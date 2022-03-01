DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: 4imprint Group (FOUR) - Moving on up

1 March 2022

4imprint Group (FOUR) - Moving on up

4imprint's year-end trading update points to FY21 revenues of USD787m, ahead of our expectation of USD775m, up 41% on the prior year, after a strong Q4. PBT is indicated at the high end of the (wide) consensus range and we increase our estimate from USD22.6m to USD30.4m. Supply chain and inflation issues look set to continue, so margins will take longer to recover to the levels pre-COVID-19 pandemic, but the group has a degree of flexibility around substitution and pricing, which should mitigate the heaviest potential trading impact. 4imprint's long-term growth record, strong cash generation and robust balance sheet underpin the premium rating.

4imprint benefits from its scale, low fixed-cost base and limited capital requirements, attractive cash flow characteristics and cash positive balance sheet, all of which justify its premium rating. A DCF suggests a price of GBP33.29, while it trades on an FY22e EV/EBITDA of 21.5x, versus marketing services stocks on 10.5x. We expect continuing good growth will narrow this valuation gap. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

