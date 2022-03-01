Travis Perkins plc - Full year results for the -2

DJ Travis Perkins plc - Full year results for the year ended 31 December 2021

Travis Perkins plc

Full year results for the year ended 31 December 2021

A year of significant strategic and operational progress building a strong platform for future growth

Highlights

-- Successfully refocused the organisation around the Group's ambition to become the leading partner to theconstruction industry

-- Completed portfolio actions with Wickes demerged and Plumbing & Heating (P&H) business sold

-- Strong revenue performance driven by enhanced customer proposition and robust recovery in key marketsegments. Like-for-like revenue grew by 25.4% and was 14.4% ahead of 2019*

-- Adjusted operating profit of GBP353m (inclusive of GBP49m of property profits) (2020: GBP128m inclusive ofproperty profits of GBP9m), 19% ahead of 2019*

-- Excellent performance in Merchanting resulting from volume growth, improved operational focus and astreamlined cost base

-- Another strong year for Toolstation with the UK rollout accelerated and scale building in Europe

-- Total ordinary dividend of 38.0 pence per share. P&H net sale proceeds returned to shareholders in fullvia a 35.0 pence per share special dividend and ongoing buyback programme which has today been extended to GBP240m

-- Continued progress towards sustainability goals with Scope 1 & 2 and new Scope 3 carbon targets approvedby the Science-Based Target initiative ("SBTi") as being in line with a 1.5? pathway and over 1,300 colleaguesenrolled onto apprenticeships or Kickstart programmes

GBPm (unless otherwise stated) Note 2021 2020* Change Revenue 4,587 3,698 24.0% Like-for-like revenue growth¹ 6 25.4% (10.0)% Adjusted operating profit¹ 7a 353 128 175.8% Adjusted earnings per share¹ 15b 107.3p 21.0p 411.0% Adjusted ROCE¹ 18 14.1% 5.3% 8.8ppt Adjusted ROCE excluding property profits¹ 12.1% 4.9% 7.2ppt Net debt / adjusted EBITDA¹ 19 1.2x 2.0x 0.8x Ordinary dividend per share 14 38.0p n/a Operating profit 349 26 Total profit / (loss) after tax 241 (35) Basic earnings / (loss) per share 15a 103.9p (14.3)p

(1) Alternative performance measures are used to describe the Group's performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed.

* For continuing businesses only. The Retail and Plumbing & Heating segments are treated as discontinued operations.

Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"2021 has been a year of significant operational and strategic progress for the Group, completing our portfolio actions and subsequently setting out our ambition to be the leading partner to the construction industry. Whilst the rapidly recovering market created challenges around inflation and product availability, we have navigated them well to deliver an outstanding financial performance, enabled once again by the hard work of our fantastic colleagues.

The Group has built a strong platform for growth and, given robust end market demand and a positive start to the new year, we remain confident of making further progress in 2022. We continue to develop new capabilities to complement our market leading positions and we see exciting opportunities in both new and adjacent markets, driven by our desire to be at the forefront of delivering change and decarbonisation within our industry. The long-term fundamentals of our end markets continue to be robust and the Group is well placed to invest in growth opportunities to create value for all of our stakeholders."

Analyst Presentation

Management are hosting a results presentation at 8.30am. For details of the event please contact the Travis Perkins Investor Relations team as below. The presentation will also be available via a webcast - please register at the following link:

Past performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc. Summary

The Group has made excellent progress during the year at both a strategic and operational level. The business has been dramatically simplified and the Group has laid out its new ambition, to be the leading partner to the construction industry. The decisive actions taken in 2020 to refocus the business and improve operational capability, combined with the portfolio rationalisation in 2021, have created a platform for the Group to drive growth, generate cash and deliver enhanced shareholder returns.

2021 Performance

The Group delivered a strong performance in 2021 with revenue of GBP4,587m, up 24.0% versus 2020 and 10.6% ahead of 2019*. This performance reflects the extensive work undertaken to enhance the customer proposition, through investment in network capacity and technological capability, coupled with the robust recovery in both the RMI and new house building markets.

