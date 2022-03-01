DJ Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (BlackRock)

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (BlackRock) 01-March-2022 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Polymetal International PLC to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name BlackRock, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 25/02/2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 28/02/2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + voting rights of (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) issuervii 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 10.08% 0.00% 10.08% 473,626,239 reached Position of previous notification (if 5.00% 0.07% 5.07% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) JE00B6T5S470 47,785,164 10.08% SUBTOTAL 8. A 47,785,164 10.08% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Number of voting rights that may be financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash financial datex Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument Period xi settlementxii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it Namexv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than threshold notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold See Attachment 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650 Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. Date of completion 28th February 2022 Section 9 Attachment Ultimate % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher person undertaking the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable than the notifiable threshold threshold BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 1) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 1) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain (Singapore) Holdco 1) Pte. Ltd. BlackRock, BlackRock HK Holdco Inc. (Chain Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Lux Finco Inc. (Chain S.a.r.l. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Japan Inc. (Chain Holdings GK 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Japan Inc. (Chain Co., Ltd. 1) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain Trident Merger, LLC 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Investment 2) Management, LLC BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 3) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 3) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman 1 Inc. (Chain LP 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 3) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV Limited 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Investment 3) Management (UK) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 4) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 4) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Australia Inc. (Chain Holdco Pty. Ltd. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Investment 4) Management (Australia) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 4, Inc. (Chain LLC 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 6, Inc. (Chain LLC 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Delaware Inc. (Chain Holdings Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Institutional Trust 5) Company, National Association BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 4, Inc. (Chain LLC 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 6, Inc. (Chain LLC 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Delaware Inc. (Chain Holdings Inc. 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Fund Inc. (Chain Advisors 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 8) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 8) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 8) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 8) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain (Singapore) Holdco 8) Pte. Ltd. BlackRock, BlackRock HK Holdco Inc. (Chain Limited 8) BlackRock, BlackRock Asset Inc. (Chain Management North 8) Asia Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 9) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 9) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman 1 Inc. (Chain LP 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 9) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV Limited 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain (Netherlands) B.V. 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Asset Inc. (Chain Management 9) Deutschland AG BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 10) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 10) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 10) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 10) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 10) BlackRock, BlackRock Canada Inc. (Chain Holdings LP 10) BlackRock, BlackRock Canada Inc. (Chain Holdings ULC 10) BlackRock, BlackRock Asset Inc. (Chain Management Canada 10) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 11) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 11) BlackRock, BlackRock Capital Inc. (Chain Holdings, Inc. 11) BlackRock, BlackRock Advisors, Inc. (Chain LLC 11) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 12) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 12) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 12) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 12) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 12) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman 1 Inc. (Chain LP 12) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 12) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV Limited 12) BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 12) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 12) BlackRock, BlackRock Advisors Inc. (Chain (UK) Limited 12) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 13) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 13) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 13) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 13) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain (Singapore) Holdco 13) Pte. Ltd. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain (Singapore) Limited 13)

