

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Tuesday as peace talks failed to ease ceasefire and shelling continued into a sixth day in Ukraine. Negotiators have not said when a new round would take place.



Over 70 Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv.



In economic releases, France's February final manufacturing PMI came in at 57.2 versus 57.6 preliminary.



The benchmark CAC 40 index dropped 75 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,583, as investors weighed the impact of sanctions against Russia and Moscow's countermeasures.



Banks extended recent losses, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale losing 1-2 percent.







