Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-March-2022 / 10:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.5059
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51945559
CODE: ESGL LN
ISIN: LU1940199711
