance costs comprise interest expense on borrowings and related financial instruments, commitment fees and other costs relating to financing of the Group.

Interest expense on loans and borrowings is recognised using the effective interest method. The effective interest rate of a financial liability is calculated on initial recognition of a financial liability. In calculating interest expense, the effective interest rate is applied to the amortised cost of the liability.

If a financial liability is deemed to be non-substantially modified (less than 10 percent different) (see policy (xxvi)), the amortised cost of the liability is recalculated by discounting the modified cash flows at the original effective interest rate and the resulting modification gain or loss is recognised in finance costs in profit or loss. For floating-rate financial liabilities, the original effective interest rate is adjusted to reflect the current market terms at the time of the modification.

Finance costs incurred for qualifying assets, which take a substantial period of time to construct, are added to the cost of the asset during the period of time required to complete and prepare the asset for its intended use or sale. The Group uses two capitalisation rates being the weighted average interest rate after the impact of hedging instruments for Sterling borrowings which is applied to UK qualifying assets and the weighted average interest rate for Euro borrowings which is applied to Republic of Ireland qualifying assets. Capitalisation commences on the date on which the Group undertakes activities that are necessary to prepare the asset for its intended use. Capitalisation of borrowing costs ceases when the asset is ready for its intended use.

Finance costs also include interest on lease liabilities.

(xxii) Foreign currency

Transactions in currencies other than the functional currency of a Group entity are recorded at the rate of exchange prevailing on the date of the transactions. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at the reporting date are retranslated into the respective functional currency at the relevant rates of exchange ruling at the reporting date. Foreign exchange differences arising on translation are recognised in profit or loss.

The assets and liabilities of foreign operations are translated into Euro at the exchange rate ruling at the reporting date. The income and expenses of foreign operations are translated into Euro at rates approximating the exchange rates at the dates of the transactions.

Foreign exchange differences arising on the translation of foreign operations are recognised in other comprehensive income, and are included in the translation reserve within equity.

(xxiii) Provisions and contingent liabilities

A provision is recognised in the statement of financial position when the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of a past event, and it is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation. If the effect is material, provisions are determined by discounting the expected future cash flows at a pre-tax rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and, where appropriate, the risks specific to the liability.

The provision in respect of self-insured risks includes projected settlements for known claims and incurred but not reported claims.

Where it is not probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required, or the amount cannot be estimated reliably, the obligation is disclosed as a contingent liability, unless the probability of an outflow of economic benefits is remote. Possible obligations, whose existence will only be confirmed by the occurrence or non-occurrence of one or more future events, are also disclosed as contingent liabilities unless the probability of an outflow of economic benefits is remote.

(xxiv) Ordinary shares

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of ordinary shares are recognised as a deduction from equity, net of any tax effects. Merger relief is availed of by the Group where possible.

(xxv) Loans and borrowings

Loans and borrowings are recognised initially at the fair value of the consideration received, less directly attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition, loans and borrowings are stated at amortised cost with any difference between cost and redemption value being recognised in profit or loss over the period of the borrowings on an effective interest rate basis. Directly attributable transaction costs are amortised to profit or loss on an effective interest rate basis over the term of the loans and borrowings. This amortisation charge is recognised within finance costs. Commitment fees incurred in connection with loans and borrowings are expensed as incurred to profit or loss.

(xxvi) Derecognition of financial liabilities

The Group removes a financial liability from its statement of financial position when it is extinguished (when its contractual obligations are discharged, cancelled, or expire).

The Group also derecognises a financial liability when the terms and the cash flows of a modified liability are substantially different. The terms are substantially different if the discounted present value of the cash flows under the new terms, discounted using the original effective interest rate, including any fees paid to lenders net of any fees received, is at least 10 percent different from the discounted present value of the remaining cash flows of the original financial liability, discounted at the original effective interest rate, the '10% test'. In addition, a qualitative assessment is carried out of the new terms in the new facility agreement to determine whether there is a substantial modification.

If the financial liability is deemed substantially modified, a new financial liability based on the modified terms is recognised at fair value. The difference between the carrying amount of the financial liability derecognised and consideration paid is recognised in profit or loss.

If the financial liability is deemed non-substantially modified, the amortised cost of the liability is recalculated by discounting the modified cash flows at the original effective interest rate and the resulting modification gain or loss is recognised in profit or loss. Any costs and fees directly attributable to the modified financial liability are recognised as an adjustment to the carrying amount of the modified financial liability and amortised over its remaining term by re-computing the effective interest rate on the instrument.

(xxvii) Derivative financial instruments

The Group's borrowings expose it to the financial risks of changes in interest rates. The Group uses derivative financial instruments such as interest rate swap agreements to hedge these exposures.

Interest rate swaps convert part of the Group's Sterling denominated borrowings from floating to fixed interest rates. The Group does not use derivatives for trading or speculative purposes.

Derivative financial instruments are recognised at fair value on the date a derivative contract is entered into plus directly attributable transaction costs and are subsequently re-measured at fair value. Derivatives are carried as assets when the fair value is positive and as liabilities when the fair value is negative.

The full fair value of a hedging derivative is classified as a non-current asset or non-current liability if the remaining maturity of the hedging instrument is more than twelve months and as a current asset or current liability if the remaining maturity of the hedging instrument is less than twelve months.

The fair value of derivative instruments is determined by using valuation techniques. The Group uses its judgement to select the most appropriate valuation methods and makes assumptions that are mainly based on observable market conditions (Level 2 fair values) existing at the reporting date.

The method of recognising the resulting gain or loss depends on whether the derivative is designated as a hedging instrument, and if so, the nature of the item being hedged.

(xxviii) Cash flow hedge accounting

Cash flow hedge accounting is applied in accordance with IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. For those derivatives designated as cash flow hedges and for which hedge accounting is desired, the hedging relationship is documented at its inception. This documentation identifies the hedging instrument, the hedged item or transaction, the nature of the risk being hedged and its risk management objectives and strategy for undertaking the hedging transaction. The Group also documents its assessment, both at hedge inception and on a semi-annual basis, of whether the derivatives that are used in hedging transactions are highly effective in offsetting changes in cash flows of hedged items.

Where a derivative financial instrument is designated as a hedge of the variability in cash flows of a recognised asset or liability, the effective part of any gain or loss on the derivative financial instrument is recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity in the hedging reserve. Any ineffective portion is recognised immediately in profit or loss as finance income/costs. The amount accumulated in equity is retained in other comprehensive income and reclassified to profit or loss in the same period or periods during which the hedged item affects profit or loss.

Hedge accounting is discontinued when the hedging instrument expires or is sold, terminated, exercised, or no longer qualifies for hedge accounting or the designation is revoked. At that point in time, any cumulative gain or loss on

the hedging instrument recognised in equity remains in equity

and is recognised when the forecast transaction is ultimately

recognised in profit or loss. However, if a hedged transaction is

no longer anticipated to occur, the net cumulative gain or loss

accumulated in equity is reclassified to profit or loss.

(xxix) Net investment hedges

Where relevant, the Group uses a net investment hedge, whereby the foreign currency exposure arising from a net investment in a foreign operation is hedged using borrowings held by a Group entity that is denominated in the functional currency of the foreign operation.

Foreign currency differences arising on the retranslation of a financial liability designated as a hedge of a net investment in a foreign operation are recognised directly in other comprehensive income in the foreign currency translation reserve, to the extent that the hedge is effective. To the extent that the hedge is ineffective, such differences are recognised in profit or loss. When the hedged part of a net investment is disposed of, the associated cumulative amount in equity is reclassified to profit or loss.

(xxx) Adjusting items

Consistent with how business performance is measured and managed internally, the Group reports both statutory measures prepared under IFRS and certain alternative performance measures ('APMs') that are not required under IFRS. These APMs are sometimes referred to as 'non-GAAP' measures and include, amongst others, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit/ (Loss), Free Cash Flow per Share, and Adjusted EPS.

The Group believes that the presentation of these APMs provides useful supplemental information which, when viewed in conjunction with the financial information presented under IFRS, provides stakeholders with a more meaningful understanding of the underlying financial and operating performance of the Group.

Adjusted measures of profitability represent the equivalent IFRS measures adjusted to show the underlying operating performance of the Group and exclude items which are not reflective of normal trading activities or distort comparability either year on year or with other similar businesses.

2 Operating segments

The Group's segments are reported in accordance with IFRS 8 Operating Segments. The segment information is reported in the same way as it is reviewed and analysed internally by the chief operating decision makers, primarily, the Executive Directors.

The Group segments its leased and owned business by geographical region within which the hotels operate being Dublin, Regional Ireland and the UK. These comprise the Group's three reportable segments.

Dublin, Regional Ireland and UK segments

These segments are concerned with hotels that are either owned or leased by the Group. As at 31 December 2021, the Group owns 27 hotels (31 December 2020: 27 hotels) and has effective ownership of one further hotel which it operates (31 December 2020: one hotel). It also owns the majority of one further hotel it operates (31 December 2020: one hotel). The Group also leases 13 hotel buildings from property owners (31 December 2020: 12 hotels) and is entitled to the benefits and carries the risks associated with operating these hotels. Included in this figure is the Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre lease which commenced in December 2021. This hotel opened to the public in January 2022. The Ballsbridge Hotel lease matured on 31 December 2021 and is not included in the number of leased hotels above at 31 December 2021.

The Group's revenue from leased and owned hotels is primarily derived from room sales and food and beverage sales in restaurants,

bars and banqueting. The main operating costs arising are payroll, cost of goods for resale, commissions paid to online travel agents on room sales and other operating costs.

2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Revenue Dublin 75,046 65,178 Regional Ireland 53,429 36,301 UK 63,515 35,342 Total 191,990 136,821

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a material loss of revenue for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the year ended 31 December 2020, relative to the year ended 31 December 2019 which was unaffected by the pandemic. Varying global restrictions on travel and numerous public health initiatives resulted in significantly reduced demand in the wider hospitality industry.

In Ireland, all hotels except for one hotel remained open in a limited capacity to provide for essential services business between January 2021 and May 2021. On 2 June 2021, the hotels in Ireland re-opened to the public. All of the Group's UK hotels were open at limited capacity between January 2021 and May 2021. Hotels re-opened fully to the public in England and Wales on 17 May 2021 and in Northern Ireland on 24 May 2021. From May and June, there were varying restrictions in place for the hospitality sector, including capacity restrictions at indoor events, earlier closing times for restaurants and physical distancing requirements. These were steadily eased however, in December 2021, as a result of the spread of the Omicron variant, these and other stricter measures were gradually re-introduced to Ireland and parts of the UK. For certain periods in 2021, international travel was largely restricted to essential travel only and large events and public gatherings were also prohibited.

During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group's hotels were subject to varying local and national government restrictions in Ireland and the UK from March 2020. This included the temporary closure of certain hotels between March and July 2020. In the second half of 2020, all hotels except for one hotel remained open, however, periodically were only open at a limited capacity to provide for essential services business.

