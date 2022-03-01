

TRIESTE (dpa-AFX) - Generali Group (ARZGY.PK), an Italian insurance company, said on Tuesday that it has co-opted Alessia Falsarone, Andrea Sironi, and Luisa Torchia as independent members of the Board of directors.



Alessia Falsarone has an extensive international experience in both the ESG and asset management. She is currently a managing director at PineBridge Investments.



Andrea Sironi is a professor and rector, and currently serves as the Chairman of Borsa Italiana and an independent board member of Intesa Sanpaolo.



Luisa Torchia is currently works as a professor of administrative law at Universita' degli studi Roma Tre.







