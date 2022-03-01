DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-March-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.2114

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1300341

CODE: KRWL LN

ISIN: LU1900066975

ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN

