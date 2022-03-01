DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading

The following company is suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00 on 01/03/2022: Early Equity plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: EEQP ISIN: GB00B28PL749 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

