- (PLX AI) - Neste falls 3.3% as analysts said replacing Russian oil with North Sea crude will increase costs for the refiner.
- • Neste has replaced most of its Russian crude oil purchases with other crudes such as North Sea oil due to crisis in Ukraine, the company said yesterday
- • It used to buy 2/3 of its crude from Russia
- • Another headwind for Neste is that natural gas prices are likely to stay high as Nord Stream 2 is not likely to be in use soon, analysts at Carnegie said
- • There is also a risk of Russia interrupting the natural gas supplies to Finland, which could affect Neste's conventional oil refinery in Porvoo: Carnegie
- • Carnegie cut its price target for Neste to EUR 51 from EUR 57, but maintained a buy recommendation on the stock
NESTE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de