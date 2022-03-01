Nearly a month after the fire occurred at the O'Mega 1 floating power plant in Piolenc, Akuo has drawn the first conclusions from the incident. pv magazine was able to visit the site to observe the damage, gather lessons, and see the arrangements put in place by the site managers.From pv magazine France Inaugurated in October 2019 in Piolenc in the Vaucluse department in the southeastern French region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, the O'Mega 1 power plant is one of the largest floating photovoltaic installations in Europe and Akuo's first project based on this technology. It has a capacity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...