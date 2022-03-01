India recorded its highest-ever annual solar capacity additions in 2021, despite the ongoing rise of component costs.From pv magazine India India added 10GW of new solar capacity in 2021, up 210% from the 3.2GW installed in 2020, according to a newly released report by Mercom India Research. Large-scale solar projects accounted for 83% of all PV installations, up 230% year on year. Rooftop solar installations accounted for the remaining 17%, said Mercom India Research. A significant number of 2020 projects were delayed until 2021 due to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's pandemic-related ...

