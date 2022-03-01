

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices jumped on Tuesday, as worries over Russian supply disruptions outweighed reports suggesting the United States and its allies are weighing a coordinated release of oil reserves.



Brent crude futures for May delivery soared $3.38, or 3.5 percent, to $101.35 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April settlement were up $2.90, or 3.0 percent, at $98.62.



A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles threatened Ukraine's capital today.



Over 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram.



Russia's economic isolation worsened, with Danish shipping giant Maersk announcing it would halt container shipping to and from Russia.



Major oil and gas companies, including BP and Shell, have announced plans to exit Russian operations and joint ventures.



The International Energy Agency (IEA) is set to hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting later today to discuss what role its members can play in stabilizing the oil market.