2021 2020 Segmental results - EBITDAR EUR'000 EUR'000 Dublin 31,034 17,462 Regional Ireland 23,374 7,983 UK 20,739 3,431

EBITDAR for reportable segments 75,147 28,876 Segmental results - EBITDA Dublin 31,034 17,250 Regional Ireland 23,321 7,956 UK 20,662 3,399 EBITDA for reportable segments 75,017 28,605 Reconciliation to results for the year Segmental results - EBITDA 75,017 28,605 Other income 655 495 Central costs (10,276) (8,128) Share-based payments expense (2,159) (2,280) Adjusted EBITDA 63,237 18,692 Adjusting items Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss 6,790 (30,836) Impairment of goodwill - (3,226) Net reversal of previous impairment charges/(impairment charges) of right-of-use assets 39 (7,541) Net reversal of previous impairment charges/(impairment charges) of fixtures, fittings and equipment 120 (1,015) Loss on sale and leaseback - (1,673) Remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets 277 - Hotel pre-opening expenses (1,927) (81) Group EBITDA 68,536 (25,680) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (27,033) (26,607) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (19,522) (20,663) Amortisation of intangible assets (539) (558) Interest on lease liabilities (24,409) (22,405) Other interest and finance costs (8,469) (15,548) Loss before tax (11,436) (111,461) Tax credit 5,107 10,783 Loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company (6,329) (100,678)

Group EBITDA represents earnings before interest on lease liabilities, other interest and finance costs, tax, depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets and amortisation of intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as an alternative performance measure to show the underlying operating performance of the Group excluding items which are not reflective of normal trading activities or distort comparability either year on year or with other similar businesses. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA represents Group EBITDA before:

-- Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss (note 12);

-- Hotel pre-opening expenses (note 3) which relate primarily to payroll expenses, sales and marketing costsand training costs of new staff, and are incurred by the Group in advance of new hotel openings;

-- Impairment of goodwill (notes 10,11);

-- Impairments and reversals of previous impairment charges of fixtures, fittings and equipment andright-of-use assets (notes 10,12,13);

-- The remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets (note 13); and

-- The accounting loss on the sale and leaseback (notes 12, 13).

The line item 'central costs' includes costs of the Group's central functions including operations support, technology, sales and marketing, human resources, finance, corporate services and business development. Also included in central costs is the reversal of prior period insurance provisions of EUR1.3 million (note 20) (2020: EUR0.03 million). Share-based payments expense is presented separately from central costs as this expense relates to employees across the Group.

'Segmental results - EBITDA' for Dublin, Regional Ireland and the UK represents the 'Adjusted EBITDA' for each geographical location before central costs, share-based payments expense and other income. It is the net operational contribution of leased and owned hotels in each geographical location.

'Segmental results - EBITDAR' for Dublin, Regional Ireland and the UK represents 'Segmental results - EBITDA' before variable lease costs.

As a result of the amended and restated loan facility in November 2021, the Group recognised a modification gain of EUR2.7 million in finance costs in profit or loss (note 5) for the year ended 31 December 2021. Following the amended and restated loan facility in July 2020, a modification loss of EUR4.3 million was recognised in finance costs in profit or loss for the year ended 31 December 2020. As these are not reflective of normal trading activity, it is presented as an Adjusting item to arrive at Adjusted loss before tax and Adjusted loss after tax (note 29).

Disaggregated revenue information

Disaggregated revenue is reported in the same way as it is reviewed and analysed internally by the chief operating decision makers, primarily, the Executive Directors. The key components of revenue reviewed by the chief operating decision makers are:

-- Room revenue which relates to the rental of rooms in each hotel. Revenue is recognised when the hotelroom is occupied, and the service is provided;

-- Food and beverage revenue which relates to sales of food and beverages at the hotel property. Revenue isrecognised at the point of sale; and

-- Other revenue includes revenue from leisure centres, car parks, meeting room hire and other revenuesources at the hotels. Leisure centre revenue is recognised over the life of the membership while the other itemsare recognised when the service is provided.