Actions taken to restructure the business and improve operational effectiveness, coupled with disciplined management of increasing inflation and product availability challenges, enabled the business to increase overall operating margin in continuing businesses by 60bps vs 2019 and deliver an adjusted operating profit of GBP353m, 19% ahead of 2019*.

Strategic development

During the first half of the year, the Group completed its stated portfolio actions. The demerger of Wickes was successfully completed in April, shortly followed by the sale of the Plumbing & Heating business in late May to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm, for an enterprise value of GBP325m, with the proceeds returned to shareholders.

In September, the Group held a Capital Markets Update to set out its ambition to become the leading partner to the construction industry. The pace of change within the construction industry and the need for investment to address sustainability challenges in the UK's built environment are both significant which creates opportunities for the Group to use its considerable assets and capabilities to do more for its customers; providing services, equipment and expertise in addition to remaining the largest distributor of building materials to the trade.

Within the Group's portfolio of market-leading businesses, the focus is on deepening customer relationships by providing simple, convenient ways to transact through our branch or digital channels and elevating customer relationships by delivering value-added services that directly address customer challenges and remove costs and complexity.

Furthermore, the Group is enhancing collaboration between its businesses to provide even more convenience to customers, while introducing new capabilities to help them navigate changes to the construction process. The acquisition of Staircraft in late 2021, a leader in technology and design-led timber engineering, is a significant step on our journey towards providing innovative solutions to remove cost and complexity from our customers' projects.

* For continuing businesses only. The Retail and Plumbing & Heating segments are treated as discontinued operations.

Capital Structure and shareholder returns

The Group's balance sheet has been transformed by a combination of strong financial performance and portfolio actions with net debt under IFRS 16 reducing from GBP1,788m (2.5x adjusted EBITDA) at the end of 2019 to GBP605m (1.2x adjusted EBITDA) at the end of 2021 or 1.5x EBITDA on a pro-forma basis when adjusting for proceeds from the Plumbing & Heating disposal still to be returned via share buybacks.

These actions have enabled the Group to set a medium term leverage target (on an IFRS 16 basis) of 1.5x - 2.0x net debt / adjusted EBITDA (on a rolling 12 months basis). This target range is consistent with investment grade credit metrics. Given the cash generative nature of the business, the Group's strong balance sheet provides the flexibility for the Group to invest in attractive opportunities that open up new or adjacent markets, such as the recent acquisition of Staircraft or the expansion of TF Solutions, at the same time as creating capacity to return surplus capital to shareholders when at the lower end of this target range.

The strong performance during 2021 and the strength of the Group's balance sheet enabled the Board to reinstate the ordinary dividend in August with an interim dividend of 12.0 pence per share. The Group has set out a policy of distributing between 30% and 40% of full year adjusted earnings as a regular dividend and is today proposing a final dividend of 26.0 pence per share.

Following the sale of the Plumbing and Heating business, GBP78m of the net proceeds was returned directly to shareholders via a 35.0 pence per share special dividend. The balance of the net proceeds are being returned to shareholders via a share buyback programme. The programme of GBP170m is now largely complete (31 December 2021 GBP70m) and today it has been extended by a further GBP70m to GBP240m, which will complete the programme.

Outlook

The strong performance of the Group's end markets has demonstrated the importance of the construction sector to the UK economy. The rapid recovery of demand has led to well-documented challenges, particularly with respect to inflation and product availability, and the Group's businesses have demonstrated their ability to manage these effectively.

Although macroeconomic uncertainties remain, the Group's lead indicators for the year ahead are encouraging with improved levels of housing transactions, the continued move to hybrid working arrangements and year-on-year growth in new housing developments expected to support volumes in the Group's core trade markets. Given robust end market demand and a positive start to the new year, the Group remains confident of making further progress in 2022.

