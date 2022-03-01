

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British industrial flow control equipment maker Rotork Plc (ROR.L) on Tuesday reported profit before tax of 105.93 million pounds for the full year, lower than 112.57 million pounds in the prior year, hurt by supply chain issues.



Profit for the year decreased to 80.25 million pounds or 9.2p per share from 85.76 million pounds or 9.8p per share last year.



Adjusted EPS was 11.2p compared with 12.5p a year ago.



Revenue for the year declined to 569.16 million pounds from 604.54 million pounds a year ago.



Further, the Board has proposed a final dividend of 4.05p per share.



Looking forward, Kiet Huynh, Chief Executive commented, 'We do not anticipate current supply chain disruptions to improve in the first half of 2022. We remain committed to the financial objectives of mid to high single digit revenue growth and mid-20s adjusted operating margins over time and, notwithstanding geopolitical uncertainties, we expect a year of solid progress in 2022.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROTORK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de