Revenue review by segment - Dublin 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Room revenue 52,098 43,436 Food and beverage revenue 17,186 16,012 Other revenue 5,762 5,730 Total revenue 75,046 65,178 Revenue review by segment - Regional Ireland 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Room revenue 33,998 21,620 Food and beverage revenue 15,131 11,084 Other revenue 4,300 3,597 Total revenue 53,429 36,301 Revenue review by segment - UK 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Room revenue 47,191 24,699 Food and beverage revenue 12,716 7,922 Other revenue 3,608 2,721 Total revenue 63,515 35,342 Other geographical information 2021 2020 Republic UK Republic of Ireland UK of Ireland Total Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Revenue Owned hotels 99,179 40,765 139,944 74,099 24,617 98,716 Leased hotels 29,296 22,750 52,046 27,380 10,725 38,105 Total revenue 128,475 63,515 191,990 101,479 35,342 136,821 2021 2020 Republic of Ireland UK Republic of Ireland UK Total Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EBITDAR Owned hotels 44,335 13,562 57,897 20,528 2,491 23,019 Leased hotels 10,073 7,177 17,250 4,917 940 5,857 Total EBITDAR 54,408 20,739 75,147 25,445 3,431 28,876 2021 2020 Republic of Ireland UK Republic of Ireland UK Total Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Other information Variable lease costs 53 77 130 239 32 271 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 17,987 9,046 27,033 18,078 8,529 26,607 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 14,288 5,234 19,522 15,769 4,894 20,663 Interest on lease liabilities 15,282 9,127 24,409 14,804 7,601 22,405 Assets and liabilities At 31 December 2021 At 31 December 2020 Republic of Republic of Ireland UK Ireland UK Total Total

EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Assets Intangible assets and goodwill 19,766 12,228 31,994 20,304 11,429 31,733 Property, plant and equipment 857,718 386,184 1,243,902 850,797 351,946 1,202,743 Right-of-use assets 269,681 222,188 491,869 284,759 126,248 411,007 Investment property 1,575 503 2,078 1,575 514 2,089 Other non-current receivables 3,356 2,957 6,313 3,305 5,754 9,059 Contract fulfilment costs 36,255 - 36,255 22,374 - 22,374 Other current assets 21,605 34,946 56,551 20,059 40,627 60,686 Total assets excluding derivatives and deferred tax 1,209,956 659,006 1,868,962 1,203,173 536,518 1,739,691 assets Derivative assets 832 - Deferred tax assets 20,161 12,344 Total assets 1,889,955 1,752,035 Liabilities Loans and borrowings - 313,533 313,533 14,376 299,767 314,143 Lease liabilities 261,993 219,933 481,926 271,549 128,083 399,632 Trade and other payables 67,040 17,648 84,688 40,650 8,018 48,668 Total liabilities excluding provision for 329,033 551,114 880,147 326,575 435,868 762,443 liabilities, derivatives and tax liabilities Provision for liabilities 8,188 8,275 Derivative liabilities 1,029 9,042 Current tax liabilities 282 91 Deferred tax liabilities 42,896 39,404 Total liabilities 932,542 819,255 Revaluation reserve 194,574 17,998 212,572 186,343 12,963 199,306

The above information on assets, liabilities and revaluation reserve is presented by country as it does not form part of the segmental information routinely reviewed by the chief operating decision makers.

Loans and borrowings are categorised according to their underlying currency. The amortised cost of loans and borrowings was EUR313.5 million at 31 December 2021 (31 December 2020: EUR314.1 million). Drawn loans and borrowings denominated in Sterling of GBP266.5 million (EUR317.2 million) are classified as liabilities in the UK (31 December 2020: GBP269.5 million (EUR299.8 million). All of these Sterling borrowings act as a net investment hedge as at 31 December 2021 (31 December 2020: GBP266.5 million (EUR296.4 million)). As at 31 December 2020, loans and borrowings denominated in Euro are classified as liabilities in the Republic of Ireland (note 21). There were no Euro denominated borrowings at 31 December 2021.

Contract fulfilment costs are disclosed as current assets at 31 December 2021 as they are receivable within 12 months of this date and as non-current assets at 31 December 2020.