Over the longer term, the requirement to expand and decarbonise the UK housing stock offers significant growth opportunities for the Group. Government policy remains supportive across all sectors, recognising the essential role that construction will play in delivering a sustainable UK economy. Technical guidance

The Group's technical guidance for 2022 is as follows:

-- Effective tax rate of 20%

-- Base capital expenditure of around GBP140m, inclusive of GBP15m on the new Toolstation lightside directfulfilment centre in Northampton (see below)

-- Property profits of around GBP25m FTSE Russell ICB Reclassification

As a result of the significant changes to the Group's portfolio and end market exposure during 2021, Travis Perkins plc's Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) has been revised to 50205010 - Industrial Suppliers. This change was effective from the start of 2022. Segmental performance Merchanting

2021 2020 Change Total revenue GBP3,826m GBP3,065m 24.8% Adjusted operating profit* GBP320m GBP152m 110.5% Adjusted operating margin 8.4% 5.0% 340bps ROCE 15.6% 7.3% 8.3ppt Branch network 860 846 14

* Excluding property profits

The Merchanting businesses delivered an excellent performance, led by the rejuvenated Travis Perkins General Merchant and complemented by record profit delivery in both BSS and Keyline. Underpinning this strong operational delivery was the robust recovery in domestic RMI demand and new housebuilding, alongside continued investment in UK infrastructure. Overall Merchanting revenue was up 24.8% versus 2020, where trading was significantly affected by the pandemic, and 3.3% ahead of 2019. Factoring in the 2020 branch closure programme, like-for-like revenue growth was 28.2% and 11.9% when compared to 2019.

The robust sales performance, combined with solid gross margins and cost benefits from the restructuring programme, delivered an adjusted operating profit of GBP320m, up 13% versus 2019, and an operating margin of 8.4%, some 70bps ahead of 2019. Operating margin benefitted from around 40 bps of inflation gains in stock given the high input cost inflation experienced. These are not expected to repeat in 2022.

Price inflation accelerated through the year, with prices increasing by around 4% in H1, rising to around 13% in H2, driven by shortages of product as the pace of demand recovery outstripped the rebuilding of manufacturing capacity. The Merchanting businesses have managed these challenges extremely well, utilising the Group's extensive supply chain expertise to maximise product availability and providing transparency on pricing to customers.

Travis Perkins General Merchant delivered a very strong performance as actions taken during the previous two years to refocus the business enabled both branch and central teams to respond quickly and effectively to the opportunities presented by the rapid recovery in demand. The changes to the business have been extensive with processes and commercial deals simplified, shelf edge pricing overhauled and decision making on pricing and range now locally driven, enabling our branch teams to meet the needs of their local customers.

The General Merchant also continues to leverage the benefits of its scale and multifaceted customer proposition. The integration of Benchmarx, the introduction of web-based ordering and bespoke sustainability training packages in Managed Services and significant investment in tool hire have all enhanced the service offering to customers. These propositional developments are being complemented by investment in the branch network with three new branches opening in the year, four more relocated to improved sites and a dedicated tool hire hub opened in London.

The specialist businesses continue to trade well, with BSS in particular demonstrating the value of its best-in-class technical capabilities to lead in the commercial RMI market. BSS continues to build on its deep product expertise and long standing relationships with innovative new solutions such as "design to use" which will enable the business to provide an even greater range of services to its customers.

As outlined at the Capital Markets Update, TF Solutions represents an exciting growth opportunity in the air conditioning and refrigeration markets. Over time, the Group intends to grow the business to a network of around 30 branches and this expansion plan is well underway with 5 new branches added during the year, doubling the network capacity.

Keyline also delivered a very strong performance in 2021, being ideally placed to benefit from the UK's infrastructure investment and the ongoing strong demand for new housebuilding. The business continues to gain advantage from its operationally efficient model whilst from a customer proposition perspective, the focus remains on Keyline extending its capabilities to become a true partner to the civils industry. These enhancements are being delivered by providing new and sustainable solutions throughout the supply chain in collaboration with suppliers and customers incorporating service offerings on logistics, technical specification and project management.

CCF saw the most significant impact in terms of product availability during the year and responded well to the situation by continuing to focus on quality of business and service proposition development, resulting in an operating margin ahead of 2019. The clear momentum now that supply challenges have eased has been reflected in the opening of three high quality new branches in Ruislip (relocation from West London), Enfield and Birmingham alongside recent investment in technical resources to broaden the offering to customers.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2022 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)