DJ Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELLE LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-March-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.8509

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4346798

CODE: ELLE LN

ISIN: LU1691909508

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELLE LN Sequence No.: 145940 EQS News ID: 1290839 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1290839&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2022 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)