3 Statutory and other information

2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 27,033 26,607 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 19,522 20,663 Variable lease costs: Land and buildings 130 271 Hotel pre-opening expenses 1,927 81

Hotel pre-opening expenses relate to costs incurred by the Group in advance of opening new hotels. In 2021, this related to seven hotels (of which one opened in August 2021, one opened in January 2022, one opened in February 2022 and the remainder are scheduled to open later in 2022). In 2020, pre-opening expenses related to two new hotels, one of which opened in 2021, with the second due to open later in 2022. These costs primarily relate to payroll expenses, sales and marketing costs and training costs of new staff.

Variable lease costs relate to lease payments linked to performance which are excluded from the measurement of lease liabilities as they are not related to an index or rate or are not considered fixed payments in substance.

Administrative expenses

In 2021, administrative expenses of EUR109.9 million include depreciation of EUR46.6 million, as set out above, net reversal of property revaluations losses through profit or loss of EUR6.8 million (note 12), a reversal of prior period insurance provisions of EUR1.3 million (note 20), net reversal of previous impairment charges of right-of-use assets and fixtures, fittings and equipment of EUR0.2 million (notes 10, 12,13), and a remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets of EUR0.3 million (note 13).

In 2020, administrative expenses of EUR158.5 million included depreciation of EUR47.3 million, net property revaluation losses of EUR30.8 million, impairment of goodwill of EUR3.2 million, impairment of right-of-use assets of EUR7.5 million and of fixtures, fittings and equipment of EUR1.0 million, and loss on sale and leaseback of EUR1.7 million.

Auditor's remuneration 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Audit of Group, Company and subsidiary financial statements 405 305 Other assurance services 23 24 Tax services - 8 428 337

Auditor's remuneration for the audit of the Company financial statements was EUR15,000 (2020: EUR15,000). Other assurance services primarily relate to the review of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. For the year ended 31 December 2020, tax services primarily related to Irish VAT advice.

Directors' remuneration 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Salary and other emoluments 1,623 1,525 Gains on vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the 2017 LTIP 3 - Gains on vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the 2017 LTIP - 612 Fees 438 433 Pension costs - defined contribution 117 112 Compensation of former Director 102 - 2,283 2,682

Amounts disclosed are inclusive of remuneration of connected persons as defined by Companies Act 2014.

Gains associated with the shares which issued on vesting of awards granted in 2018 and 2017 under the 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') represent the difference between the quoted share price per ordinary share and the exercise price on the vesting date (note 7). The shares granted to Directors in 2017 under the LTIP are held in a restricted share trust and may not be sold or dealt in any way for a period of five years and 30 days from the vesting date.

2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Rental income from investment property 355 279 Income from managed hotels 300 216 655 495

4 Other income

Rental income from investment property relates to the following properties:

-- Two commercial properties which are leased to third parties for lease terms of 25 and 30 years;

-- A sub-lease of part of Clayton Cardiff Hotel, UK which is leased to a third party for a lease term of 20years, with 11 years remaining at 31 December 2021; and

-- A sub-lease of part of Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford which is leased to a third party for a lease term of10 years, which commenced in 2020.

Income from managed hotels represents the fees and other income earned from services provided in relation to partner hotels which are not owned or leased by the Group. The fair value of the investment properties at 31 December 2021 is EUR2.1 million (2020: EUR2.1 million).

5 Finance costs

2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Interest on lease liabilities (note 13) 24,409 22,405 9,097 Interest expense on bank loans and borrowings 8,908 7 Cash flow hedges - reclassified from other comprehensive income 2,637 1,992 Other finance costs 2,340 1,774 Modification (gain)/loss on amended debt facility (2,704) 4,272 Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss on financing activities (86) 96 Interest capitalised to property, plant and equipment (note 12) (1,942) (1,392) Interest capitalised to contract fulfilment costs (note 14) (684) (291) 32,878 37,953

