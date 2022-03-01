BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend
London, March 1
Date:1 March 2022
Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
Subject: Interim Dividend
Interim Dividend
The Company today announces a quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2022 at a rate 1.0 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.
The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date -10 March 2022
Record Date -11 March 2022
Payment Date -31 March 2022
Important information
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
