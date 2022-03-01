

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Man Group plc (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L), on Tuesday, reported full-year 2021 statutory profit before tax of $590 million or 33.8¢ per share compared to $179 million or 9.3¢ per share last year.



Core profit before tax was $658 million or 38.7¢ per share versus $284 million or 16.2¢ per share in the previous year. Core management EPS was 15.7¢ versus 10.3¢ reported last year.



Core earnings per share increased by 139% from a solid outcome in 2020, driven by significant management fee growth, material performance fees, and the operating leverage in the company's business facilitated by its technology capabilities.



Core net revenue for the year increased to $1.486 billion from $947 million generated a year ago.



Luke Ellis, Chief Executive Officer of Man Group, said, '2021 was an exceptionally strong period of growth for the firm. We ended the year with record assets under management, having delivered $12.5 billion of positive investment performance for our clients and recorded net inflows of $13.7 billion into both alternative and long-only strategies.'







